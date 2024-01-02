SVM basketball notebook: Dixon boys; Amboy, Sterling, Newman girls on the rise

The Sauk Valley area has enjoyed some quality basketball this season. Teams such as the Amboy girls, have picked up where they left off last season. Other teams, such as the Dixon boys and Sterling and Newman girls, are greatly improved from a season ago.

Here are some takeaways from the 2023-24 season so far:

Dixon boys on a mission

The Dixon Dukes started this season on an eight-game undefeated streak. Now, past the halfway point, they’re 14-3 overall and easily on pace for one of their top three seasons of the last decade.

At the 16-team Effingham-Teutopolis Christmas Classic last week, Dixon finished fourth on Saturday with a 69-63 overtime loss to Lutheran North (Missouri) in the third-place game. Its only other losses this season came against DeKalb and Lincoln-Way East – two quality teams.

After a solid 19-13 campaign last year, head coach Chris Harmann’s Dukes have taken a massive step forward.

Juniors Darius Harrington and Cullen Shaner, and seniors Bryce Feit and Austin Hicks have been at the forefront of the breakout season. Other players, such as seniors Mason Weigle and Alex Harrison, and junior Eli Davidson, have also made key contributions.

What stands out most about this team is its unselfishness and patience to find the best shot possible. Any player in the starting lineup can be a leading scorer on a given night, and everyone on the team is willing to make an extra pass to find a better shot.

Amboy girls enjoying another strong season

The Amboy girls enter the new year with a 13-4 overall record and plenty of momentum. Head coach Mike McCracken’s Clippers boast a seven-game winning streak at the start of 2024, most recently defeating Newman 43-35 on Friday to win their own tournament championship. Last year, the Clippers finished with a 25-5 overall record. This year, they brought back a number of talented juniors and seniors to keep that success going – most notably Maeve Larson, Tyrah Vaessen, Elly Jones, Addison Pertell and Emily Sachs.

Sterling girls among most improved teams

The Sterling girls have shown tremendous improvement after a 3-27 season in 2022-23. At the start of the new year, head coach Taylor Jackson’s Golden Warriors are 10-9. Last week, they went 3-1 for a third-place finish at the Dixon KSB Holiday Tournament, defeating Freeport, Aquin Catholic and Rockford Jefferson. Their only tournament loss was to 16-4 Stillman Valley in a competitive game.

Sterling has leaned a lot on the experience and contributions of juniors Madison Austin and Delali Amankwa, and seniors Olivia Melcher and Maggie Rowzee this season. Freshman Joslynn James has been a key addition, as well.

Newman’s Brooklyn Smith looks to pass against Amboy Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 at the Amboy holiday basketball tournament. (Alex T. Paschal)

Newman girls another vastly improved team

The Newman girls sit at 10-10 heading into the new year – already three wins better than last year’s 7-23 finish. First-year head coach Herb Martin has led the Comets to their winningest season since 2019 with about a third of the regular-season games remaining – and postseason games – with which to bolster that resume.

Last Friday, Newman placed second at the Amboy Holiday Tournament after a 43-35 loss to Amboy in the championship game. That was without the services of senior guard Madison Duhon.

Seniors Jess Johns and Duhon, sophomore Lucy Oetting, and junior Helen Papoccia have been key players for the Comets this season, and they appear more comfortable playing with each other after a full season together in 2022-23. Freshmen Brooklyn Smith and Elaina Allen have been key additions this year, adding even more athleticism to a youthful Newman lineup, along with some outside shooting.