Baseball: Rock Falls relying on lots of returning starters for strong season

Last season was an unusual one for the Rock Falls baseball team.
A program that prides itself on solid defense to back strong pitching, as well as good situational hitting, struggled to do two of those things consistently in 2022.
But things look to be different this spring, as the Rockets lost only two players to graduation, and bring back their solid rotation on the mound to go with more confident fielders behind them.
“It’s our defense that’s the biggest strength, 100%,” senior pitcher/infielder Brady Richards said. “We’ve got a lot of good arms here, we’ve got a couple guys that can really go out and shove it, and then our defense is looking better than it’s looked in a while. A lot of speed, a lot of good hands; I think our defense is going to take us really far this year, for sure.”
Rock Falls struggled to find consistency last year, finishing 8-14 and suffering a shutout loss in the 2A regional semifinals. Part of the reason was the youth of the team; with only two seniors – and one of them hurt for most of the spring – there were a lot of new faces playing bigger roles on the team.
But now with a year of experience under the belts of those players who were thrown into the fire last year, there will be a higher comfort level and more confidence in themselves and each other.
“Being able to work with each other last season, it will create more trust, and we’ll be able to work cohesively,” junior pitcher/infielder Gavin Sands said. “I think it’s going to make us really comfortable.”
Richards and Sands were two of the Rockets’ top pitchers last season, and Carter Schueler and Kuitim Heald stepped up as a sophomore and freshman, respectively, to fill in the rotation.
The reason that was necessary was an injury to senior Dillon Schueler, who came into the 2022 season as the Rockets’ ace, but wasn’t able to play until late in the season. But as tough as that was for a young Rock Falls team, Richards thinks it might end up being a plus for this season.
“Dillon going down last year was horrible for us, obviously, losing one of our best players. But there was an upside to it, because Timmy came up as a freshman and got a lot of experience,” Richards said. “He’s going to be a big key with us this year, and just being able to click as a team. And we’ve got some new guys that are starting to mesh into the team still, but there’s a lot of good chemistry this year.”
Pitching should once again be consistent and balanced this spring. Donnie Chappell, in his 24th season as head coach, said he’d be hard-pressed to name the best pitcher of the group he has on the mound.
But the lessons learned last season on defense, along with some more experienced pitchers, should lead to big things for the Rockets.
“Last year was just weird. We were young, a couple injuries here and there, and next thing you know everybody’s doubting each other. We’ve never been bad defensively, I don’t think, until probably last year, really,” Chappell said. “But this year, we’ve grown. Our pitching’s going to really good; I think we have five kids that can go out and really, honestly, beat anybody. If you had to ask me who was 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 in the rotation, it’d be really hard. And defense behind them is the key; if we can catch the ball, we’re going to be really good. If we don’t catch it, it’s going to be tough.”
Dillon Schueler and catcher Cooper Hewitt are gone from the lineup, but Richards, Sands, Heald, Carter Schueler, Austin Castaneda, Aaron Meenen, Isaiah Kobbeman and Victor Rivera all return. Seniors Brady Dowd and Nick Vickers, juniors Colby Ward and Carter Dillon, and sophomores Cadon Schulz and Anthony Valdivia round out the roster.
Sands said the fact that there are so many experienced players the Rockets can count on – at the plate, in the field and on the mound – will help the team find success this spring.
“Being able to have so many guys who can go out there and pitch well, it doesn’t put as much pressure on one or two players. It kind of evens out everything that happens. It’ll help the pitchers work better, and it’ll help the fielders too,” he said. “And hitting, we’re going to be working on it a lot, not thinking too much when we get up to the plate, and just going up there and trying to drive the ball.
“We just want to win as many games as we can, and just play as hard as we can at all times. The record and everything else will take care of itself if we do that.”
Richards has been encouraged by what he’s seen from his teammates so far in the offseason and preseason, in terms of working hard and improving their skills. But he also believes the Rockets’ attitude will be beneficial as well.
“I definitely think we’re going to come out with a chip on our shoulder this year,” he said. “There’s a lot more passion here, and I think we’re going to come out with a lot more fire under our belts for the games. We really want to win this year, and I think that’s going to help us win a lot of games.”