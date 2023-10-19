SVM area roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 18: Newman, Oregon volleyball pick up wins

Girls volleyball
Newman 2, Rockridge 1: At Rockridge, the Comets defeated the Rockets 25-23, 19-25, 25-18 on Wednesday.
Leaders for Newman (27-5-1, 10-0 TRAC East) were Molly Olson with 32 assists, 12 digs and two aces; Jess Johns with 14 kills, four blocks, two digs and two assists; Kennedy Rowzee with 11 kills and five blocks; Addison Foster with 10 digs and four aces; Sophia Ely with six kills and three digs; and Ellie Rude with two aces.
Leaders for Rockridge included Chloe Strachan with nine digs, six kills, two and a half blocks and two aces; Keaton Needam with 10 digs; Lily Bohnsack with 19 assists; and Tori Ulfig and Ellis Hughes with seven kills apiece.
Oregon 2, West Carroll 0: At Oregon, the Hawks defeated the Thunder 25-16, 25-8.
Leaders for Oregon were Madi Shaffer with 11 digs and one ace; Kenna Wubbena with seven kills, seven digs and three aces; and Lexi Ebert with 10 assists, five aces, three digs and one block.