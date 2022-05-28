Baseball: Newman offense hits on all cylinders in sectional semifinal win

Newman’s Brendan Tunink drives the ball for a double against Princeton on May 2. Tunink had five RBIs, and also pitched a four-hitter Friday afternoon in the Comets' 15-2 win over Lena-Winslow in their Class 1A Lena-Winslow Sectional semifinal at Lions Park. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)