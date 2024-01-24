SVM basketball notebook: Dixon ends BNC rival’s winning streak; Newman players add accolades

The middle weeks of January saw school history made and accolades achieved for local boys and girls basketball teams. Here’s a look at some of the most notable accomplishments from the past week in Sauk Valley high school basketball:

Dixon snaps Rockford Lutheran’s 43-game BNC streak

The Dixon boys basketball team added to an impressive season Friday by ending Rockford Lutheran’s 43-game Big Northern Conference winning streak. Led by 20 points from junior Darius Harrington, the Dukes won 56-51 on the road. On Tuesday, they beat Sycamore 57-53 in a thrilling overtime game. Dixon is now 19-3 overall and 5-0 in 2024 with wins over Winnebago, South Beloit, North Boone, Rockford Lutheran and Sycamore.

“We were just wanting to go 1-0 on the day. Obviously, they’ve had a really good run in the conference,” Dixon coach Chris Harmann said about Rockford Lutheran. “I think whoever was going to be the team to finally get them, it means something to them. But their coach has done a great job with them up there, and it was a tough outing, again. They’re doing the right things and playing hard, and I was happy for our kids to be able to get that.”

Newman boys, girls players stack accolades

Newman senior forward Lucas Simpson broke his own single-game school scoring record with 47 points in a 68-61 win over Bureau Valley last Thursday. That was his fourth time scoring 40 or more points in a game this season. Simpson set the school record with 45 points in a win over Orion on Dec. 30, then scored 40 in a win over Morrison and 45 again in a win over Hall during a three-game stretch through Jan. 5.

Newman senior forward Jess Johns surpassed 1,000 career points for the girls team with a 19-point effort in a 58-53 loss to Bureau Valley on Thursday. Johns joined the 1,000 career rebounds club on Jan. 4 in a loss to Kewanee.