Baseball: Late-inning mistakes sink Sterling against Freeport

STERLING – The Sterling Golden Warriors and Freeport Pretzels were locked in a pitchers’ duel for the first four innings of Monday’s nonconference game at Gartner Park.
In the fifth inning, the Pretzels scored three runs to take control of the game, then kept the momentum going for two more innings to win 12-1.
Sterling pitcher Garrett Polson and Freeport pitcher Mason Lei worked 1-2-3 innings in the first, with Polson throwing a strikeout between two flyouts in the top of the frame and Lei striking out the side in the bottom.
“I thought the fastball was getting the job done for most of the game. The slider was also working when I needed it,” said Lei, who allowed one unearned run while striking 10 in a complete game for Freeport. “The changeup could’ve been a little bit better, but it wasn’t horrible, either. I felt pretty good.”
Polson struck out the first two batters he faced in the top of the second, then induced a flyout after conceding a two-out double to Carson Price. Lei threw three straight groundouts to end the second.
In the top of the third, the Pretzels scored their first run. Coen Stewart reached first on an error, then stole second and third on an overthrown pickoff attempt at second base. Ryan Coon then singled to center to score Stewart for a 1-0 lead, but the Warriors limited the damage, as Ayden Schoon threw out Coon trying to steal second, then Polson stuck out Payton Woker to end the inning.
In the bottom of the third, Sterling’s Trevor Dir led off with a double to right. Cale Cushman grounded out next, and Dir scored after an overthrow to third, tying the game 1-1.
Lei worked a 1-2-3 inning in the fourth before Freeport took the lead with a three-run fifth.
Coon led off with a double just inside the left-field line, stole third during Cole Trickel’s at-bat, then came home on a wild pitch for a 2-1 lead. Maddux Shockey was hit by a pitch next, then Trickel stole third during Christian Stott’s at-bat and scored on an officiating blunder – the run was counted despite it being a dead ball – as Schoon threw out Stott on a dropped third strike.
A Zac Matz sacrifice fly scored Shockey for a 4-1 Freeport lead before Bryce Hartman struck out Price for the third out.
“I think it just boosted the momentum for everybody in the dugout and on the team, and it helped us get all the other runs later on in the game, too,” Lei said about the three-run fifth inning. “I think once we saw more of the pitchers and had more times through the lineup, we did better and were able to hit it more.”
Freeport added six runs in the sixth inning and two runs in the seventh to finish off the win.
After a delayed throw to first from the catcher on a dropped third strike to Trickel, Stewart stole home to make it a 5-1 game in the sixth. A Shockey single scored Coon next, then a Woker walk loaded the bases, and Matz plated Trickel and Shockey with a two-run single to center.
After an 8-1 deficit prompted a Sterling pitching change, Price singled to third and narrowly beat the throw to first, as Woker and Matz came home for the ninth and 10th runs.
In the top of the seventh, Cam Verner crushed a two-run home run to left in his first at-bat of the game, scoring Stewart and himself for a 12-1 lead.
“We look at the first four innings, we were tied 1-1. We went 0-0 in the first two, they scored in the third, we scored in the third, nobody scored in the fourth,” Sterling coach Darwin Nettleton said. “Garrett was on a pitch count, so we can throw him again Saturday. We had Bryce Hartman on the mound tonight, and he did a pretty good job. Rowan Workman came in, did a decent job.
“We just shot ourselves in the foot; we didn’t execute very well in key situations. I think the one inning they scored six, we had two outs and nobody on and the No. 9 hitter got hit by a pitch. So how do we eliminate that situation that then steamrolls into six runs? That’s part of the process. It’s a learning curve. We’ve got great kids. We’ve got good kids that want to learn.”
Dir went 1 for 2, doubling for his only hit and scoring Sterling’s lone run.
Polson went four innings on the mound. He allowed four hits and one run, struck out five and walked two.
Price went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Coon went 3 for 5 with one RBI, Matz had three RBIs, and Verner added a two-run home run.
Lei earned the complete-game win, allowing four hits and one unearned run, and striking out 10 without a walk. He worked 1-2-3 innings in the first, second, fourth and fifth.