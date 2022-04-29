Baseball: Eight-run fifth inning powers Newman past Mendota

STERLING – The Newman baseball team broke a 4-4 tie with an eight-run fifth inning en route to a 16-7 Three Rivers East win over Mendota on Thursday evening at Sterling.
In the bottom of the first, Ethan Van Landuit singled between second and short to score Kyle Wolfe for a 1-0 Comet lead. Newman tacked on three more runs in the bottom of third, driving in one and capitalizing on Mendota mistakes for two others.
Kory Mullen led off with a hit by pitch, Wolfe followed with a single between second and third, and Mullen stole third while Mason Glaudel was up to bat, setting up the Comets’ third-inning rally. A wild pitch during Glaudel’s at-bat allowed Mullen to score, then Van Landuit walked, and Wolfe scored on an error attempting to pick off Van Landuit at first. Finally, Brennen Cook grounded out to score Van Landuit, stretching the Newman lead to 4-0.
“We had a lot of runs going into that third inning, and once you get moving with momentum, it just keeps building up. We’re going to get more runs,” Cook said. “It was very important for gaining confidence.”
“It was pretty big,” Wolfe said, commenting on the importance of the fast start. “We were just trying to take advantage of every at-bat, every pitch, and trying to do the best we can on every pitch that we try to hit location. And trying to do some damage with every pitch.”
The Trojans knotted the game 4-4 in the top of the fifth, scoring one run in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Krew Bond led off the fourth with a double to right, then Ryne Strouss singled, and Bond came home on a Cale Strouss fielder’s choice. In the fifth, Ryne Strouss hammered a two-out, three-run triple deep into right field with the bases loaded, erasing the three-run Newman lead.
“I wasn’t really concerned because I knew we had the at-bats, and our at-bats were doing pretty good if we needed to come back,” Cook said. “If you don’t have those runs the inning before, it’s a whole different ballgame. It was nice that we had that little bit of a cushion to help us out.”
In the bottom of the fifth, Newman exploded for eight runs, seizing a commanding 12-4 lead.
“It gave us tons of confidence,” Wolfe said of the fifth-inning rally. “When you go out there in an inning, and you get a rally going and you score a bunch of runs, there’s no better feeling.”
Nolan Britt grounded a single to right, scoring Glaudel for the first run, then Grant Koerner bunted a single to move Britt to second, and Jaesen Johns flew a single to right to score Britt. Daniel Kelly drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in Cook, then a Mullen single to right brought in Koerner and Johns. When the deficit reached 9-4, Mendota made a pitching change, as Landon Kreiser came on for Bond.
The fresh pitcher didn’t cool down the Comets’ bats, however, as they scored three more runs to close out the inning.
Wolfe kept the momentum going with a two-run single to right, bringing in Kelly and Mullen, then Van Landuit walked and Cook singled, bringing Wolfe home for an eight-run lead.
Mendota pulled within 12-7, getting three more runners across in the top of the sixth, but Newman answered again, plating four runs of its own in the bottom of the inning.
Mullen led the late charge with a sacrifice fly to center field to drive in Johns, Wolfe singled to left to score Trenton Hicks, Van Landuit hit another sac fly to center field to bring in Wolfe, and a catcher error allowed Glaudel to score for a 16-7 lead.
“I think our bats for Mendota, we’ve struggled recently, and finally it started looking like we were locked in. We were meeting with the pitcher, we were hitting balls hard, line drives around the field,” Mendota coach Robert Nunn said. “Big difference is, they had consistent spots that they were getting them to fall. They found our pitchers, our pitchers were behind more than theirs. They stayed consistent with their strikes, so when we were battling back, we were in hitter’s counts, which gave them the advantage, gave them the ability to attack us. I think they ran a bit too much on us, more than we would like, so we need to shut that down. If we limit the behind pitches and we limit the baserunning, we should be in a good spot where that’s a pretty equal game.”
Ryne Strouss singled, tripled and had three RBIs, and Bond went 2 for 3 to lead Mendota at the plate.
Leading hitters for Newman were Wolfe, who went 4 for 5 with three RBIs; Mullen, who went 1 for 3 with three RBIs; Van Landuit, who went 1 for 3 with two RBIs; and Johns and Cook, who each went 1 for 3 with one RBI.
Van Landuit was the winning pitcher, allowing seven hits and seven runs (three earned), walking four and striking out three across 5 2/3 innings.
“I learned that we have to build off each other, like if one of us gets down, the other ones are gonna get down, but if someone’s in a good mood and we’re all bringing each other up and we’re doing good, it’s just going to keep building with each other,” Cook said. “And that’s how you have a good team, and that’s how you play some good baseball.”
“For us, bouncing back [is something we learned from this game],” Wolfe said. “We didn’t play so good Tuesday night, and for us to come out here and score a bunch of runs, it really means that we know what we’re doing, and we’ve got some depth and a good team.”