Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week: Erie-Prophetstown’s Charlie Link

On Sept. 26, at the Three Rivers Conference Cross Country Meet at Baker Park Golf Course in Kewanee, Erie-Prophetstown senior Charlie Link made program history, outpacing 93 runners with a time of 16:34.65 to win the boys race.
Link has been voted the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 by readers and answered a few questions to help us get to know him a little bit.
What’s been the key to your success this season?
Link: Trusting my coaches and God.
Where does your first-place finish at the Three Rivers Conference meet rank among your high school cross country accomplishments? How special was it to achieve that?
Link: It ranks first because it’s never been done in my school’s history.
What’s your favorite memory of Erie-Prophetstown cross country?
Link: Hunting for golf balls whenever we race at golf courses.
What’s your favorite thing about distance running?
Link: My favorite part is that I can do it all for God’s glory.
How many miles do you put in on average during the week? Is it more in the summer?
Link: Out of season is more like 35-45 miles a week. During season it is more like 20-25 miles a week with a lot more biking.
What’s your favorite TV show?
Link: “Breaking Bad.”
What is your perfect meal?
Link: Before a race I will eat red meat.
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Link: Knowing the correct answer to everything.
What is your favorite class, and why?
Link: My favorite class is AP Chemistry because Ms. Wennlund is the best teacher ever.
What is your favorite professional sports team and athlete?
Link: My favorite sports team is the Chicago White Sox, and my favorite athlete is Mark Buehrle.
You get to have dinner and talk running with three athletes, past or present. They can be professionals, Olympians or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?
Link: If I could have dinner and talk running with three athletes it would be Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Ezekiel Kemboi, and of course, Parker Valby.