Baseball: Pitching gem, clutch hit lift Newman past Erie-Prophetstown

STERLING – On a great day for baseball (finally!), Newman senior Ethan Van Landuit gave the Comets a great pitching performance to lead the way in a 4-1 win over Erie-Prophetstown.
With a thin pitching staff due to some injuries and a 13-inning game Thursday, Van Landuit delivered a gem, allowing an unearned run and just two hits in a complete game, striking out nine and walking two.
“I haven’t gone the whole way [for a complete game] I don’t think ever in my life, but I knew I was going to go as far as I could,” he said. “I felt that I had a couple short innings there, and I knew that was going to be the key to pitching longer. I just had to throw strikes, because I knew my teammates behind me were going to make plays.”
He worked 1-2-3 innings in the first, second and seventh, and faced just four batters in the third and sixth, and only five in the fourth and fifth. He maximized his 103 pitches, allowing just six Panthers to reach base.
The only run came on a throwing error in the fourth that allowed Kolby Franks to score from first after drawing a one-out walk.
“With Ethan, we knew going in that we were really short [of pitching] today, and we told him we needed a senior leader outing from him – and he gave that to us,” Newman coach Kenny Koerner said. “We knew pitch count was important, so we were trying to pound the zone all day, and he did a good job all day, he really did. He hasn’t thrown a lot this year, but he pitched a great game, and I thought he became a leader for us.”
Newman, meanwhile, struggled to take advantage of its chances. The Comets (8-3) loaded the bases with nobody out in the second inning, but managed just one run, as Nolan Britt scored on a wild pitch before they left the bases loaded to end the inning.
A pickoff thwarted any chance of a rally in the third, and a caught stealing ended the sixth. Newman also stranded a pair of runners who both reached with one out in the fifth.
In the fourth inning, like in the second, Newman loaded the bases with nobody out. This time, however, the Comets managed to cash in with a crooked number.
Jaesen Johns drew a walk, then Grant Koerner blooped a single to left-center before Daniel Kelly drew a walk to load the bases. Tyler Garman then drew a walk to drive in courtesy runner Jared Carney.
Erie-Prophetstown starter Franks notched a strikeout, but Kyle Wolfe ripped a single to right-center to drive in Koerner and Kelly for a three-run lead.
“In that situation, it’s all about putting the ball in play,” Wolfe said. “You have to see the pitch deep and make sure to get on top and hit it in play somewhere, try to give our guys a chance to score on those plays.”
The cushion helped Van Landuit and the defense relax, and a rare play also assisted the cause.
In the top of the fifth, Connor Sibley reached on a one-out error. He attempted to steal second and made it to the base safely, but Bryce Jepson was called for batter’s interference for stepping across home plate while Johns was throwing it to second.
Not only was Jepson called out, but Sibley had to return to first base, and that proved costly; Mason Misfeldt ripped a two-out single to right that would’ve scored Sibley from second, but wasn’t deep enough to get him around to the plate from first.
Van Landuit induced a pop out to end the inning with no damage, then set down the side in order in the seventh to end it.
“It was exciting to come out and have a great day to play, and get the win,” Wolfe said. “We showed our depth with the JV kids; we have some kids on varsity who normally play who are hurt, and those guys stepped up and helped us with the win today.”
After colliding in Tuesday’s game, Brennen Cook and Brendan Tunink were both out of the lineup again Saturday, and Kory Mullen only played in center field and didn’t bat after suffering a hand injury Thursday. Cook will return Tuesday, and Tunink is likely to be back after missing one more week.
Franks allowed three earned runs and four hits in four innings for the Panthers (3-9), striking out three, walking three, and hitting two batters. Conner Meadows gave up one hit and one walk in two innings of shutout relief, striking out three.
But for an Erie-Prophetstown team that has struggled to score consistently, it was another close-but-no-cigar type of game.
“Our pitching and defense has been really, really good the past two and a half weeks. Our guys have been throwing and doing well, we just have not scored any runs,” coach Brad Tichler said. “I think we scored three total runs in three games this week.
“Today was sort of this year in a nutshell. That’s probably about the fifth game that we’ve lost by only a run or two, or a clutch hit by the other team. We’re frustrated, I’m frustrated, but I tell the guys that we are close. We’ve just to peak at the end here and get ready for the postseason, with only three weeks left.”