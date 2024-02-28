Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week: Newman’s Brady Grennan

Sterling Newman Central’s Brady Grennan (right) works against Richland’s Carson Bissey in the 132 pound 1A third-place match at the IHSA state wrestling finals at the State Farm Center in Champaign. (Alex T. Paschal)

Newman senior Brady Grennan wrapped up a decorated high school wrestling career earlier this month at the IHSA Individual Boys State Wrestling Tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign. A four-time individual state medalist, Grennan went out with a win and a third-place finish in the Class 1A 132-pound field on Feb. 17. That was the third third-place finish at state in Grennan’s career. He also had a fifth-place finish last season.

Grennan has been voted by readers the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week for Feb. 12-18. He answered a few questions to help us get to know him a little better.

What was the key to your success this season?

Grennan: This year my coaches tell me I really matured a lot. I kept a level head (most of the time), and being made a captain had me in more of a leadership role. I knew I wanted to have a great year coming off of the way my junior year ended up.

What did it mean to you to end your high school wrestling career with a third-place finish at state?

Grennan: Ending my career with a win was important, because not that many wrestlers get to end their season or career with a “W.” Although it’s not where I wanted to finish, I’m still proud of my accomplishments.

Over the past four years, you’ve earned three third-place finishes and one fifth-place finish at state. When you look back, how satisfied are you with what you were able to accomplish?

Grennan: Medaling all four years of high school is a big accomplishment. However, my goals were always to be at the top of the podium. Although I fell short, battling back in the consolation rounds proved how gritty I am when it comes to bouncing back.

Your younger sister, Blair, wrestled (and placed fourth for a medal at 100 pounds) at the IHSA Girls Wrestling State Tournament this weekend. What has it been like to watch her excel in her first season of high school wrestling?

Grennan: It’s cool, because she’s been supportive of me, and now that I’m leaving, I know that she has potential to live up to the Grennan name. I’ll continue to keep tabs on her and look forward to watching her get better through the years. Who knows? Maybe I’ll be coaching her in the finals her senior year, if she makes it.

Sterling Newman Central’s Brady Grennan celebrates his win over Richland’s Carson Bissey in the 132 1A pound third-place match at the IHSA state wrestling finals at the State Farm Center in Champaign. (Alex T. Paschal)

What was the best part of the state wrestling experience?

Grennan: Getting together with my teammates, sitting on the couch playing Hogwarts Legacy, telling stories and eating a Freddy’s double jalapeno cheeseburger with a Peanut Butter Cup & Banana mixer were some of the memories I’ll always remember. When it comes to the wrestling side, I enjoyed warming up in the tunnel, shavasana pose on the practice mat, hearing my name called and seeing all my family and fans cheering for me.

What’s your favorite thing about wrestling?

Grennan: The feeling of getting a “W” when everyone is cheering for you. Also, launching people in the over-unders makes me flip out in a way that makes me most happy.

What is your perfect meal?

Grennan: Start with a KFC chicken sandwich with Taco Bell cheesy roll-ups, and a large spaghetti pizza from Angelo’s. For dessert, the Royal Reece’s Fluffernutter from Dairy Queen. I’d wash it down with a big old triple XL jug filled up halfway with Hawaiian Punch, half Mountain Dew: Code Red. And while I’m in there filling it up, I notice a Family Size Strawberry Sour Patch kids out of the corner of my eye.

What superpower would you like to have, and why?

Grennan: The same powers as Jack-Jack from “The Incredibles,” as they would come in handy in different situations.

What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a match?

Grennan: “Till I Collapse” by Eminem, and also “Panda” by Desiigner.

What songs are your go-to to relax?

Grennan: “Hound Dog” by Elvis Presley and “22″ by Taylor Swift.

What is your favorite class, and why?

Grennan: Sports History with Mr. Olson, because we talk about Ray Lewis highlights and steroids.

Who is your favorite professional team and athlete?

Grennan: Probably Gus “Bus” Matthews off “he Benchwarmers,” Chicago Bears’ Walter Payton, otherwise known as Sweetness, the greatest running back of all-time. For wrestlers, we’ll go with Aleksandr Karelin, the Russian Bear.