SVM area roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 7: Dixon boys bowling tops Sterling

Dixon 3,215, Sterling 3,036: At Plum Hollow, the Dukes defeated the Golden Warriors by 179 pins.
Clark Bonnewell led Dixon with a 644 series (196, 214, 234) followed by David Laird’s 600 (206, 170, 224), Wyatt Miller’s 554 and Cody Geil’s 445. Aaron Fitzanko (393), Ben Zimmerman (295) and Oliver Haverland (284) rolled two-game series for the Dukes.
Brenden Stanley paced Sterling with a 596 series (191, 214, 191) followed by Bryce Kooy (547), Preston Near (527), Connor Jagitsch (504), David Oelrichs (435) and Ross Eden (427).
Erie-Prophetstown 2,125: St. Bede 2,354: At Triple Play Bowling, the Bruins defeated the Panthers by 229 pins.
Keith Goodson paced Erie-Prophetstown with a 434 series followed by Robert Winters (371), Chance Foster (360), Hunter Howard (328), Ryder Sumner (322) and Brenden Boggs-Chavez (310).