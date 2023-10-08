October 07, 2023
Shaw Local
Cross country: Dale Johnson wins at Sterling Invite

Sterling girls finish 3rd, Sterling boys take 5th

By Dan Wussow
Sterling’s Dale Johnson led wire to wire to win the Rock River Run race Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at Hoover Park in Sterling.

STERLING – At Hoover Park on Saturday, Sterling’s Dale Johnson won a 12-team, 87-runner boys race with a time of 15:05.50.

Parker Janssen placed 16th in 16:10.10 and Aalin Schmidt took 22nd in 16:19.40 for the fifth-place Golden Warriors boys (129).

The Rock Falls boys placed ninth with 219. Gunnar Damhoff clocked a 16:33.70 for a team-leading 29th-place finish. Christian Cid was the second Rocket to finish, running a 16:59.00 for 42nd.

The Sterling girls placed third out of 10 teams with a 95, while Rock Falls came in sixth with 134 and Eastland nabbed eighth with 201.

The Golden Warriors girls were led in the 68-runner field by Rhylee Wade (19:31.50, 9th), Jaz’Mya Castaneda (19:35.10, 10th) and Delia Block (20:04.00, 16th). Laney Zuithoff added a 26th-place finish for Sterling in 20:51.80.

The Rockets were led by Ariel Hernandez (18:55.10, 6th), Kat Scott (20:00.90, 15th) and Hana Ford (20:08.02, 18th).

Skylar Hartman was the first to finish for the Cougars, clocking a 21:33.70 for 32nd.

