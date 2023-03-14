Baseball: Sterling focusing on little things heading into 2023

The Sterling baseball team ended last season on a sour note, and that taste has lingered in the Golden Warriors’ mouths for the last 9 1/2 months.
A walk-off loss to rival Dixon in the 3A Freeport Regional semifinals has motivated the Warriors all offseason, and they hope to pick up where they left off after a strong second half of last season.
“For all of us, I feel like last year’s regional game, losing on a walk-off, that really left a sour taste in our mouth,” junior infielder/pitcher Garrett Polson said. “So I think we’ve got our eyes set on some goals down the road, but we just have to go one game at a time and that will take care of itself.”
In his second season back in his second stint as head coach, Darwin Nettleton has loved what he’s seen from his players in terms of work ethic and the desire to get better.
“I’m super excited about this group, seniors through freshmen, but our varsity group – and we had a great group last year – but these guys are really hungry for baseball,” he said. “Open gyms, they’re there. They want to hit more, they want to stay later and take ground balls.”
According to the players and coaches, fundamentals were the biggest difference between an inconsistent first half and solid second half of 2022. As the Warriors developed their skills and found their roles on the team throughout the season, they played much better baseball.
The pitching was also a key factor, as Sterling’s hurlers started to hit their stride by the time the postseason rolled around.
“I think this year we’re taking a more fundamental approach and doing the little things right, and when you do the little things right, usually it makes the big picture better,” senior infielder/pitcher Braden Hartman said. “A big thing last year, we felt we weren’t 100% ready for the season pitching-wise, and this year a big priority was put on pitching. So I think we have a deeper rotation, with some experienced guys and a bunch of younger guys stepping up to the varsity level.”
Part of that preparation involved a deeper dive into analytics by Nettleton and his coaches during the offseason. What that uncovered was a penchant for Sterling’s pitchers to give up walks to hitters leading off innings, or guys in the bottom third of opposing batting orders – while Sterling hitters weren’t patient enough in many situations and didn’t put the same pressure on the other team.
“We went through last season, and our pitchers walked a lot of leadoff guys, and those leadoff guys came back to score. On the flip side, we didn’t take enough walks, so that run differential, through the course of the season, it’s probably the difference with six or seven wins,” Nettleton said. “So our main focus in open gyms was throwing strikes, and we’re hoping with all the work these guys have put in during the offseason that we’ll eliminate those leadoff walks, the walks to 7-8-9 in the order, and really be able to throw Strike 1 over the plate and let our defense work. We’ve got guys who can run, who can cover ground, who can really play defense, so we’re really excited about that.”
Polson credited that uptick in defense, as well as the meshing of the team, as the key reasons why the Warriors felt they were playing much better and were a much stronger team by the end of last spring.
“I feel like toward the second half of last season, we really started playing as a team and working as a unit better than we did in the first half,” he said. “A lot of the same guys are here, and I’ve played with a lot of guys in summer ball when I was younger, and I think that’ll really help.”
Several new faces will make up for the loss of departed leaders like Colt Adams, Daylen Stage and Blake Nettleton. Those three combined for 40% of the innings pitched and 47% of the strikeouts for the pitching staff last season, while combining with Ethan Janssen and Dale Guerrieri to produce 55% of the team’s hits, 54% of its runs, and 53% of the RBIs.
Polson is the leading returner at the plate and on the mound. He had a .333 batting average, .413 on-base percentage and .519 slugging percentage last season, with five doubles, two triples, two home runs, 20 runs and 24 RBIs, and a 3.25 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts and 26 walks.
Other experienced starters are Hartman, who hit .255 with a .397 on-base percentage, three doubles, a triple, nine runs and nine RBIs, and had a 6.05 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts and five walks; Trevor Dir, who hit .237 with a .338 on-base percentage, two doubles, nine runs and eight RBIs, and had a 5.55 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with six strikeouts and four walks; and Gio Cantu, who had two doubles, nine runs and six RBIs at the plate, and a 4.73 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts and 26 walks on the mound.
Hartman says some of the graduated guys returning to serve as volunteer coaches has helped some of the new players adjust a little more quickly.
“We have Blake Nettleton and Colt Adams that were here last year that have come back to volunteer their time to coach with us and continue working. It just shows a lot what this program is all about,” he said. “The younger guys are fitting in well.”
Polson agreed that the team is already meshing nicely, and says the focus on the little details and base fundamentals will help the team stay locked in and play more consistently.
“Those little details are going to be really big,” he said. “Coach Darwin, he’s always saying that catch is the most important part of practice, and I can’t agree more. If you can’t throw the ball or catch it, you’re not going to win too many games.”