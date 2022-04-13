Baseball: Dixon scores one run in each of first five innings, holds Rock Falls scoreless for last two to escape with BNC win

DIXON – The Dixon baseball team built a two-run lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, then plated a single run in the bottom of the fifth to beat Rock Falls 5-4 Tuesday evening at Veterans Memorial Park.
The Dukes scored the first run of a back-and-forth game in the bottom of the first after Max Clark singled to right field, moving Beau Evans over to third, and Evans stole home as Brady Richards attempted to pick off Clark at second base during Mike Bivins’ at-bat.
Dixon extended its lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the second when Chris Sitter, the courtesy runner for Ethan Van Horn, stole home as Richards tried to pick off Kyan Adkins at second base.
“Tonight, both teams made some mistakes. They made some, we took advantage of them. We made some, they took advantage of them,” Dixon coach Jason Burgess said. “We had a couple big hits. Mikey had the big hit there, the home run with two outs [in the third inning], driving the ball and putting us up. Them coming back and chipping away, tying the game, games like this are what this conference is about. Playing rivalry teams like that and good programs, no matter if they’re young or not, they’re still going to compete day in and day out.”
In the top of the third, the Rockets knotted the game with two runs of their own. Audric Thomas led off the inning with a single to left field, then Victor Rivera singled to short on a 2-2 count to move Thomas over to third. With two outs in the inning, Richards singled to score Thomas and Rivera, reaching second on an errant throw to home plate.
In the bottom of the third, the Dukes briefly regained their lead at 3-2 on Bivins’ two-out solo home run to left field.
In the top of the fourth, Dixon made a pitching change, subbing Bryce Feit for Van Horn. With one out and the bases loaded, the sophomore right-hander notched back-to-back strikeouts, halting what could have been a game-changing rally.
“Him coming in in that position and getting those strikeouts, that’s huge. That’s a big deflater for an opponent,” Burgess said. “Not only that, it brought the energy for us. And that kind of opened things up.”
“Just throwing strikes and getting me a ground ball, getting a double play,” Feit said, referencing what was on his mind during the critical inning. “And just getting out of there.”
In the bottom of the fourth, the Dukes stretched their lead to 4-2 after Jacob Gaither singled to score Feit.
Rock Falls showed resilience in the top of the fifth, battling to a 4-4 tie. Richards started the rally by skipping a single past Feit on the mound and into left field, Cooper Hewitt drew a walk, and Isaiah Kobbeman singled to left field to load the bases. Carter Schueler singled in the next at-bat to drive in Richards, and Hewitt came home on an error throwing to first.
In the bottom of the fifth, Evans led off with a walk and Clark hit a double deep into left field, scoring Evans for a 5-4 Dixon lead.
“Our team just didn’t give up. We fought through the tough innings,” Feit said. “Got strikeouts, fielded what we needed to field, and just made some plays.”
From there, Feit and the Dixon defense took center stage, holding the Rockets scoreless for the final two innings to secure the win.
Rock Falls shortstop Gavin Sands made a terrific leaping catch for the third out of the inning on a Clark fly ball in the bottom of the sixth, but the Rockets couldn’t get on base in the last two innings.
Clark and Gaither each went 2 for 4 with one RBI to lead the Dukes, and Adkins was 2 for 3. Bivins was 1 for 2 with a home run. Feit was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs and three hits across 3 2/3 innings of relief, with four strikeouts and two walks.
Richards went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to lead Rock Falls, and Schueler also had two hits for the Rockets. Richards took the loss, pitching a complete game and allowing 12 hits and two walks, with nine strikeouts.
“I wouldn’t take this game as a loss, to be honest. We completely flipped everything around from [Monday’s 11-0 loss] to today. You look at everything in the stats, everything’s just better,” Richards said. “I really think our team’s gonna come around. I think we’re gonna be really good. We got on base when we had to, got runs when we needed to, just came up a little short.”
“The biggest difference was they made a few more plays than we did,” Rock Falls coach Donnie Chappell said. “We’d make a play here and then they made the same exact play, they turned around and made it. So they just made a few more plays than we did.”