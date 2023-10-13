SVM area roundup for Thursday, Oct. 12: Sterling boys, girls XC teams take 2nd at Western Big 6 championships

Cross country
Western Big 6 Conference Championships: At Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island, the Sterling boys and girls cross country teams each placed second out of eight teams. The Golden Warrior boys were edged by Geneseo 46-51. The Golden Warrior girls trailed Geneseo 58-65.
In a 130-runner field, Sterling’s Dale Johnson finished first with a time of 15:14.90 – almost 22 seconds faster than Geneseo’s Dylan Gehl, the second-place finisher. The Golden Warrior boys had four other runners finish in the top 20, with two of those in the top 10. Aalin Schmidt (ninth, 16:36.60), Parker Janssen (10th, 16:39.00), Charles Johnson (12th, 16:41.50) and Parker Blakeslee (19th, 17:08.90) were a big part of the second-place finish. Owen Anderson (32nd, 17:50.00) and Brecken Peterson (49th, 18:26.10) also finished top 50 for the Sterling boys.
In a 92-runner girls’ field, Sterling’s Rhylee Wade finished sixth with a time of 19:45.70. Delia Block clocked a 19:52.00 for ninth and Jaz’Mya Castaneda ran a 19:53.20 for 10th. Lainey Zuithoff (19th, 21:11.50), Connie Ibarra (21st, 21:33.10) and Lainey Block (39th, 23:31.40) also fared well for the Golden Warrior girls.
Girls volleyball
Eastland 2, Polo 0: At Polo, the Cougars defeated the Lady Marcos 25-13, 25-11.
Leaders for Eastland were Trixie Carroll with 11 kills, six digs and two aces; Jenica Stoner with 16 assists and four aces; Morgan McCullough with 10 digs and two aces; and Olivia Klinefelter with four kills.
Leaders for Polo were Bridget Call with four kills and eight digs; Camrynn Jones with four digs, three assists and two kills; Courtney Grobe with four digs; and Ellie Wells with five assists.
Forreston 2, Amboy 0: At Forreston, the Cardinals defeated the Clippers 25-16, 25-19.
Leaders for Forreston were Jaiden Schneiderman with nine kills, six aces and seven digs; Breelyn Schneiderman with eight kills; Nevaeh Houston with 11 digs; and Ennen Ferris with 14 assists, two blocks and six digs.
Erie-Prophetstown 2, Riverdale 1: At Port Byron, the Panthers defeated the Rams 19-25, 25-17, 25-22.
Leaders for Erie-Prophetstown were Lauren Abbott with 12 kills and two blocks; Claire Reymer with 11 kills and five blocks; Kennedy Buck with 35 assists, 10 digs and five blocks; Kallie Wisely with seven kills; Jamie Neumiller with 11 digs and three aces; and Peyton Umstead with 15 digs.
Fulton 2, Ashton-Franklin Center 0: At Ashton, the Steamers defeated the Raiders 25-16, 25-17.
Leaders for Fulton were Annaka Hackett with seven kills; Ava Bowen with six kills; Brooklyn Brennan with five kills, 10 assists and two aces; Miraya Pessman with four kills, 10 assists and three digs; and Resse Germann with 14 digs and two aces.
Wednesday’s late results
Girls volleyball
Stockton 2, Milledgeville 0: At Milledgeville, the Missiles lost to the Blackhawks 25-19, 25-20.
Leaders for Milledgeville were Hannah Foster with seven kills, Kendra Kingsby with five kills and four digs, and Maliah Grenoble with 18 assists.
Women’s college volleyball
Sauk Valley C.C. 3, Illinois Valley C.C. 1: At Oglesby, the Skyhawks defeated the Eagles 25-20, 25-16, 19-25, 25-21 for their 11th win in a row.
Leaders for SVCC were Lacey Eissens with 16 kills and 17 digs; Maya Gartin with 14 kills and three aces; Ava Wight with 10 kills and 20 digs; Cadence Stonitsch with 25 assists and 13 digs; and Emma Foster with 31 digs.