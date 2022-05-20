Area roundup: Newman baseball wins regional semifinal at home

The Newman baseball team grabbed an early lead and went on to defeat Pearl City 5-1 on Thursday in a Class 1A Newman Regional semifinal in Sterling.
The Comets scored four runs in the first inning, then tacked on an insurance run in the fourth. It was all the run support Brendan Tunink needed, as he struck out 12 and walked one in a complete game, giving up an unearned run and three hits.
Jasesen Johns had two RBIs, Kory Mullen singled, doubled and scored a run, and Kyle Wolfe added two hits and a run for Newman. Ethan Van Landuit scored a run and drove in another, Nolan Britt also scored, and Tunink added a double and a run.
The Comets will face Forreston for the regional title on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Class 2A Byron Regional
Byron 6, Rock Falls 0: The Rockets fell behind 4-0 after the Tigers’ three-run third inning and couldn’t catch up in a regional semifinal loss.
Gavin Sands had two hits for Rock Falls. Dillon Schueler took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) and five hits in 3 2/3 innings, with three strikeouts and two walks. Brady Richards pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief, allowing two unearned runs and two hits, with four strikeouts and a walk.
Braden Smith pitched a five-hitter for Byron, striking out 11 and walking one. Ashton Henkel was 2 for 4 with a triple, a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Smith doubled and drove in a run.
DeKalb 10, Sterling 9: The Golden Warriors led 9-8 after four innings, but the Barbs plated two runs in the fifth and pitched three straight scoreless innings to close out the win.
Blake Nettleton went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, Daylen Stage went 2 for 2 with two walks, and Colt Adams went 1 for 3 with two RBIs to lead Sterling at the plate. Garrett Polson pitched three innings for the Warriors, striking out five, walking one, and allowing three hits and one earned run.
Nathaniel Nunez went 3 for 4 with one RBI, and Jackson Kees went 2 for 4 with three RBIs to pace DeKalb hitters. Kees pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings, surrendering one hit and two walks, while striking out five.