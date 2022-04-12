Baseball: Dixon takes advantage of opportunities to top rival Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – The Dixon baseball team took advantage of errors and added in some timely hits to defeat Big Northern Conference rival Rock Falls 11-0 in five innings Monday afternoon in Rock Falls.
The Dukes (6-1, 4-1 BNC) had six hits, including a home run by Mike Bivins and a triple by Gage Burdick, but Rocket errors in the second, fourth and fifth innings helped prolong Dixon rallies.
“We capitalized on every opportunity possible, and that just helped us win the ballgame,” Burdick said.
Seven different Dukes had RBIs, and every run scored came from the bottom six guys in the batting order. Bryce Feit, Kyan Adkins and Trey Scheidegger, batting in the 7-8-9 spots, accounted for five RBIs and four runs.
“It was a total team effort today, and when you put runs up and take advantage of their mistakes, games like that are going to happen,” Dixon coach Jason Burgess said. “But Rock Falls is young and they’re getting reps, and they’re going to be real good in the future.
“When you’re playing against a young team like that, especially when you’re playing in a program like Rock Falls, that’s always good year in and year out, those young kids are competing and battling. I told our kids that we had to come out and just battle too, and I thought we did that today.”
Bivins walked to lead off the second inning, then was forced out at second on Burdick’s fielder’s choice. But Ethan Van Horn was hit by a pitch, then Feit singled to left to drive in Burdick. Adkins followed with a grounder for a fielder’s choice, but the ball was dropped at second base and Van Horn was able to score from second, and Feit went all the way to third; he scored on Scheidegger’s groundout for a 3-0 Dixon lead.
In the third, Bivins smashed an 0-2 fastball over the fence in right-center field for a two-out home run. Burdick followed with a triple, and scored on Van Horn’s single down the left-field line for a 5-0 lead.
“I was expecting a curveball, since I had seen one on the second pitch. I figured it was coming again,” Bivins said. “But we threw a fastball, and I hit it hard. I knew it was gone when it left the bat.”
Back-to-back errors to open the fourth put Adkins and Scheidegger on second and third, and Jake Gaither drove in Adkins with a groundout to second, before Beau Evans added a sacrifice fly to left for a 7-0 Dixon margin.
“We just can’t make plays, and it’s been our problem all year,” Rock Falls coach Donnie Chappell said. “You can say you’re young, you’re inexperienced, you’re this and that, but the bottom line is you’ve got to make plays or you can’t win. Taking nothing from Dixon, but we beat ourselves today.”
Bivins reached on the Rockets’ fifth and final error to lead off the fifth, then Burdick walked and Van Horn was hit by a pitch to lead the bases. After a strikeout, Adkins ripped a two-run single down the third-base line, then Scheidegger hit a sac fly to center. Gaither then drew a walk, and Evans singled down the right-field line to plate Adkins for the final run.
“We came to hit this game,” Bivins said. “We haven’t had good weather all season, so we’ve been inside and it’s pretty much hitting in the cage when you’re stuck inside. There’s not much you can do defensively, so all we’ve been doing [in practice] is hitting.”
Burdick (3-0) was strong on the mound, striking out 10 and allowing one hit and one walk in 4 1/3 innings. He was pulled after his 60th pitch, meaning he can come back on 2 days rest, and Adkins came on in relief and stranded a pair of baserunners with a groundout and a flyout to finish things off.
“The goal was to mix up my pitches and locations, and to keep my pitch count as low as possible and get as deep into the game as I could while doing that,” Burdick said.
“We wanted to pound the zone, let the defense work, and see what we could do,” Burgess added. “Gage can overpower guys sometimes, and that’s kind of what he did today at times, and we didn’t make hardly any mistakes on the defensive side.”
Gavin Sands took the loss, giving up just three earned runs and four hits in four innings; he struck out four, walked one and hit a batter. Timmy Heald relieved in the fifth and gave up one earned run and two hits, with two walks, a hit batsman, and a strikeout.
Sands had a two-out infield single in the third, and Aaron Meenen greeted Adkins with a single to center for the Rockets’ second hit.
“Gavin was really good on the mound. You’ve just got to make plays,” Chappell said. “Then, at the end of the day, if it’s 2-0, wand maybe we bunt, maybe we steal, we can do some things with those guys on base. Being down 8-0 because you made eight errors, you can’t really do anything.
“It changes the whole game, changes the other team’s swings and how much more relaxed they are; they can just let it go. And they can come out and just throw fastballs; they’ve got nothing to lose, they can just go right at it on the mound.”