SVM area roundup for Monday, Oct. 16: Sterling, Dixon volleyball fall in nonconference matches

Girls volleyball
LaSalle-Peru 2, Sterling 0: At Sterling, the Cavaliers defeated the Golden Warriors 25-13, 25-18.
Leaders for Sterling were Sienna Stingley with five kills; Olivia Melcher with eight digs and three kills; Carley Sullivan with four kills and three digs; Maggie Rowzee with seven assists; Delali Amankwa with five assists; and Macy Anderson with three digs.
Geneseo 2, Dixon 0: At Geneseo, the Maples Leafs defeated the Duchesses 25-17, 25-17.
Leaders for Dixon were Madyson Tichler with six kills and three digs; Leah Carlson with five assists and four digs; Morgan Hargrave with 10 digs, two kills and two aces; Yui Santos and Delaney Bruce with eight digs apiece; and Presley Lappin with seven assists and three digs.