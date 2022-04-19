Baseball: Rock Falls heats up early, but stumbles late in BNC loss to Rockford Christian

ROCK FALLS – The Rock Falls baseball team got rolling early on a windy, frigid Monday evening, using a four-run third inning to seize a three-run lead over Rockford Christian.
But a handful of errors in the fourth and seventh innings proved costly, and the Rockets fell 9-7 after a back-and-forth Big Northern Conference battle at Hinders Field.
Victor Rivera delivered a two-out single to center field in the bottom of the second inning, went to second and third on a wild pitch while Aaron Meenen was up to bat, and scored on a subsequent wild pitch to put the Rockets ahead 1-0 early.
In the top of the third, Eli Varble grounded a single between second and short, scoring Devan Bruggeman and Justin Gorski for a 2-1 Royal Lions’ lead.
In the bottom of the third, Rock Falls regained the lead at 5-2 with a four-run outburst. Gavin Sands led off the inning with a single to left field and stole second while Austin Castaneda was up to bat. Castaneda followed with a double off the right-field fence on an 0-2 count, plating Sands to tie the game at 2-2.
Brady Richards singled to third in the next at-bat, moving Castaneda to third, then Cooper Hewitt followed with an infield single. With the bases loaded, Carter Scheuler grounded a single to center field, scoring Castaneda and Audric Thomas, the courtesy runner for Richards. The hit gave Rock Falls a 4-2 lead.
“Yeah, [our hitting has improved] especially with being outside and being able to hit on a machine and off of live pitchers, it’s made a huge difference,” Sands said. “We’ve been improving a lot over these last few games, and I think we’re going to be able to get to the point where we can really compete with any team we want.”
Up next, Timmy Heald grounded out to score Hewitt. Isaiah Kobbeman and Rivera singled in the next two at-bats, giving the Rockets seven hits in the inning, but Rockford Christian pitcher Simeon Hanson recovered immediately after, striking out Meenen to end the inning.
Rockford Christian got two more runners across in the top of the fourth, cutting its deficit to 5-4. Nolan Longley and Andrew Flynn singled in the first two at-bats, with Longley reaching third on an error attempting to throw Flynn out at first. Up next, Connor Kossman singled to center field, scoring Longley.
Bruggeman reached base on a fielder’s choice next, Flynn came home on another error throwing to first, and Hewitt ended the inning with a spectacular diving catch in left-field foul territory.
In the top of the sixth, Rockford Christian knotted the game at 5-5 after Longley singled, Flynn grounded out, and Gaetano Buccifero ripped an RBI single deep into center field.
In the top of the seventh, Issac Oldenburg flew a single to center field, plating Gorski for a 6-5 Royal Lions’ lead. The go-ahead run prompted Rock Falls to make a pitching change, as Rivera came on for Sands.
In the next at-bat, Longley snuck a ground ball past second base, plating Oldenburg and Hanson, then Flynn flew a single to center field to score Oldenburg for a 9-5 lead.
The Rockets attempted to claw their way back in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases in the first three at-bats and scoring a pair of runs on a passed ball and a Richards groundout, but the rally came up just short.
“The biggest difference was they were able to come out in that last inning and be able to hit,” Sands said. “And we need to be able to limit our mistakes.”
Longley went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Gorski and Flynn each went 2 for 4, and Varble had two RBIs to lead the Royal Lions at the plate.
Leading hitters for Rock Falls were Sands, who went 3 for 4 with a walk; Rivera, who went 3 for 3 with a walk; and Scheuler, who went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a walk. Heald, Richards and Castaneda drove in one run each, and Hewitt, Richards and Kobbeman had two hits apiece for the Rockets.
Richards went 6 1/3 innings on the mound, surrendering five runs on nine hits, walking three, and striking out three.
“We’re getting better. That’s all you can say,” Rock Falls coach Donnie Chappell said. “But we still found a way to give them their first five runs, and that’s what kind of came back and bit us when they had the good inning at the end. We put ourselves in a hole to start, but our offense is getting better. We gotta find a way to win games, that’s all.
“We’ve competed the last three or four games in a row, so we’re doing better things. We just gotta figure out how to get over that hump. Just trying to keep competing and getting better, and I think it’s going to turn around. Hopefully we get Dillon [Schueler] back in a few days, and things will get better.”