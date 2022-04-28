Baseball: Dixon bats stay red-hot in run-rule win over Winnebago

DIXON – Coming off one its best offensive performances of the season, the Dixon baseball team made it two high-scoring games in a row with a 17-7, five-inning win over Winnebago on Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Field.
The Big Northern Conference win was the 100th varsity victory for coach Jason Burgess, and it followed Tuesday’s 17-2, four-inning win over Byron. The Dukes had 14 hits against ‘Bago after an 18-hit game against Byron, giving them 34 runs and 32 hits in the last nine innings of play.
“I think we came out kind of slow at the beginning of the season, not putting up a bunch of runs, but I think we’ve just stayed aggressive and we’re hitting our stride,” catcher Beau Evans said.
Dixon (12-1, 10-1 BNC) scored four runs in the first inning, then after coming up empty with two on and nobody out in the second, answered Winnebago runs by rebuilding the lead in each of the next three innings.
Leadoff hitter Jake Gaither and Evans had plate appearances in all five innings, and both finished with three singles and two RBIs; Gaither also scored four runs. Max Clark had a single, double and five RBIs, and Gage Burdick had a single, triple and three RBIs as eight different Dukes had hits, and nine scored at least one run.
“We were really excited to get back and play again. That was our goal coming in, just to stay hot with the bats,” Gaither said. “We had double-digit hits [Monday] – seven guys with two hits and one with three – so that was big. We just used that momentum to come into this game.”
While the top five hitters in the order drove in the runs for Dixon, the bottom of the order was getting on base to provide those RBI opportunities. Bryce Feit was on base all four times and scored twice in the No. 7 spot, and Kyan Adkins scored all three times he reached base as the No. 8 hitter. Trey Scheidegger scored twice and had an RBI single from the No. 9 spot.
“I just think that we’re very aggressive, and our whole lineup 1 through 9 can hit, and we’re all run-producers who can put the barrel to the ball,” Evans said. “I think we’re just getting comfortable knowing what we can hit personally, our strengths and our weaknesses with fastballs, off-speed, things like that, and taking advantage of it.”
Gaither and Evans led off the bottom of the first with singles, then Clark doubled them both home. Mikey Bivins reached on an error, and Burdick drove both of them in with a single to right for a 4-0 lead before Dixon even made an out.
“The approach was the same as [Monday], just try to get runs early, try to get on top early so we can be comfortable in the field on defense and pitching,” Clark said. “We did a good job of that again.”
The Dukes batted around in the first, and Gaither and Evans again led off the second with back-to-back singles, but a pitching change got three straight outs and the lead stayed at four.
Winnebago (9-6) cut into the margin with three consecutive one-out singles in the top of the third, as Caleb Leonard scored on Jackson Lindquist’s base hit, and Alec Weavel scored on the play when the throw into the infield was mishandled.
But Dixon sent 10 hitters to the plate in the bottom of the inning. Ethan Van Horn was hit by a pitch, then Feit drew a walk before Adkins reached on an error; Van Horn scored on that play. Gaither ripped a one-out single to plate Feit, and Evans walked to load the bases. Clark’s groundout drove in Adkins, then Bivins smacked a two-run single to left to plate Gaither and courtesy runner Lucas Sheridan.
Burdick finished off the outburst with a triple into the gap in right-center to score Bivins.
“We’re real confident in each other,” Gaither said. “We know everyone can get the job done; once we just focus on hitting and getting our mechanics down, everyone can hit in the lineup. That’s definitely a big thing for us, and we got going in the first inning and then kept it going.”
Weavel’s two-out, two-run single in the top of the fourth cut Winnebago’s deficit to 10-4, but again Dixon answered in the next half-inning. Feit walked, then was replaced at first by Adkins on a fielder’s choice. Scheidegger and Gaither walked to load the bases with one out, then Evans walked to force in Adkins before Clark smacked a two-run single to right to drive in Scheidegger and Gaither for a 13-4 lead.
Winnebago scored three in the top of the fifth on an RBI groundout by Noah Benney and run-scoring singles by Andrew Penticoff and Leonard to get back within 13-7, but the Dukes finished it off in the bottom of the inning.
Feit, Adkins and Scheidegger all singled with one out; Scheidegger’s single knocked in Feit. Gaither then reached on an error that drove in Adkins from third and allowed Scheidegger to score from second when the ball went out of play, sending Gaither to second. He advanced to third on a passed ball, then scored on Evans’ walk-off infield single.
“Games like these, where it feels like it you might pull away early, then the other team comes back, then you build the lead a little again, then they fight back again, they’re good ones to win,” Burgess said. “Having them put that pressure on us helps us get better mentally.
“These kids have battled through the cold, played in some tough conditions, and it’s nice to see guys come in and contribute, really pick up their teammates.”
Clark (1-0) made his first start of the season on the mound and lasted 4+ innings, striking out six and walking five while allowing five runs (four earned) and four hits. The 91 pitches he threw were the most for him in an outing this season, and the sophomore left-hander said the early run support boosted his confidence.
“It really relaxed me, made me feel comfortable in my own state of mind to go out and just pitch my game,” he said. “I just was going to let my defense make plays behind me, and actually, I wanted to get the outfielders some action; I usually play left field, and we haven’t got a lot of action out there lately.”
Clark returned to left field in the fifth, when Feit took over and got the final three outs in 29 pitches. He allowed an earned run and three hits, adding a strikeout.
With the Dukes playing games on each of the first four days this week, Burgess was happy to get a lot of innings from his three starters so far.
“Max did a good job giving us some strong innings today, and with Gage and Jake pitching complete games earlier this week, now we have some other guys who can get some time on the mound the rest of the week, and we can bring Bryce back if we need to,” he said. “We’ve weathered the storm so far this week, and the guys keep coming back and getting the job done.”
Leonard and Weavel had two hits each and combined for three RBIs and two runs scored at the top of the Winnebago lineup. Lindquist and Penticoff each had a hit and an RBI, and Benney also drove in a run. Sam Cassens pitched the first 1 1/3 innings for the Indians and took the loss.
“Jason’s group is always strong, but they’re particularly strong this year. They’ve got a nice club, well-coached, lot of talent – so for our boys to not fold up the tents, I’m proud of them,” Winnebago coach Ron Adams said. “I think being down early, I think it kind of loosened us up a little bit, and we battled.”