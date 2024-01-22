Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week: Eastland’s Trixie Carroll

Eastland's Trixie Carroll (34) makes a layup during a game against Forreston on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 at Forreston High School's Thanksgiving Tournament. ( Earleen Hinton)

Sophomore guard-forward Trixie Carroll has been a key cog for the 14-8 Eastland girls basketball team this season.

On Jan. 11, Carroll totaled 25 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 69-47 win over Polo. Currently, her Cougars have an 8-0 record in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference South.

Carroll has been voted the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week by readers for the week of Jan. 8 through Jan. 14, and she answered a few questions to help us get to know her a little bit better.

What have been the keys to your team’s success this season?

Carroll: Coming together as a team and learning to play more for each other rather than ourselves, which we are still working on.

What goals have you set for the rest of this season for yourself? For the team?

Carroll: My personal goal is to gain more confidence on the court, especially when driving to the basket, and my overall shot. As a team, a goal I think we could all agree on is first winning a regional, then just playing as hard as we can after that.

What do you feel is your biggest strength on and off the court?

Carroll: I think my biggest strength on the court is my jump shot. Off the court, I would say that I’m a driven person. For example, I watch a lot of film to see where I can improve.

What’s your favorite memory of Eastland basketball?

Carroll: My favorite memory of Eastland basketball is probably just all of our team meals and the bonding that goes on during them, but I still have over two years to create many more.

What’s your favorite thing about basketball?

Carroll: My favorite thing about basketball is how continuous it is. There’s never time to stop and hang your head over things you messed up on before.

Eastland’s Trixie Carroll puts in a layup against Amboy Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 at Amboy High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

What’s your favorite movie? TV show?

Carroll: I would have to say my favorite movie is “All the Bright Places.” And right now, I’ve been obsessed with “Young Sheldon,” if you know you know.

What is your perfect meal?

Carroll: I LOVE steak, but if I’m being honest I would rather go to Raising Canes than anywhere else. I would also put Joe’s Crab Shack on the list of my perfect food.

What superpower would you like to have, and why?

Carroll: I wouldn’t mind being able to teleport places, so I could go wherever I wanted whenever I wanted without having to drive or fly there.

What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a game?

Carroll: On the bus you would probably hear me singing just about anything, but at some point I’ll be listening to Drake.

What songs are your go-to to relax?

Carroll: Again, when I’m sitting in my room I will just put my hundreds of liked songs on shuffle, which is about every genre of music you could think of.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Carroll: Iceland, because it’s super duper pretty.

What is your favorite professional sports team? Who is your favorite professional athlete?

Carroll: My favorite professional sports team right now is the USA men’s volleyball team. I’ve been enjoying watching them lately. I wouldn’t say I have a favorite professional athlete just because I watch a lot of different sports and teams.

You get to have dinner and talk basketball with three athletes, past or present. They can be professionals, college stars or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?

Carroll: Caitlin Clark because she is her. Paige Bueckers because she is also her, and possibly Cameron Brink, again for the same reason.