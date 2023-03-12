Baseball: New additions will be key for Dixon in 2023

DIXON – After going 24-3 and winning the Big Northern Conference championship and their third straight regional title a season ago, the Dixon Dukes enter a rebuilding phase.
Gone from last year’s team are seven senior starters, including 2022 SVM Baseball Player of the Year Gage Burdick, all-BNC first-teamer Beau Evans, and all-BNC second-teamer Trey Scheidegger.
Back to lead the 2023 team are junior pitcher Max Clark, a BNC first-team pick last season; senior third baseman Kyan Adkins, a BNC second-team pick; and junior pitcher/shortstop Bryce Feit, a BNC honorable mention selection.
With so many holes to fill and only a handful of seniors this year, the Dukes will rely heavily on their large junior class for leadership and production.
“It’s definitely going to be different,” Feit said. “We’ve gotta work hard because everyone’s gotta learn new stuff this year, because no one’s been here yet. We just gotta put the work in together, and once we work as a group, we’ll be good.”
“We definitely lost a lot of good guys on our team, but I think we’ve got a lot of good juniors like Bryce and Alex Harrison and those guys that I think are really going to show out this year and do good,” senior Quentin Seggebruch said.
Many of this year’s juniors played at the fresh-soph level last year, and two of the upperclassmen are playing their first year of high school baseball. With so many new players on this year’s varsity squad, there will be a definite learning curve and an adjustment period. But so far, Dixon coach Jason Burgess likes what he’s seen from the new additions.
“Our young talent is very good. They’ve had a good, strong program underneath them. With the [Dixon] Rebels program, they’ve done a really good job with the fundamentals with them,” Burgess said. “Coming in, I’ve got a handful of those kids that I know are going to be pretty solid. The other guys, a couple of them haven’t played in a while, so we’re trying to develop them to fill those voids that we really need filled. We have two kids that are coming out after not playing for a couple years, and one’s a junior and one’s a senior.
“They’re strong kids, both multi-sport athletes, and I’m hoping that that multi-sport part of their background is going to help them fill a couple voids for us.”
In recent years, Dixon has had stability and strong play at the catcher position. This year, the torch will be passed to junior Aiden Wiseman, one of the many first-year varsity players.
“We’ve got a lot of positions to fill, and Aiden Wiseman’s going to fill our void behind the plate and pick up where Beau left off, which is a pretty tough role to fill,” Burgess said. “If you look at the last probably seven, eight years of our program, our catching’s been pretty strong with Kyle Crawford and Beau Evans. That’s a big position that we’re trying to fill, and I’m hoping Aiden’s up to the task.”
In 2023, the Dukes will try to win their fourth straight regional title and get a little farther in the postseason than last year’s trip to the sectional semifinals. With their recent track record of success, the standard for a successful season is high, but Dixon isn’t shying away from high expectations.
“Hopefully this year we can also make it up to sectionals or even farther,” Seggebruch said. “If we just keep working together and work hard, I think we can make it.”
While the new-look team has only gotten a few practices in so far, they’re already beginning to establish an identity.
“I feel like we’re going to have really good defense behind all of our pitchers,” Seggebruch said. “If the ball gets hit, we’re going to know what to do with it.”
“Just not giving up and fighting through anything,” Feit said. “If we’re down, I think we’re going to just be there and battle through everything, no matter the ups or downs.”
Dixon will host Princeton for its season opener next Saturday at 11 a.m.