Baseball: 2022 Sauk Valley Media All-Area Team

FIRST TEAM
Gage Burdick, Dixon sr. CF/P – He hit .532 (led area), with a .602 on-base percentage (led area), .779 slugging percentage (5th in area), and 1.381 on-base plus slugging (4th in area). He had 41 hits (2nd in area) in 77 at-bats, with 29 runs and 34 RBIs (4th in area); he finished with 10 doubles (tied for 5th), 3 triples (tied for 2nd) and 1 home run. On the mound, he was 8-1 (tied for 2nd in wins) with a 1.17 ERA (4th in area) in 54 innings (3rd in area), with 103 strikeouts (led area) and 22 walks. Burdick was a first-team all-Big Northern pick.
Max Clark, Dixon so. OF/P – He hit .430, with a .474 on-base percentage, .663 slugging percentage, and 1.137 on-base plus slugging. He had 37 hits (tied for 3rd in area) in 86 at-bats, with 31 runs and 35 RBIs (tied for 2nd); he finished with 11 doubles (4th in area), 3 triples (tied for 2nd) and 1 home run. On the mound, he was 4-0 with a 3.36 ERA in 25 innings, with 34 strikeouts and 22 walks. Clark was a first-team all-Big Northern pick.
Drew Dykstra, Fulton sr. OF/P – He hit .500 (3rd in area), with a .590 on-base percentage (3rd in area), .838 slugging percentage (3rd in area), and 1.428 on-base plus slugging (3rd in area). He had 34 hits in 68 at-bats, with 24 runs and 17 RBIs; he finished with 7 doubles, 5 triples (led area) and 2 home runs. On the mound, he was 6-1 (tied for 5th in wins) with a 0.65 ERA (led area) in 43 innings, with 93 strikeouts (2nd in area) and 7 walks. Dykstra was an IHSBCA All-State selection in 1A, and the NUIC West MVP.
Beau Evans, Dixon sr. C – He hit .413, with a .550 on-base percentage, .560 slugging percentage, and 1.110 on-base plus slugging. He had 31 hits in 75 at-bats, with 28 runs and 14 RBIs; he finished with 7 doubles and 2 triples. Evans was a first-team All-Big Northern pick.
Kolby Franks, Erie-Prophetstown sr. IF/P – He hit .479 (5th in area), with a .500 on-base percentage, .699 slugging percentage, and 1.259 on-base plus slugging. He had 35 hits in 73 at-bats, with 21 runs and 25 RBIs; he finished with 9 doubles, 2 triples and 1 home run. On the mound, he was 3-3 with 3 saves and a 4.88 ERA in 28 2/3 innings, with 30 strikeouts and 27 walks. Franks was a Three Rivers West unanimous first-team selection.
Dylan Greenfield, Forreston sr. IF/P – He hit .321, with a .518 on-base percentage, .462 slugging percentage, and .979 on-base plus slugging. He had 25 hits in 78 at-bats, with 36 runs (4th in area) and 24 RBIs; he finished with 7 doubles and 2 triples. On the mound, he was 7-3 (4th in area in wins) with a 2.59 ERA in 46 innings (5th in area), with 63 strikeouts (5th in area) and 23 walks. Greenfield was a first-team all-NUIC South pick.
Owen Greenfield, Forreston jr. SS/P – He hit .372, with a .478 on-base percentage, .628 slugging percentage, and 1.106 on-base plus slugging. He had 35 hits in 94 at-bats (3rd in area), with 38 runs (tied for area lead) and 39 RBIs (led area); he finished with 12 doubles (tied for 2nd), 3 triples (tied for 2nd) and 2 home runs. On the mound, he was 6-4 (tied for 5th in wins) with a 2.33 ERA in 48 innings (4th in area), with 55 strikeouts and 17 walks. Greenfield was a first-team all-NUIC South selection.
Kellen Henze, Eastland sr. IF/OF – He hit .480 (4th in area), with a .512 on-base percentage, .813 slugging percentage (4th in area), and 1.326 on-base plus slugging (5th in area). He had 36 hits (5th in area) in 75 at-bats, with 31 runs and 35 RBIs (tied for 2nd); he finished with 10 doubles (tied for 5th) and 5 home runs (tied for area lead). Henze was the NUIC South MVP.
Garrett Polson, Sterling so. IF/C/P – He hit .333, with a .413 on-base percentage, .519 slugging percentage, and .932 on-base plus slugging in the grueling Western Big 6. He had 27 hits in 81 at-bats, with 20 runs and 24 RBIs; he finished with 5 doubles, 2 triples and 2 home runs. On the mound, he had a 3.25 ERA in 23 2/3 innings, with 41 strikeouts and 26 walks. Polson was named honorable mention all-Western Big 6.
Brady Richards, Rock Falls jr. 1B/P – He hit .371, with a .430 on-base percentage, .471 slugging percentage, and .901 on-base plus slugging. He had 28 hits in 70 at-bats, with 8 runs and 10 RBIs; he finished with 7 doubles. On the mound, he was 3-3 with a 2.10 ERA in 39 1/3 innings, with 52 strikeouts and 15 walks. Richards was a first-team all-Big Northern pick.
Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley jr. P – He hit .318, with a .446 on-base percentage, .333 slugging percentage, and .779 on-base plus slugging. He had 21 hits in 66 at-bats, with 11 runs and 13 RBIs; he added a double. On the mound, he was 8-1 (tied for 2nd in area in wins) with a 1.82 ERA in 57 2/3 innings (2nd in area), with 64 strikeouts (4th in area) and 13 walks. Rouse was a Three Rivers East unanimous first-team selection.
Carter Salisbury, Bureau Valley sr. IF/OF – He hit .402, with a .443 on-base percentage, .517 slugging percentage, and .960 on-base plus slugging. He had 35 hits in 87 at-bats (tied for 4th in area), with 31 runs and 24 RBIs; he finished with 6 doubles and 2 triples. Salisbury was a Three Rivers East unanimous first-team selection.
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls so. IF/P – He hit .299, with a .415 on-base percentage, .433 slugging percentage, and .848 on-base plus slugging. He had 20 hits in 67 at-bats, with 16 runs and 7 RBIs; he finished with 6 doubles and a home run. On the mound, he was 3-2 with a 2.90 ERA in 41 innings, with 46 strikeouts and 18 walks. Sands was a second-team all-Big Northern pick.
Brendan Tunink, Newman so. OF/P – He hit .529 (2nd in area), with a .598 on-base percentage (2nd in area), .971 slugging percentage (led area) and 1.569 on-base plus slugging (led area). He had 37 hits (tied for 3rd) in 70 at-bats, with 28 runs and 26 RBIs (tied for 5th); he finished with 15 doubles (led area), 2 triples and 4 home runs (tied for 3rd). On the mound, he was 5-0 with a 1.12 ERA (3rd in area) in 43 2/3 innings, with 55 strikeouts and 11 walks. Tunink was an IHSBCA All-State selection in 1A, and a first-team all-Three Rivers East pick.
Kyle Wolfe, Newman jr. SS/P – He hit .420, with a .477 on-base percentage, .430 slugging percentage, and .907 on-base plus slugging. He had 42 hits (led area) in 100 at-bats (led area), with 22 runs and 18 RBIs; he also had a double. On the mound, he was 9-1 (led area in wins) with a 1.81 ERA in 65 2/3 innings (led area), with 65 strikeouts (3rd in area) and 14 walks. Wolfe was a first-team all-Three Rivers East pick.
SECOND TEAM
Colt Adams, Sterling sr. IF/P – He hit .269, with a .380 on-base percentage, .284 slugging percentage, and .664 on-base plus slugging. He had 18 hits in 67 at-bats, with 14 runs, 13 RBIs, and a double. On the mound, he had a 3.38 ERA in 29 innings, with 36 strikeouts and 22 walks in the tough Western Big 6.
Mikey Bivins, Dixon sr. 1B – He hit .362, with a .500 on-base percentage, .565 slugging percentage, and 1.065 on-base plus slugging. He had 25 hits in 69 at-bats, with 25 runs and 20 RBIs; he finished with 5 doubles and 3 home runs.
Bryce Feit, Dixon so. SS/P – He hit .361, with a .487 on-base percentage, .393 slugging percentage, and .880 on-base plus slugging. He had 22 hits in 61 at-bats, with 18 runs, 15 RBIs, and 2 doubles. On the mound, he was 3-2 with a 3.30 ERA in 23 1/3 innings, with 28 strikeouts and 12 walks. Feit was named honorable mention all-Big Northern.
Jacob Fiorello, Forreston sr. OF – He hit .326, with a .467 on-base percentage, .347 slugging percentage, and .815 on-base plus slugging. He had 31 hits in 95 at-bats (2nd in area), with 38 runs (tied for area lead), 25 RBIs, and 2 doubles. Fiorello was a first-team all-NUIC South selection.
Jake Gaither, Dixon sr. OF/IF/P – He hit .291, with a .424 on-base percentage, .392 slugging percentage, and .817 on-base plus slugging. He had 23 hits in 79 at-bats, with 26 runs and 15 RBIs; he finished with 3 doubles, a triple and a home run. On the mound, he was 5-0 with a 1.40 ERA in 30 innings, with 36 strikeouts and 17 walks. Gaither was named honorable mention all-Big Northern.
Jordan Harris, AFC jr. IF/P – He hit .422, with a .519 on-base percentage, .484 slugging percentage, and 1.003 on-base plus slugging. He had 27 hits in 64 at-bats, with 22 runs, 7 RBIs and 4 doubles. On the mound, he was 3-4 with a 4.29 ERA in 34 1/3 innings, with 59 strikeouts and 23 walks. Harris was a first-team all-NUIC South pick.
Andruw Jones, Amboy sr. P – He hit .378, with a .569 on-base percentage (5th in area), .533 slugging percentage, and 1.103 on-base plus slugging. He had 17 hits in 45 at-bats, with 14 runs, 11 RBIs and 7 doubles. On the mound, he was 3-3 with a 5.31 ERA in 30 1/3 innings, with 45 strikeouts and 25 walks. Jones was a first-team NUIC South selection.
Grant Koerner, Newman sr. 1B – He hit .318, with a .402 on-base percentage, .305 slugging percentage, and .707 on-base plus slugging. He had 27 hits in 85 at-bats, with 16 runs and 12 RBIs, and he was stellar defensively at first base. Koerner was a first-team all-Three Rivers East pick.
Kory Mullen, Newman sr. CF – He hit .275, with a .386 on-base percentage, .338 slugging percentage, and .724 on-base plus slugging. He had 16 hits in 58 at-bats, with 19 runs and 19 RBIs; he finished with 3 doubles and a home run, and had tremendous range and a strong arm in center field. Mullen was named honorable mention all-Three Rivers East.
Blake Nettleton, Sterling sr. C/P – He hit .273, with a .345 on-base percentage, .377 slugging percentage, and .721 on-base plus slugging. He had 17 hits in 77 at-bats, with 12 runs and 13 RBIs; he finished with 2 doubles and 2 home runs. On the mound, he had a 5.14 ERA in 31 1/3 innings in a conference featuring strong lineups, with 42 strikeouts and 23 walks. Nettleton was named honorable mention all-Western Big 6.
Ashton Nobis, Milledgeville sr. IF – He hit .410, with a .486 on-base percentage, .607 slugging percentage, and 1.092 on-base plus slugging. He had 25 hits in 61 at-bats, with 19 runs and 13 RBIs; he finished with 8 doubles and 2 triples. On the mound, he was 1-1 with a 2.17 ERA in 9 2/3 innings, with 14 strikeouts and 6 walks. Nobis was a first-team all-NUIC South selection.
Trey Scheidegger, Dixon sr. 2B – He hit .403, with a .475 on-base percentage, .597 slugging percentage, and 1.072 on-base plus slugging. He had 27 hits in 67 at-bats, with 19 runs and 12 RBIs; he finished with 6 doubles, 2 triples and a home run. Scheidegger was a second-team all-Big Northern pick.
Dillon Schueler, Rock Falls sr. IF/P – He hit .457, with a .533 on-base percentage, .914 slugging percentage (2nd in area), and 1.447 on-base plus slugging (2nd in area), making the most of his limited action after missing the first half of the season with injury. He had 16 hits in 35 at-bats, with 9 runs and 11 RBIs; he finished with 2 doubles, a triple and 4 home runs (tied for 3rd in area). On the mound, he was 0-3 with a 2.45 ERA in 20 innings, with 38 strikeouts and 13 walks. Schueler was named honorable mention all-Big Northern.
Ethan Van Landuit, Newman sr. IF/C/P – He hit .373, with a .491 on-base percentage, .554 slugging percentage, and 1.045 on-base plus slugging. He had 31 hits in 83 at-bats, with 22 runs and 23 RBIs; he finished with 12 doubles (tied for 2nd in area) and a home run. Van Landuit was a second-team all-Three Rivers East selection.
Sam Wright, Bureau Valley jr. C – He hit .402, with a .479 on-base percentage, .585 slugging percentage, and 1.064 on-base plus slugging. He had 33 hits in 82 at-bats, with 20 runs and 24 RBIs; he finished with 10 doubles (tied for 5th in area), a triple and a home run. Wright was named honorable mention all-Three Rivers East.
HONORABLE MENTION
Amboy – Ian Eller, Tucker Lindenmeyer, Jackson Rogers, Sam Russell
AFC – Griffin Bushman, Michael Cochrane, Carson Rueff, Braiden Runkle
Bureau Valley – Brock Foster, Logan Johnson
Dixon – Kyan Adkins, Ethan Van Horn
Eastland – Allen Geerts, Carson Heckman, Cole Huber, Max McCullough, Hunter Miller, Owen Rogers, Jaxson Sturtevant
Erie-Prophetstown – Austin Cole, Reece Duncan, Conner Meadows, Mason Misfeldt, Connor Sibley
Forreston – Tommy Appel, Brendan Greenfield, Noah Johnson
Fulton – Ryan Eads, Jacob Jones, Davis Ludin, Brock Mason, Gavyn Mendoza, Ethan Price, Ian Wiebenga
Milledgeville – Cayden Akers, Kieren Harris, Connor Nye, Izaac Toms-Smith, Caden VanDyke
Morrison – Chase Decker, Payton Decker, Mason Dykstra, Brenden Martin, Danny Mouw
Newman – Nolan Britt, Brennen Cook, Jaesen Johns
Oregon – Miley Smith, Jack Washburn, Logan Weems
Polo – Nolan Hahn, Tyler Merdian
Rock Falls – Austin Castaneda, Cooper Hewitt, Carter Schueler
Sterling – Trevor Dir, Braden Hartman, Ethan Janssen, Daylen Stage
West Carroll – A.J. Boardman, Ashton St. Ores
FINAL STATS LEADERBOARD
BATTING AVERAGE
Gage Burdick, Dixon sr. .532
Brendan Tunink, Newman so. .529
Drew Dykstra, Fulton sr. .500
Kellen Henze, Eastland sr. .480
Kolby Franks, Erie-P’town sr. .479
Dillon Schueler, Rock Falls sr. .457
Max Clark, Dixon so. .430
Jordan Harris, AFC jr. .422
Kyle Wolfe, Newman jr. .420
Beau Evans, Dixon sr. .413
Ashton Nobis, Milledgeville sr. .410
Trey Scheidegger, Dixon sr. .403
Carter Salisbury, Bureau Valley sr. .402
Sam Wright, Bureau Valley jr. .402
Braiden Runkle, AFC jr. .389
Jacob Jones, Fulton sr. .388
Ian Wiebenga, Fulton sr. .385
Griffin Bushman, AFC jr. .380
Andruw Jones, Amboy sr. .378
Alex Schoonhoven, Forreston fr. .375
Ethan Van Landuit, Newman sr. .373
Owen Greenfield, Forreston jr. .372
Brady Richards, Rock Falls jr. .371
Carson Heckman, Eastland sr. .370
Mikey Bivins, Dixon sr. .362
Bryce Feit, Dixon so. .361
Mason Misfeldt, Erie-P’town sr. .349
Kyan Adkins, Dixon jr. .346
Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town so. .346
Haden McCoy, Amboy sr. .346
Connor Nye, Milledgeville so. .345
Michael Cochrane, AFC jr. .344
Carson Rueff, AFC jr. .344
Davis Ludin, Fulton sr. .340
Ethan Van Horn, Dixon sr. .339
Auden Polk, AFC jr. .333
Garrett Polson, Sterling so. .333
Sam Russell, Amboy sr. .333
Caden VanDyke, Milledgeville sr. .328
Tommy Appel, Forreston sr. .326
Ryan Eads, Fulton jr. .326
Jacob Fiorello, Forreston sr. .326
Brenden Martin, Morrison so. .323
Logan Johnson, Bureau Valley sr. .322
Dylan Greenfield, Forreston sr. .321
Grant Koerner, Newman sr. .318
Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley jr. .318
Jaesen Johns, Newman jr. .316
Cayden Akers, Milledgeville jr. .311
Evan Kopp, AFC sr. .311
Brendan Greenfield, Forreston fr. .310
Owen Rogers, Eastland sr. .310
Gavyn Mendoza, Fulton sr. .309
Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy jr. .308
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls so. .299
Ethan Price, Fulton jr. .296
Brock Mason, Fulton sr. .295
Jackson Rogers, Amboy jr. .295
Mason Dykstra, Morrison sr. .294
Jake Gaither, Dixon sr. .291
Brock Foster, Bureau Valley sr. .287
Ian Eller, Amboy sr. .286
Nolan Britt, Newman jr. .285
Kory Mullen, Newman sr. .275
Izaac Toms-Smith, Milledgeville sr. .274
Blake Nettleton, Sterling sr. .273
Colt Adams, Sterling sr. .269
Cooper Hewitt, Rock Falls sr. .267
Noah Johnson, Forreston sr. .263
Danny Mouw, Morrison jr. .261
Alex Ryia, Forreston so. .256
Ethan Freeman, Bureau Valley jr. .255
Braden Hartman, Sterling jr. .255
Daylen Stage, Sterling sr. .253
Ethan Janssen, Sterling sr. .250
Andrew Lapp, Milledgeville sr. .250
Quinn Leffelman, Amboy fr. .250
Miley Smith, Oregon jr. .250
Jack Washburn, Oregon fr. .250
Logan Weems, Oregon fr. .250
Layton Britt, Bureau Valley sr. .241
Carter Schueler, Rock Falls so. .241
Quentin Seggebruch, Dixon jr. .241
Kieren Harris, Milledgeville sr. .240
Trevor Dir, Sterling jr. .237
Mason Munroe, AFC sr. .236
Mason Fox, Forreston sr. .234
Payton Sarber, Milledgeville sr. .231
Peyton Urish, Milledgeville sr. .231
Payton Decker, Morrison sr. .230
Dale Guerrieri, Sterling sr. .228
Connor Sibley, Erie-P’town sr. .226
Dylan Gonnerman, AFC sr. .225
Jairon Hochstatter, Amboy sr. .224
Justin Kopp, Bureau Valley sr. .222
Bryce VanDeWostine, Erie-P’town jr. .222
Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls fr. .220
Noah Wiseley, Erie-P’town jr. .220
Chase Decker, Morrison fr. .219
Logan Dyson, Forreston sr. .210
Isaiah Kobbeman, Rock Falls jr. .200
ON-BASE PERCENTAGE
Gage Burdick, Dixon sr. .602
Brendan Tunink, Newman so. .598
Drew Dykstra, Fulton sr. .590
Brenden Martin, Morrison so. .571
Andruw Jones, Amboy sr. .569
Michael Cochrane, AFC jr. .563
Davis Ludin, Fulton sr. .551
Beau Evans, Dixon sr. .550
Alex Schoonhoven, Forreston fr. .545
Dillon Schueler, Rock Falls sr. .533
Jacob Jones, Fulton sr. .529
Owen Rogers, Eastland sr. .524
Jordan Harris, AFC jr. .519
Dylan Greenfield, Forreston sr. .518
Braiden Runkle, AFC jr. .515
Kellen Henze, Eastland sr. .512
Mikey Bivins, Dixon sr. .500
Kolby Franks, Erie-P’town sr. .500
Ian Wiebenga, Fulton sr. .500
Logan Johnson, Bureau Valley sr. .494
Griffin Bushman, AFC jr. .492
Ethan Van Landuit, Newman sr. .491
Bryce Feit, Dixon so. .487
Ashton Nobis, Milledgeville sr. .486
Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town so. .485
Sam Wright, Bureau Valley jr. .479
Tommy Appel, Forreston sr. .478
Owen Greenfield, Forreston jr. .478
Kyle Wolfe, Newman jr. .477
Trey Scheidegger, Dixon sr. .475
Max Clark, Dixon so. .474
Jacob Fiorello, Forreston sr. .467
Sam Russell, Amboy sr. .464
Ethan Van Horn, Dixon sr. .464
Ryan Eads, Fulton jr. .458
Kieren Harris, Milledgeville sr. .451
Noah Johnson, Forreston sr. .447
Carson Rueff, AFC jr. .447
Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley jr. .446
Kyan Adkins, Dixon jr. .443
Carter Salisbury, Bureau Valley sr. .443
Brock Smith, Forreston jr. .441
Nolan Britt, Newman jr. .434
Carson Heckman, Eastland sr. .434
Auden Polk, AFC jr. .433
Brady Richards, Rock Falls jr. .430
Mason Misfeldt, Erie-P’town sr. .426
Jackson Rogers, Amboy jr. .426
Evan Kopp, AFC sr. .425
Logan Dyson, Forreston sr. .424
Jake Gaither, Dixon sr. .424
Alex Ryia, Forreston so. .423
Peyton Urish, Milledgeville sr. .423
Brock Mason, Fulton sr. .421
Ian Eller, Amboy sr. .420
Jack Washburn, Oregon fr. .420
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls so. .415
Garrett Polson, Sterling so. .413
Jaesen Johns, Newman jr. .411
Layton Britt, Bureau Valley sr. .406
Justin Kopp, Bureau Valley sr. .404
Brendan Greenfield, Forreston fr. .402
Grant Koerner, Newman sr. .402
Mason Fox, Forreston sr. .400
Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy jr. .400
Connor Sibley, Erie-P’town sr. .400
Braden Hartman, Sterling jr. .397
Danny Mouw, Morrison jr. .393
Izaac Toms-Smith, Milledgeville sr. .392
Cayden Akers, Milledgeville jr. .391
Gavyn Mendoza, Fulton sr. .391
Daylen Stage, Sterling sr. .391
Isaiah Kobbeman, Rock Falls jr. .390
Kory Mullen, Newman sr. .386
Cooper Hewitt, Rock Falls sr. .384
Connor Nye, Milledgeville so. .381
Colt Adams, Sterling sr. .380
Caden VanDyke, Milledgeville sr. .379
Chase Decker, Morrison fr. .375
Bryson Smith, Bureau Valley sr. .372
Haden McCoy, Amboy sr. .370
Ethan Freeman, Bureau Valley jr. .368
Ethan Price, Fulton jr. .356
Quentin Seggebruch, Dixon jr. .353
Blake Nettleton, Sterling sr. .345
Brock Foster, Bureau Valley sr. .344
Mason Munroe, AFC sr. .344
Bryce VanDeWostine, Erie-P’town jr. .340
Trevor Dir, Sterling jr. .338
Dale Guerrieri, Sterling sr. .338
Carter Schueler, Rock Falls so. .338
Mason Dykstra, Morrison sr. .333
Quinn Leffelman, Amboy fr. .333
Noah Wiseley, Erie-P’town jr. .333
Dylan Gonnerman, AFC sr. .326
Conner Meadows, Erie-P’town sr. .325
Payton Sarber, Milledgeville sr. .322
Andrew Lapp, Milledgeville sr. .318
Miley Smith, Oregon jr. .315
Logan Weems, Oregon fr. .312
Jairon Hochstatter, Amboy sr. .309
Bryce Jepson, Erie-P’town jr. .302
Tucker VanDeWostine, Erie-P’town so. .300
SLUGGING PERCENTAGE
Brendan Tunink, Newman so. .971
Dillon Schueler, Rock Falls sr. .914
Drew Dykstra, Fulton sr. .838
Kellen Henze, Eastland sr. .813
Gage Burdick, Dixon sr. .779
Kolby Franks, Erie-P’town sr. .699
Max Clark, Dixon so. .663
Jacob Jones, Fulton sr. .642
Owen Greenfield, Forreston jr. .628
Ashton Nobis, Milledgeville sr. .607
Trey Scheidegger, Dixon sr. .597
Sam Wright, Bureau Valley jr. .585
Mikey Bivins, Dixon sr. .565
Beau Evans, Dixon sr. .560
Ethan Van Landuit, Newman sr. .554
Noah Johnson, Forreston sr. .539
Carson Heckman, Eastland sr. .534
Andruw Jones, Amboy sr. .533
Garrett Polson, Sterling so. .519
Carter Salisbury, Bureau Valley sr. .517
Jordan Harris, AFC jr. .484
Ian Wiebenga, Fulton sr. .477
Brady Richards, Rock Falls jr. .471
Mason Misfeldt, Erie-P’town sr. .470
Dylan Greenfield, Forreston sr. .462
Cayden Akers, Milledgeville jr. .459
Connor Nye, Milledgeville so. .448
Michael Cochrane, AFC jr. .438
Alex Schoonhoven, Forreston fr. .438
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls so. .433
Kyle Wolfe, Newman jr. .430
Layton Britt, Bureau Valley sr. .426
Braiden Runkle, AFC jr. .426
Brock Foster, Bureau Valley sr. .425
Haden McCoy, Amboy sr. .423
Brenden Martin, Morrison so. .419
Logan Johnson, Bureau Valley sr. .407
Davis Ludin, Fulton sr. .404
Griffin Bushman, AFC jr. .400
Bryce Feit, Dixon so. .393
Jake Gaither, Dixon sr. .392
Ethan Van Horn, Dixon sr. .387
Kyan Adkins, Dixon jr. .385
Tommy Appel, Forreston sr. .384
Mason Fox, Forreston sr. .383
Owen Rogers, Eastland sr. .379
Sam Russell, Amboy sr. .378
Brock Mason, Fulton sr. .377
Blake Nettleton, Sterling sr. .377
Caden VanDyke, Milledgeville sr. .377
Ryan Eads, Fulton jr. .370
Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town so. .365
Mason Dykstra, Morrison sr. .348
Danny Mouw, Morrison jr. .348
Jacob Fiorello, Forreston sr. .347
Payton Decker, Morrison sr. .346
Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy jr. .346
Braden Hartman, Sterling jr. .345
Gavyn Mendoza, Fulton sr. .345
Chase Decker, Morrison fr. .344
Carson Rueff, AFC jr. .344
Jackson Rogers, Amboy jr. .341
Kieren Harris, Milledgeville sr. .340
Kory Mullen, Newman sr. .338
Brendan Greenfield, Forreston fr. .333
Auden Polk, AFC jr. .333
Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley jr. .333
Jaesen Johns, Newman jr. .330
Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls fr. .322
Ian Eller, Amboy sr. .321
Daylen Stage, Sterling sr. .320
Ethan Price, Fulton jr. .315
Evan Kopp, AFC sr. .311
Carter Schueler, Rock Falls so. .310
Ethan Janssen, Sterling sr. .306
Quinn Leffelman, Amboy fr. .306
Izaac Toms-Smith, Milledgeville sr. .306
Grant Koerner, Newman sr. .305
Cooper Hewitt, Rock Falls sr. .300
Andrew Lapp, Milledgeville sr. .300
Jack Washburn, Oregon fr. .300
Miley Smith, Oregon jr. .294
Connor Sibley, Erie-P’town sr. .290
Nolan Britt, Newman jr. .287
Logan Weems, Oregon fr. .285
Colt Adams, Sterling sr. .284
Alex Ryia, Forreston so. .282
Ethan Freeman, Bureau Valley jr. .277
Dylan Gonnerman, AFC sr. .275
Trevor Dir, Sterling jr. .271
Payton Sarber, Milledgeville sr. .269
Jairon Hochstatter, Amboy sr. .265
Justin Kopp, Bureau Valley sr. .264
Dale Guerrieri, Sterling sr. .263
Peyton Urish, Milledgeville sr. .256
Jordan Gulley, Amboy sr. .242
Quentin Seggebruch, Dixon jr. .241
Noah Wiseley, Erie-P’town jr. .240
Mason Munroe, AFC sr. .236
Tucker VanDeWostine, Erie-P’town so. .233
Gio Cantu, Sterling jr. .224
Bryce VanDeWostine, Erie-P’town jr. .222
Logan Dyson, Forreston sr. .210
Mikey Biba, Erie-P’town sr. .205
Isaiah Kobbeman, Rock Falls jr. .200
ON-BASE + SLUGGING
Brendan Tunink, Newman so. 1.569
Dillon Schueler, Rock Falls sr. 1.447
Drew Dykstra, Fulton sr. 1.428
Gage Burdick, Dixon sr. 1.381
Kellen Henze, Eastland sr. 1.326
Kolby Franks, Erie-P’town sr. 1.259
Jacob Jones, Fulton sr. 1.171
Max Clark, Dixon so. 1.137
Beau Evans, Dixon sr. 1.110
Owen Greenfield, Forreston jr. 1.106
Andruw Jones, Amboy sr. 1.103
Ashton Nobis, Milledgeville sr. 1.092
Trey Scheidegger, Dixon sr. 1.072
Mikey Bivins, Dixon sr. 1.065
Sam Wright, Bureau Valley jr. 1.064
Ethan Van Landuit, Newman sr. 1.045
Jordan Harris, AFC jr. 1.003
Michael Cochrane, AFC jr. 1.001
Brenden Martin, Morrison so. .990
Noah Johnson, Forreston sr. .986
Alex Schoonhoven, Forreston fr. .983
Dylan Greenfield, Forreston sr. .979
Ian Wiebenga, Fulton sr. .977
Carson Heckman, Eastland sr. .968
Carter Salisbury, Bureau Valley sr. .960
Davis Ludin, Fulton sr. .955
Braiden Runkle, AFC jr. .941
Garrett Polson, Sterling so. .932
Kyle Wolfe, Newman jr. .907
Owen Rogers, Eastland sr. .903
Logan Johnson, Bureau Valley sr. .901
Brady Richards, Rock Falls jr. .901
Mason Misfeldt, Erie-P’town sr. .896
Griffin Bushman, AFC jr. .892
Bryce Feit, Dixon so. .880
Tommy Appel, Forreston sr. .862
Ethan Van Horn, Dixon sr. .851
Cayden Akers, Milledgeville jr. .850
Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town so. .850
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls so. .848
Sam Russell, Amboy sr. .842
Layton Britt, Bureau Valley sr. .832
Connor Nye, Milledgeville so. .829
Ryan Eads, Fulton jr. .828
Kyan Adkins, Dixon jr. .827
Jake Gaither, Dixon sr. .817
Jacob Fiorello, Forreston sr. .815
Brock Mason, Fulton sr. .798
Haden McCoy, Amboy sr. .793
Kieren Harris, Milledgeville sr. .791
Carson Rueff, AFC jr. .791
Mason Fox, Forreston sr. .783
Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley jr. .779
Brock Foster, Bureau Valley sr. .769
Jackson Rogers, Amboy jr. .767
Auden Polk, AFC jr. .766
Caden VanDyke, Milledgeville sr. .756
Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy jr. .746
Braden Hartman, Sterling jr. .743
Ian Eller, Amboy sr. .742
Jaesen Johns, Newman jr. .741
Danny Mouw, Morrison jr. .741
Evan Kopp, AFC sr. .736
Gavyn Mendoza, Fulton sr. .736
Brendan Greenfield, Forreston fr. .735
Kory Mullen, Newman sr. .724
Nolan Britt, Newman jr. .721
Blake Nettleton, Sterling sr. .721
Jack Washburn, Oregon fr. .720
Chase Decker, Morrison fr. .719
Daylen Stage, Sterling sr. .711
Grant Koerner, Newman sr. .707
Alex Ryia, Forreston so. .705
Izaac Toms-Smith, Milledgeville sr. .698
Connor Sibley, Erie-P’town sr. .690
Cooper Hewitt, Rock Falls sr. .684
Mason Dykstra, Morrison sr. .681
Peyton Urish, Milledgeville sr. .679
Ethan Price, Fulton jr. .671
Justin Kopp, Bureau Valley sr. .668
Colt Adams, Sterling sr. .663
Carter Schueler, Rock Falls so. .648
Ethan Freeman, Bureau Valley jr. .645
Quinn Leffelman, Amboy fr. .639
Logan Dyson, Forreston sr. .634
Andrew Lapp, Milledgeville sr. .618
Brock Smith, Forreston jr. .615
Payton Decker, Morrison sr. .614
Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls fr. .610
Trevor Dir, Sterling jr. .609
Miley Smith, Oregon jr. .609
Dylan Gonnerman, AFC sr. .601
Dale Guerrieri, Sterling sr. .601
Logan Weems, Oregon fr. .598
Quentin Seggebruch, Dixon jr. .594
Payton Sarber, Milledgeville sr. .591
Isaiah Kobbeman, Rock Falls jr. .590
Mason Munroe, AFC sr. .580
Jairon Hochstatter, Amboy sr. .574
Noah Wiseley, Erie-P’town jr. .573
Ethan Janssen, Sterling sr. .570
Bryce VanDeWostine, Erie-P’town jr. .562
Bryson Smith, Bureau Valley sr. .544
Tucker VanDeWostine, Erie-P’town so. .533
Jordan Gulley, Amboy sr. .532
AT-BATS
Kyle Wolfe, Newman jr. 100
Jacob Fiorello, Forreston sr. 95
Owen Greenfield, Forreston jr. 94
Brendan Greenfield, Forreston fr. 87
Carter Salisbury, Bureau Valley sr. 87
Tommy Appel, Forreston sr. 86
Max Clark, Dixon so. 86
Grant Koerner, Newman sr. 85
Mason Misfeldt, Erie-P’town sr. 83
Ethan Van Landuit, Newman sr. 83
Sam Wright, Bureau Valley jr. 82
Garrett Polson, Sterling so. 81
Brock Foster, Bureau Valley sr. 80
Jake Gaither, Dixon sr. 79
Jaesen Johns, Newman jr. 79
Dylan Greenfield, Forreston sr. 78
Gage Burdick, Dixon sr. 77
Blake Nettleton, Sterling sr. 77
Noah Johnson, Forreston sr. 76
Beau Evans, Dixon sr. 75
Kellen Henze, Eastland sr. 75
Daylen Stage, Sterling sr. 75
Nolan Britt, Newman jr. 74
Kolby Franks, Erie-P’town sr. 73
Carson Heckman, Eastland sr. 73
Ethan Janssen, Sterling sr. 72
Justin Kopp, Bureau Valley sr. 72
Brady Richards, Rock Falls jr. 70
Brendan Tunink, Newman so. 70
Mikey Bivins, Dixon sr. 69
Drew Dykstra, Fulton sr. 68
Miley Smith, Oregon jr. 68
Colt Adams, Sterling sr. 67
Jacob Jones, Fulton sr. 67
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls so. 67
Trey Scheidegger, Dixon sr. 67
Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley jr. 66
Ian Wiebenga, Fulton sr. 65
Jordan Harris, AFC jr. 64
Carson Rueff, AFC jr. 64
Logan Dyson, Forreston sr. 62
Connor Sibley, Erie-P’town sr. 62
Izaac Toms-Smith, Milledgeville sr. 62
Ethan Van Horn, Dixon sr. 62
Cayden Akers, Milledgeville jr. 61
Bryce Feit, Dixon so. 61
Evan Kopp, AFC sr. 61
Brock Mason, Fulton sr. 61
Ashton Nobis, Milledgeville sr. 61
Caden VanDyke, Milledgeville sr. 61
Cooper Hewitt, Rock Falls sr. 60
Tucker VanDeWostine, Erie-P’town so. 60
Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls fr. 59
Trevor Dir, Sterling jr. 59
Logan Johnson, Bureau Valley sr. 59
Conner Meadows, Erie-P’town sr. 59
Gio Cantu, Sterling jr. 58
Kory Mullen, Newman sr. 58
Connor Nye, Milledgeville so. 58
Owen Rogers, Eastland sr. 58
Carter Schueler, Rock Falls so. 58
Bryson Smith, Bureau Valley sr. 58
Dale Guerrieri, Sterling sr. 57
Ian Eller, Amboy sr. 56
Braden Hartman, Sterling jr. 55
Gavyn Mendoza, Fulton sr. 55
Mason Munroe, AFC sr. 55
Layton Britt, Bureau Valley sr. 54
Ethan Price, Fulton jr. 54
Braiden Runkle, AFC jr. 54
Kyan Adkins, Dixon jr. 52
Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town so. 52
Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy jr. 52
Payton Sarber, Milledgeville sr. 52
Auden Polk, AFC jr. 51
Griffin Bushman, AFC jr. 50
Kieren Harris, Milledgeville sr. 50
Noah Wiseley, Erie-P’town jr. 50
Jairon Hochstatter, Amboy sr. 49
Ethan Freeman, Bureau Valley jr. 47
Mason Fox, Forreston sr. 47
Davis Ludin, Fulton sr. 47
Ryan Eads, Fulton jr. 46
Brock Smith, Forreston jr. 46
Andruw Jones, Amboy sr. 45
Isaiah Kobbeman, Rock Falls jr. 45
Sam Russell, Amboy sr. 45
Bryce VanDeWostine, Erie-P’town jr. 45
Mikey Biba, Erie-P’town sr. 44
Jackson Rogers, Amboy jr. 44
Dylan Gonnerman, AFC sr. 40
Jack Washburn, Oregon fr. 40
Alex Ryia, Forreston so. 39
Peyton Urish, Milledgeville sr. 39
Quinn Leffelman, Amboy fr. 36
Dillon Schueler, Rock Falls sr. 35
Austin Cole, Erie-P’town sr. 34
Jordan Gulley, Amboy sr. 33
Bryce Jepson, Erie-P’town jr. 33
Michael Cochrane, AFC jr. 32
Alex Schoonhoven, Forreston fr. 32
Quentin Seggebruch, Dixon jr. 29
Logan Weems, Oregon fr. 28
Aaron Meenen, Rock Falls jr. 27
Haden McCoy, Amboy sr. 26
Nolan Stanley, Sterling sr. 25
Carter Dudley, Milledgeville sr. 22
Andrew Lapp, Milledgeville sr. 20
Audric Thomas, Rock Falls sr. 20
HITS
Kyle Wolfe, Newman jr. 42
Gage Burdick, Dixon sr. 41
Max Clark, Dixon so. 37
Brendan Tunink, Newman so. 37
Kellen Henze, Eastland sr. 36
Kolby Franks, Erie-P’town sr. 35
Owen Greenfield, Forreston jr. 35
Carter Salisbury, Bureau Valley sr. 35
Drew Dykstra, Fulton sr. 34
Sam Wright, Bureau Valley jr. 33
Beau Evans, Dixon sr. 31
Jacob Fiorello, Forreston sr. 31
Ethan Van Landuit, Newman sr. 31
Mason Misfeldt, Erie-P’town sr. 29
Tommy Appel, Forreston sr. 28
Brendan Greenfield, Forreston fr. 27
Jordan Harris, AFC jr. 27
Carson Heckman, Eastland sr. 27
Grant Koerner, Newman sr. 27
Garrett Polson, Sterling so. 27
Trey Scheidegger, Dixon sr. 27
Jacob Jones, Fulton sr. 26
Brady Richards, Rock Falls jr. 26
Mikey Bivins, Dixon sr. 25
Dylan Greenfield, Forreston sr. 25
Jaesen Johns, Newman jr. 25
Ashton Nobis, Milledgeville sr. 25
Ian Wiebenga, Fulton sr. 25
Brock Foster, Bureau Valley sr. 23
Jake Gaither, Dixon sr. 23
Bryce Feit, Dixon so. 22
Carson Rueff, AFC jr. 22
Nolan Britt, Newman jr. 21
Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley jr. 21
Braiden Runkle, AFC jr. 21
Ethan Van Horn, Dixon sr. 21
Noah Johnson, Forreston sr. 20
Connor Nye, Milledgeville so. 20
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls so. 20
Caden VanDyke, Milledgeville sr. 20
Cayden Akers, Milledgeville jr. 19
Griffin Bushman, AFC jr. 19
Logan Johnson, Bureau Valley sr. 19
Evan Kopp, AFC sr. 19
Daylen Stage, Sterling sr. 19
Colt Adams, Sterling sr. 18
Kyan Adkins, Dixon jr. 18
Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town so. 18
Ethan Janssen, Sterling sr. 18
Brock Mason, Fulton sr. 18
Owen Rogers, Eastland sr. 18
Andruw Jones, Amboy sr. 17
Gavyn Mendoza, Fulton sr. 17
Blake Nettleton, Sterling sr. 17
Auden Polk, AFC jr. 17
Miley Smith, Oregon jr. 17
Izaac Toms-Smith, Milledgeville sr. 17
Ian Eller, Amboy sr. 16
Cooper Hewitt, Rock Falls sr. 16
Justin Kopp, Bureau Valley sr. 16
Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy jr. 16
Davis Ludin, Fulton sr. 16
Kory Mullen, Newman sr. 16
Ethan Price, Fulton jr. 16
Dillon Schueler, Rock Falls sr. 16
Ryan Eads, Fulton jr. 15
Sam Russell, Amboy sr. 15
Trevor Dir, Sterling jr. 14
Braden Hartman, Sterling jr. 14
Carter Schueler, Rock Falls so. 14
Connor Sibley, Erie-P’town sr. 14
Layton Britt, Bureau Valley sr. 13
Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls fr. 13
Logan Dyson, Forreston sr. 13
Dale Guerrieri, Sterling sr. 13
Mason Munroe, AFC sr. 13
Jackson Rogers, Amboy jr. 13
Ethan Freeman, Bureau Valley jr. 12
Kieren Harris, Milledgeville sr. 12
Payton Sarber, Milledgeville sr. 12
Alex Schoonhoven, Forreston fr. 12
Gio Cantu, Sterling jr. 11
Michael Cochrane, AFC jr. 11
Mason Fox, Forreston sr. 11
Jairon Hochstatter, Amboy sr. 11
Tucker VanDeWostine, Erie-P’town so. 11
Noah Wiseley, Erie-P’town jr. 11
Alex Ryia, Forreston so. 10
Bryce VanDeWostine, Erie-P’town jr. 10
Jack Washburn, Oregon fr. 10
RUNS
Jacob Fiorello, Forreston sr. 38
Owen Greenfield, Forreston jr. 38
Tommy Appel, Forreston sr. 37
Dylan Greenfield, Forreston sr. 36
Owen Rogers, Eastland sr. 33
Noah Johnson, Forreston sr. 32
Max Clark, Dixon so. 31
Kellen Henze, Eastland sr. 31
Carter Salisbury, Bureau Valley sr. 31
Gage Burdick, Dixon sr. 29
Carson Heckman, Eastland sr. 29
Beau Evans, Dixon sr. 28
Brendan Tunink, Newman so. 28
Jake Gaither, Dixon sr. 26
Mikey Bivins, Dixon sr. 25
Drew Dykstra, Fulton sr. 24
Jacob Jones, Fulton sr. 24
Ian Wiebenga, Fulton sr. 24
Brendan Greenfield, Forreston fr. 23
Justin Kopp, Bureau Valley sr. 23
Jordan Harris, AFC jr. 22
Brock Mason, Fulton sr. 22
Ethan Van Landuit, Newman sr. 22
Kyle Wolfe, Newman jr. 22
Logan Dyson, Forreston sr. 21
Kolby Franks, Erie-P’town sr. 21
Davis Ludin, Fulton sr. 21
Carson Rueff, AFC jr. 21
Nolan Britt, Newman jr. 20
Garrett Polson, Sterling so. 20
Daylen Stage, Sterling sr. 20
Sam Wright, Bureau Valley jr. 20
Layton Britt, Bureau Valley sr. 19
Mason Misfeldt, Erie-P’town sr. 19
Kory Mullen, Newman sr. 19
Ashton Nobis, Milledgeville sr. 19
Trey Scheidegger, Dixon sr. 19
Connor Sibley, Erie-P’town sr. 19
Izaac Toms-Smith, Milledgeville sr. 19
Bryce Feit, Dixon so. 18
Evan Kopp, AFC sr. 18
Ethan Van Horn, Dixon sr. 18
Logan Johnson, Bureau Valley sr. 17
Ian Eller, Amboy sr. 16
Grant Koerner, Newman sr. 16
Braiden Runkle, AFC jr. 16
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls so. 16
Bryson Smith, Bureau Valley sr. 15
Peyton Urish, Milledgeville sr. 15
Jack Washburn, Oregon fr. 15
Colt Adams, Sterling sr. 14
Andruw Jones, Amboy sr. 14
Auden Polk, AFC jr. 14
Brock Smith, Forreston jr. 14
Dylan Gonnerman, AFC sr. 13
Alex Ryia, Forreston so. 13
Kyan Adkins, Dixon jr. 12
Ryan Eads, Fulton jr. 12
Mason Fox, Forreston sr. 12
Dale Guerrieri, Sterling sr. 12
Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy jr. 12
Gavyn Mendoza, Fulton sr. 12
Blake Nettleton, Sterling sr. 12
Alex Schoonhoven, Forreston fr. 12
Brock Foster, Bureau Valley sr. 11
Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley jr. 11
Caden VanDyke, Milledgeville sr. 11
Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls fr. 10
Jordan Gulley, Amboy sr. 10
Kieren Harris, Milledgeville sr. 10
Ethan Janssen, Sterling sr. 10
Levi Near, AFC jr. 10
Sam Russell, Amboy sr. 10
Quentin Seggebruch, Dixon jr. 10
RBIs
Owen Greenfield, Forreston jr. 39
Max Clark, Dixon so. 35
Kellen Henze, Eastland sr. 35
Gage Burdick, Dixon sr. 34
Noah Johnson, Forreston sr. 26
Brendan Tunink, Newman so. 26
Jacob Fiorello, Forreston sr. 25
Brock Foster, Bureau Valley sr. 25
Kolby Franks, Erie-P’town sr. 25
Dylan Greenfield, Forreston sr. 24
Garrett Polson, Sterling so. 24
Carter Salisbury, Bureau Valley sr. 24
Sam Wright, Bureau Valley jr. 24
Ethan Van Horn, Dixon sr. 23
Ethan Van Landuit, Newman sr. 23
Carson Heckman, Eastland sr. 22
Evan Kopp, AFC sr. 22
Ian Wiebenga, Fulton sr. 22
Brendan Greenfield, Forreston fr. 21
Jacob Jones, Fulton sr. 21
Mikey Bivins, Dixon sr. 20
Jaesen Johns, Newman jr. 19
Kory Mullen, Newman sr. 19
Tommy Appel, Forreston sr. 18
Nolan Britt, Newman jr. 18
Kyle Wolfe, Newman jr. 18
Drew Dykstra, Fulton sr. 17
Cayden Akers, Milledgeville jr. 15
Ryan Eads, Fulton jr. 15
Bryce Feit, Dixon so. 15
Jake Gaither, Dixon sr. 15
Davis Ludin, Fulton sr. 15
Griffin Bushman, AFC jr. 14
Michael Cochrane, AFC jr. 14
Beau Evans, Dixon sr. 14
Alex Ryia, Forreston so. 14
Colt Adams, Sterling sr. 13
Kyan Adkins, Dixon jr. 13
Ethan Freeman, Bureau Valley jr. 13
Ethan Janssen, Sterling sr. 13
Blake Nettleton, Sterling sr. 13
Ashton Nobis, Milledgeville sr. 13
Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley jr. 13
Brock Smith, Forreston jr. 13
Grant Koerner, Newman sr. 12
Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy jr. 12
Brock Mason, Fulton sr. 12
Connor Nye, Milledgeville so. 12
Trey Scheidegger, Dixon sr. 12
Kieren Harris, Milledgeville sr. 11
Andruw Jones, Amboy sr. 11
Mason Munroe, AFC sr. 11
Sam Russell, Amboy sr. 11
Dillon Schueler, Rock Falls sr. 11
Logan Dyson, Forreston sr. 10
Ian Eller, Amboy sr. 10
Mason Fox, Forreston sr. 10
Logan Johnson, Bureau Valley sr. 10
Justin Kopp, Bureau Valley sr. 10
Quinn Leffelman, Amboy fr. 10
Gavyn Mendoza, Fulton sr. 10
Brady Richards, Rock Falls jr. 10
Carson Rueff, AFC jr. 10
Carter Schueler, Rock Falls so. 10
Connor Sibley, Erie-P’town sr. 10
Daylen Stage, Sterling sr. 10
Izaac Toms-Smith, Milledgeville sr. 10
DOUBLES
Brendan Tunink, Newman so. 15
Owen Greenfield, Forreston jr. 12
Ethan Van Landuit, Newman sr. 12
Max Clark, Dixon so. 11
Gage Burdick, Dixon sr. 10
Kellen Henze, Eastland sr. 10
Sam Wright, Bureau Valley jr. 10
Cayden Akers, Milledgeville jr. 9
Kolby Franks, Erie-P’town sr. 9
Ashton Nobis, Milledgeville sr. 8
Drew Dykstra, Fulton sr. 7
Beau Evans, Dixon sr. 7
Dylan Greenfield, Forreston sr. 7
Andruw Jones, Amboy sr. 7
Brady Richards, Rock Falls jr. 7
Carson Heckman, Eastland sr. 6
Connor Nye, Milledgeville so. 6
Carter Salisbury, Bureau Valley sr. 6
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls so. 6
Trey Scheidegger, Dixon sr. 6
Tommy Appel, Forreston sr. 5
Mikey Bivins, Dixon sr. 5
Brock Foster, Bureau Valley sr. 5
Kieren Harris, Milledgeville sr. 5
Logan Johnson, Bureau Valley sr. 5
Jacob Jones, Fulton sr. 5
Garrett Polson, Sterling so. 5
Mason Fox, Forreston sr. 4
Jordan Harris, AFC jr. 4
Mason Misfeldt, Erie-P’town sr. 4
Owen Rogers, Eastland sr. 4
Carter Schueler, Rock Falls so. 4
Michael Cochrane, AFC jr. 3
Jake Gaither, Dixon sr. 3
Braden Hartman, Sterling jr. 3
Kory Mullen, Newman sr. 3
Daylen Stage, Sterling sr. 3
Ethan Van Horn, Dixon sr. 3
Tucker VanDeWostine, Erie-P’town so. 3
Caden VanDyke, Milledgeville sr. 3
Ian Wiebenga, Fulton sr. 3
TRIPLES
Drew Dykstra, Fulton sr. 5
Gage Burdick, Dixon sr. 3
Max Clark, Dixon so. 3
Brock Foster, Bureau Valley sr. 3
Owen Greenfield, Forreston jr. 3
Noah Johnson, Forreston sr. 3
Mason Misfeldt, Erie-P’town sr. 3
Beau Evans, Dixon sr. 2
Kolby Franks, Erie-P’town sr. 2
Dylan Greenfield, Forreston sr. 2
Ashton Nobis, Milledgeville sr. 2
Garrett Polson, Sterling so. 2
Carter Salisbury, Bureau Valley sr. 2
Trey Scheidegger, Dixon sr. 2
Brendan Tunink, Newman so. 2
Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls fr. 1
Jake Gaither, Dixon sr. 1
Dylan Gonnerman, AFC sr. 1
Braden Hartman, Sterling jr. 1
Ethan Janssen, Sterling sr. 1
Quinn Leffelman, Amboy fr. 1
Davis Ludin, Fulton sr. 1
Dillon Schueler, Rock Falls sr. 1
Connor Sibley, Erie-P’town sr. 1
Miley Smith, Oregon jr. 1
Daylen Stage, Sterling sr. 1
Sam Wright, Bureau Valley jr. 1
HOME RUNS
Kellen Henze, Eastland sr. 5
Noah Johnson, Forreston sr. 5
Jacob Jones, Fulton sr. 4
Dillon Schueler, Rock Falls sr. 4
Brendan Tunink, Newman so. 4
Mikey Bivins, Dixon sr. 3
Layton Britt, Bureau Valley sr. 3
Drew Dykstra, Fulton sr. 2
Owen Greenfield, Forreston jr. 2
Carson Heckman, Eastland sr. 2
Blake Nettleton, Sterling sr. 2
Garrett Polson, Sterling so. 2
Gage Burdick, Dixon sr. 1
Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls fr. 1
Max Clark, Dixon so. 1
Payton Decker, Morrison sr. 1
Mason Dykstra, Morrison sr. 1
Mason Fox, Forreston sr. 1
Kolby Franks, Erie-P’town sr. 1
Jake Gaither, Dixon sr. 1
Justin Kopp, Bureau Valley sr. 1
Brock Mason, Fulton sr. 1
Kory Mullen, Newman sr. 1
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls so. 1
Trey Scheidegger, Dixon sr. 1
Ethan Van Landuit, Newman sr. 1
Ian Wiebenga, Fulton sr. 1
Sam Wright, Bureau Valley jr. 1
PITCHING RECORDS
Kyle Wolfe, Newman jr. 9-1
Gage Burdick, Dixon sr. 8-1
Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley jr. 8-1
Dylan Greenfield, Forreston sr. 7-3
Drew Dykstra, Fulton sr. 6-1
Owen Greenfield, Forreston jr. 6-4
Jake Gaither, Dixon sr. 5-0
Brendan Tunink, Newman so. 5-0
Brock Mason, Fulton sr. 5-2
Max Clark, Dixon so. 4-0
Austin Cole, Erie-P’town sr. 4-2
Cayden Akers, Milledgeville jr. 3-1
Conner Meadows, Erie-P’town sr. 3-1
Mason Munroe, AFC sr. 3-1
Alex Ryia, Forreston so. 3-1
Bryce Feit, Dixon so. 3-2
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls so. 3-2
Kolby Franks, Erie-P’town sr. 3-3 (3 saves)
Andruw Jones, Amboy sr. 3-3
Brady Richards, Rock Falls jr. 3-3
Jordan Harris, AFC jr. 3-4
Kyan Adkins, Dixon jr. 2-0
Jacob Jones, Fulton sr. 2-0
Nolan Britt, Newman jr. 2-1
Adam Johnson, Bureau Valley sr. 2-1
Ethan Price, Fulton jr. 2-1
Jackson Rogers, Amboy jr. 2-2
Kieren Harris, Milledgeville sr. 2-3
Michael Cochrane, AFC jr. 2-4
Bryson Smith, Bureau Valley sr. 2-4
Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley jr. 2-5
Alex Milnes, Forreston jr. 1-0
Ethan Van Horn, Dixon sr. 1-0
Griffin Bushman, AFC jr. 1-1
Ian Eller, Amboy sr. 1-1
Brendan Greenfield, Forreston fr. 1-1
Ashton Nobis, Milledgeville sr. 1-1
Brock Smith, Forreston jr. 1-1
Brenden Martin, Morrison so. 1-2
Bryce VanDeWostine, Erie-P’town jr. 1-3
ERA
Drew Dykstra, Fulton sr. 0.65
Ethan Van Horn, Dixon sr. 0.75
Brendan Tunink, Newman so. 1.12
Gage Burdick, Dixon sr. 1.17
Daylen Stage, Sterling sr. 1.24
Jake Gaither, Dixon sr. 1.40
Nolan Britt, Newman jr. 1.46
Cayden Akers, Milledgeville jr. 1.56
Brendan Greenfield, Forreston fr. 1.68
Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town so. 1.75
Kyle Wolfe, Newman jr. 1.81
Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley jr. 1.82
Austin Cole, Erie-P’town sr. 1.84
Brady Richards, Rock Falls jr. 2.14
Ashton Nobis, Milledgeville sr. 2.17
Mason Munroe, AFC sr. 2.28
Owen Greenfield, Forreston jr. 2.33
Dillon Schueler, Rock Falls sr. 2.45
Dylan Greenfield, Forreston sr. 2.59
Alex Ryia, Forreston so. 2.66
Logan Dyson, Forreston sr. 2.71
Ryan Eads, Fulton jr. 2.80
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls so. 2.90
Carson Rueff, AFC jr. 3.10
Jack Washburn, Oregon fr. 3.11
Garrett Polson, Sterling so. 3.25
Bryce Feit, Dixon so. 3.30
Max Clark, Dixon so. 3.36
Colt Adams, Sterling sr. 3.38
Brock Mason, Fulton sr. 3.47
Brody Christofferson, Amboy fr. 3.50
Jacob Jones, Fulton sr. 3.50
Caden VanDyke, Milledgeville sr. 3.71
Conner Meadows, Erie-P’town sr. 4.15
Ethan Price, Fulton jr. 4.20
Caden Wittenauer, Amboy sr. 4.20
Jordan Harris, AFC jr. 4.29
Michael Cochrane, AFC jr. 4.31
Alex Schoonhoven, Forreston fr. 4.40
Brenden Martin, Morrison so. 4.57
Gio Cantu, Sterling jr. 4.73
Kolby Franks, Erie-P’town sr. 4.88
Jackson Rogers, Amboy jr. 4.90
Bryce VanDeWostine, Erie-P’town jr. 5.02
Braden Hartman, Sterling jr. 5.12
Blake Nettleton, Sterling sr. 5.14
Bryce Jepson, Erie-P’town jr. 5.25
Andruw Jones, Amboy sr. 5.31
Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls fr. .544
Trevor Dir, Sterling jr. 5.55
Adam Johnson, Bureau Valley sr. 5.64
Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley jr. 5.66
Owen Rogers, Eastland sr. 5.75
Logan Weems, Oregon fr. 5.80
Dylan Macklin, Bureau Valley jr. 5.83
Kieren Harris, Milledgeville sr. 5.90
Nolan Stanley, Sterling sr. 6.05
Bryson Smith, Bureau Valley sr. 6.30
Ian Eller, Amboy sr. 6.81
Carter Schueler, Rock Falls so. 6.83
Mason Misfeldt, Erie-P’town sr. 6.84
Braiden Runkle, AFC jr. 7.00
INNINGS PITCHED
Kyle Wolfe, Newman jr. 65 2/3
Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley jr. 57 2/3
Gage Burdick, Dixon sr. 54
Owen Greenfield, Forreston jr. 48
Dylan Greenfield, Forreston sr. 46
Austin Cole, Erie-P’town sr. 45 2/3
Brendan Tunink, Newman so. 43 2/3
Drew Dykstra, Fulton sr. 43
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls so. 41
Brady Richards, Rock Falls jr. 39 1/3
Brock Mason, Fulton sr. 36 1/3
Jack Washburn, Oregon fr. 36
Jordan Harris, AFC jr. 34 1/3
Cayden Akers, Milledgeville jr. 31 1/3
Blake Nettleton, Sterling sr. 31 1/3
Mason Munroe, AFC sr. 30 2/3
Andruw Jones, Amboy sr. 30 1/3
Jake Gaither, Dixon sr. 30
Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley jr. 29 2/3
Colt Adams, Sterling sr. 29
Kolby Franks, Erie-P’town sr. 28 2/3
Conner Meadows, Erie-P’town sr. 28 2/3
Owen Rogers, Eastland sr. 28
Alex Ryia, Forreston so. 26 1/3
Michael Cochrane, AFC jr. 26
Max Clark, Dixon so. 25
Jacob Jones, Fulton sr. 24
Gio Cantu, Sterling jr. 23 2/3
Garrett Polson, Sterling so. 23 2/3
Bryce Feit, Dixon so. 23 1/3
Bryson Smith, Bureau Valley sr. 23 1/3
Adam Johnson, Bureau Valley sr. 22 1/3
Bryce VanDeWostine, Erie-P’town jr. 22 1/3
Connor Nye, Milledgeville so. 22
Jackson Rogers, Amboy jr. 20
Dillon Schueler, Rock Falls sr. 20
Braden Hartman, Sterling jr. 19 2/3
Kieren Harris, Milledgeville sr. 19
Trevor Dir, Sterling jr. 17 2/3
Ethan Price, Fulton jr. 16 2/3
Brody Christofferson, Amboy fr. 16
Mason Misfeldt, Erie-P’town sr. 14 1/3
Alex Schoonhoven, Forreston fr. 14 1/3
Timmy Heald, Rock Falls fr. 13 1/3
Carter Schueler, Rock Falls so. 13 1/3
Ian Eller, Amboy sr. 12 1/3
Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy jr. 11 2/3
Carson Rueff, AFC jr. 11 1/3
Logan Dyson, Forreston sr. 10 1/3
Brock Foster, Bureau Valley sr. 10 1/3
Logan Weems, Oregon fr. 10
STRIKEOUTS
Gage Burdick, Dixon sr. 103
Drew Dykstra, Fulton sr. 93
Kyle Wolfe, Newman jr. 65
Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley jr. 64
Dylan Greenfield, Forreston sr. 63
Austin Cole, Erie-P’town sr. 62
Jordan Harris, AFC jr. 59
Owen Greenfield, Forreston jr. 55
Brendan Tunink, Newman so. 55
Jack Washburn, Oregon fr. 53
Brady Richards, Rock Falls jr. 52
Brenden Martin, Morrison so. 51
Brock Mason, Fulton sr. 47
Michael Cochrane, AFC jr. 46
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls so. 46
Andruw Jones, Amboy sr. 45
Blake Nettleton, Sterling sr. 42
Garrett Polson, Sterling so. 41
Cayden Akers, Milledgeville jr. 38
Dillon Schueler, Rock Falls sr. 38
Colt Adams, Sterling sr. 36
Jake Gaither, Dixon sr. 36
Kieren Harris, Milledgeville sr. 36
Jacob Jones, Fulton sr. 36
Max Clark, Dixon so. 34
Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley jr. 32
Kolby Franks, Erie-P’town sr. 30
Connor Nye, Milledgeville so. 29
Jackson Rogers, Amboy jr. 29
Bryce Feit, Dixon so. 28
Conner Meadows, Erie-P’town sr. 28
Ian Eller, Amboy sr. 27
Owen Rogers, Eastland sr. 27
Alex Ryia, Forreston so. 25
Mason Munroe, AFC sr. 24
Ethan Price, Fulton jr. 23
Logan Weems, Oregon fr. 22
Gio Cantu, Sterling jr. 21
Bryce VanDeWostine, Erie-P’town jr. 20
Timmy Heald, Rock Falls fr. 19
Bryson Smith, Bureau Valley sr. 18
Brody Christofferson, Amboy fr. 17
Adam Johnson, Bureau Valley sr. 17
Alex Schoonhoven, Forreston fr. 17
Logan Dyson, Forreston sr. 16
Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy jr. 16
Ashton Nobis, Milledgeville sr. 14
Carter Schueler, Rock Falls so. 14
Carson Rueff, AFC jr. 13
Ethan Van Horn, Dixon sr. 13
Kyan Adkins, Dixon jr. 12
Brock Foster, Bureau Valley sr. 11
Brock Smith, Forreston jr. 11
Braden Hartman, Sterling jr. 10
WALKS
Kolby Franks, Erie-P’town sr. 27
Gio Cantu, Sterling jr. 26
Garrett Polson, Sterling so. 26
Andruw Jones, Amboy sr. 25
Dylan Greenfield, Forreston sr. 23
Jordan Harris, AFC jr. 23
Blake Nettleton, Sterling sr. 23
Colt Adams, Sterling sr. 22
Gage Burdick, Dixon sr. 22
Max Clark, Dixon so. 22
Austin Cole, Erie-P’town sr. 22
Connor Nye, Milledgeville so. 21
Brenden Martin, Morrison so. 20
Conner Meadows, Erie-P’town sr. 19
Mason Misfeldt, Erie-P’town sr. 19
Gavin Sands, Rock Falls so. 18
Jake Gaither, Dixon sr. 17
Owen Greenfield, Forreston jr. 17
Jacob Jones, Fulton sr. 17
Brock Mason, Fulton sr. 17
Jackson Rogers, Amboy jr. 17
Alex Ryia, Forreston so. 17
Cayden Akers, Milledgeville jr. 16
Ian Eller, Amboy sr. 16
Nolan Stanley, Sterling sr. 16
Kyan Adkins, Dixon jr. 15
Kieren Harris, Milledgeville sr. 15
Brady Richards, Rock Falls jr. 15
Alex Schoonhoven, Forreston fr. 15
Carter Schueler, Rock Falls so. 15
Seth Spratt, Bureau Valley jr. 15
Michael Cochrane, AFC jr. 14
Carter Dudley, Milledgeville sr. 14
Adam Johnson, Bureau Valley sr. 14
Kyle Wolfe, Newman jr. 14
Brock Foster, Bureau Valley sr. 13
Ethan Price, Fulton jr. 13
Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley jr. 13
Dillon Schueler, Rock Falls sr. 13
Jack Washburn, Oregon fr. 13
Bryce Feit, Dixon so. 12
Mason Munroe, AFC sr. 12
Owen Rogers, Eastland sr. 12
Bryson Smith, Bureau Valley sr. 12
Brendan Tunink, Newman so. 11
Timmy Heald, Rock Falls fr. 10
Victor Rivera, Rock Falls jr. 10
Bryce VanDeWostine, Erie-P’town jr. 10
Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy jr. 9
Carson Rueff, AFC jr. 9
Hayden Wittenauer, Amboy jr. 9
Griffin Bushman, AFC jr. 8
Austin Castaneda, Rock Falls fr. 8
Brock Smith, Forreston jr. 8
Brody Christofferson, Amboy fr. 7
Drew Dykstra, Fulton sr. 7
Logan Dyson, Forreston sr. 7
Ryan Eads, Fulton jr. 7
Noah Wiseley, Erie-P’town jr. 7
Caden Wittenauer, Amboy sr. 7
Layton Britt, Bureau Valley sr. 6
Ashton Nobis, Milledgeville sr. 6
Braden Hartman, Sterling jr. 5
Dylan Macklin, Bureau Valley jr. 5
Alex Milnes, Forreston jr. 5
Daylen Stage, Sterling sr. 5
Logan Weems, Oregon fr. 5
Trevor Dir, Sterling jr. 4
Brendan Greenfield, Forreston fr. 4
Bryce Jepson, Erie-P’town jr. 4
Evan Kopp, AFC sr. 4
Braiden Runkle, AFC jr. 4
Caden VanDyke, Milledgeville sr. 4
Reece Duncan, Erie-P’town so. 3
Ethan Van Horn, Dixon sr. 2