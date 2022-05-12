Baseball: Britt shutout, five-run fifth inning power Comets past Clippers in five

STERLING – The Newman baseball team grabbed a one-run lead in the first inning, exploded for five runs in the fourth inning, and got a shutout pitching performance from Nolan Britt to defeat Amboy, 10-0, in a five-inning nonconference game Wednesday evening in Sterling.
Ethan Van Landuit opened the scoring in the bottom of the first, scoring Grant Koerner on a sacrifice fly to center field.
Britt worked a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the second, and earned three outs in four at-bats in the top of the third to keep the lead intact before the Comets piled on three more runs in the bottom of the frame.
Van Landuit ignited the offense with a double off the right-field fence as the leadoff, then Britt drew a walk, and Kory Mullen singled to center to score Van Landuit. Brennen Cook followed with a single between short and third to plate Jared Carney, the courtesy runner for Britt, and Kyle Wolfe hit a two-out RBI single to left, scoring Mullen for a 4-0 lead.
“As a pitcher, it always helps to come in the game with a good lead,” Britt said. “You feel comfortable, you can throw what you really want to throw instead of being tense out there. So getting up early on them really helped me settle down.”
Newman put the game out of reach with a five-run fourth inning.
Brendan Tunink and Van Landuit drew consecutive walks to begin, and Amboy responded with a pitching change, subbing Ian Eller for Andruw Jones.
The substitution didn’t have the intended effect, however, as Britt drew another walk against the new pitcher to load the bases, and Jaesen Johns grounded out to right to bring Tunink home for a 5-0 Comets lead. Cook drew a walk to load the bases again, and Mason Glaudel hammered a three-run double to center field to score Van Landuit, Britt and Cook. During Wolfe’s at-bat, Glaudel tried to steal third and came home after an errant catcher pickoff attempt, stretching the lead to 9-0.
“We were up on the high horse there,” Glaudel said. “We were waiting for that next inning to end the game.”
“Earlier on in the year, we would kind of get up early and then sit, just try to rely on our defense,” Britt added. “But now we’re starting to add runs at the end of games, so it’s definitely progress for us.”
Britt worked a 1-2-3 inning again in the top of the fifth, striking out the first two batters he faced before inducing a flyout.
In the bottom of the fifth, Newman loaded the bases in the first four at-bats, as Koerner singled to second, reaching on a bobbled ball, Tunink drew a walk and Britt was hit by a pitch. Johns grounded out to score Koerner for the game-ending run.
Britt went the distance on the mound, striking out seven, walking one and conceding four hits.
“He looked pretty good on the mound,” Glaudel said. “He commanded the ball pretty well. Curveballs were working tonight.”
Leading hitters for Newman were Glaudel, who went 1 for 3 with a three-RBI double, and Johns, who drove in two runs.
“This week, we’ve had a game scheduled every day of the week, so we’re just really getting into the playoff mode. We had a really close game last night, that was a playoff atmosphere, so we’re just preparing for the playoffs,” Britt said.
“I think [finishing the game strong is] a big sign of progress, especially heading into the postseason,” Glaudel said. “We need to have those start off strong, keep building on that lead games.
“I feel like our pitching’s looking really good, our hitting’s starting to come around, and we’re putting on those big runs. So we’re looking pretty good going into the postseason.”
Jackson Rogers went 2 for 2 to lead Amboy at the plate.
Andruw Jones took the loss, allowing six hits and six runs over three innings.
“Obviously, Newman did a really good job today putting the ball in play. I think we struggled a little bit, and hit a lot of fly balls,” Amboy coach Chris Tidmore said. “We really have been stressing trying to hit the ball on the line, on the ground. So hopefully we start doing that again moving forward because we haven’t the last couple of games.
“I think the biggest thing is, we just have to be a little bit more consistent at the plate, start putting the ball in play a little more. We’ve had too many strikeouts looking. I think if we do that, I think that will be a winning formula for us. We’ve got the heart, we have the team, we just gotta put it all together.”