Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week: Newman’s Jess Johns

Newman’s Jess Johns puts up a shot against Princeton’s Miyah Fox earlier this season at Newman High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Senior forward Jess Johns has been a double-double machine for Newman girls basketball the last few seasons.

In a 51-48 win over Morrison on Jan. 31, Johns compiled 18 points, 17 rebounds, seven steals and three blocks. Two days earlier, in a win over Oregon, she collected 11 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. On Feb. 1 against Princeton, she totaled 17 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and two steals.

Johns has been voted the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week by readers for Jan. 29-Feb. 4, and she answered a few questions to help us get to know her a little bit better.

Your team finished with twice as many wins this season as last season. What was the key to that improvement this year?

Johns: We have new coaching, new players, more support, and it seems like everything is falling into place for the future. The freshmen bring a lot of talent, Herb (Martin) and Meghan (King) both have a lot of knowledge of the game, as well as tough coaching styles which we have responded well to.

What did reaching 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds mean to you?

Johns: Hitting 1,000 rebounds and points was a huge milestone for me. It has always been a goal for me, and I wasn’t sure I would reach it, due to not having a freshman season. Despite that setback, reaching it showed me I’m capable of a lot more than I think.

What’s your favorite memory of Newman basketball (on or off the court)?

Johns: My favorite memory was the Christmas party at (Brooklyn Smith’s) house.

Newman’s Jess Johns puts up a shot against Bureau Valley earlier this season in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

What aspect of your game has improved the most from freshman year to now?

Johns: I think I’ve gotten better at making more post moves, as well as finding position to rebound.

What’s your favorite thing about basketball?

Johns: I like the fact that you can always go on a run and come back. If you’re down by nine, all that is is three possessions and you’re back in it.

What’s your favorite part of your game as a basketball player?

Johns: I like the tip off. With being an undersized post, it makes it sort of a challenge to win the tip, and I like to see if I can outjump someone who is taller than me.

Is there an influence that you apply to your game?

Johns: My family has had a huge impact. My mom coached and taught me fundamentals when I was little. My dad has always been a positive supporter, my brother has always been my biggest competitor, pushing me to be my best, and lastly, my sister taking an interest in basketball is what introduced me into the sport.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Johns: I would go to Norway in the fall/wintertime. I would like to see the mountains and enjoy nature.

What is your favorite breakfast food/meal?

Johns: I’m not a huge breakfast person, but I do like getting cold brew in the mornings.