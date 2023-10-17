October 16, 2023
SVM area roundup for Monday, Oct. 16: Sterling, Dixon volleyball fall in nonconference matches

By Dan Wussow
Sauk Valley Sports Roundup

Girls volleyball

LaSalle-Peru 2, Sterling 0: At Sterling, the Cavaliers defeated the Golden Warriors 25-13, 25-18.

Leaders for Sterling were Sienna Stingley with five kills; Olivia Melcher with eight digs and three kills; Carley Sullivan with four kills and three digs; Maggie Rowzee with seven assists; Delali Amankwa with five assists; and Macy Anderson with three digs.

Geneseo 2, Dixon 0: At Geneseo, the Maples Leafs defeated the Duchesses 25-17, 25-17.

Leaders for Dixon were Madyson Tichler with six kills and three digs; Leah Carlson with five assists and four digs; Morgan Hargrave with 10 digs, two kills and two aces; Yui Santos and Delaney Bruce with eight digs apiece; and Presley Lappin with seven assists and three digs.

Dan is a sports reporter for Sauk Valley News and Friday Night Drive. Previously, he wrote for The Post-Crescent in his hometown of Appleton, WI.