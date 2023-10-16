Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week: Dixon’s Katie Drew

On Saturday, Oct. 7, Dixon senior Katie Drew tied for third at the IHSA Class 1A Girls Golf State Tournament at Red Tail Run in Decatur. The four-time state qualifier shot an even-par 72 on Friday followed by a 78 on Saturday for a 150 overall score for the weekend.
Drew also won the Byron Regional and tied for second at the Eastland Sectional this year.
She has been voted the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 2 through Oct. 8 by readers and answered a few questions to help us get to know her a little bit.
How did it feel to end your high school golf career with a third-place finish at state? Could you have imagined you’d place top 5 at state two years in a row when you began your high school golf career?
It was a very bittersweet weekend, but to be honest, it exceeded my expectations. To make it to state in general is an accomplishment of its own. There are too many variables in the sport of golf and lots of talent within the state to bank on anything. My goal heading down to the state tournament was to enjoy the last few moments as a Dixon High School golfer, and I ended up putting together a solid weekend of golf. Freshman year, I just wanted to get to state by senior year, and to walk away after two top 5 finishes is a great feeling.
How much did your previous experience at state/familiarity with Red Tail Run help you in this year’s state tournament?
It helps a lot. Practice rounds were limited leading up to state due to weather, so to have that experience is very beneficial. At first glance, the course does not look too challenging, but there are multiple holes that require a very specific tee shot.
How old were you when you first began playing golf, and who introduced you to the game?
I started playing golf the summer before eighth grade. My dad was the one to introduce me to the game, but my Aunt Robyn would take me out to play 18 holes every week. Both are a huge part of my golf career, and I am very appreciative of them both.
Which part of your game do you think is the strongest?
Overall, my mental approach to every round is the strongest part. I take a lot of time to preview courses before I play them, and I try to be as focused as I can be over every shot. It is really important for me to follow my pre-shot routine and lock in before hitting every shot.
What aspect of your game has improved the most from freshman year to now?
My course management has grown tremendously. Knowing where to miss and how to play around other factors is a big step in putting together a solid round.
Is there an influence from either a professional or not that you apply to your game?
Coach Eastman always emphasizes swinging your swing. Everyone has a little different swing, but they can all work great. I take bits and pieces of everyone’s swing and learn from them.
What’s your favorite movie?
My favorite movie is Seven Days in Utopia.
What is your favorite class, and why?
My favorite class this year is English. We have a lot of fun in that class and apply a lot of real-world situations.
When you look back at your career as a Dixon High School golfer, what will you remember the most?
I have had a lot of time the past week to reflect on the past four years, and it has been very bittersweet. Even though it ended on a high note, it is hard to step away from such a great group of people. There were lots of highlights throughout the years, but I will always remember the people who were by my side through it all. I have been very blessed to have a huge support system and a great coach. The trips to state and a couple top 5 finishes will also be great memories to look back on.