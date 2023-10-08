Cross country: Dale Johnson wins at Sterling Invite

STERLING – At Hoover Park on Saturday, Sterling’s Dale Johnson won a 12-team, 87-runner boys race with a time of 15:05.50.
Parker Janssen placed 16th in 16:10.10 and Aalin Schmidt took 22nd in 16:19.40 for the fifth-place Golden Warriors boys (129).
The Rock Falls boys placed ninth with 219. Gunnar Damhoff clocked a 16:33.70 for a team-leading 29th-place finish. Christian Cid was the second Rocket to finish, running a 16:59.00 for 42nd.
The Sterling girls placed third out of 10 teams with a 95, while Rock Falls came in sixth with 134 and Eastland nabbed eighth with 201.
The Golden Warriors girls were led in the 68-runner field by Rhylee Wade (19:31.50, 9th), Jaz’Mya Castaneda (19:35.10, 10th) and Delia Block (20:04.00, 16th). Laney Zuithoff added a 26th-place finish for Sterling in 20:51.80.
The Rockets were led by Ariel Hernandez (18:55.10, 6th), Kat Scott (20:00.90, 15th) and Hana Ford (20:08.02, 18th).
Skylar Hartman was the first to finish for the Cougars, clocking a 21:33.70 for 32nd.