Volleyball: Rock Falls fights, but falls to Rockford Christian

ROCK FALLS – A hot start by Rockford Christian left Rock Falls playing from behind all night Thursday in their Big Northern Conference match at Tabor Gym.
And while the host Rockets grabbed the momentum in the middle of the match, the Royal Lions were just too much in a 25-22, 25-23 victory.
“This is huge. I feel like Rockford Christian has always been looked down upon, so we have something to prove this year,” sophomore hitter Maddie Anspaugh said. “This was really a great win for us, and we know that we can control things when we play our best game.”
Rock Falls (20-6, 3-2 BNC) seemed to be scrambling all night long, as the passing was inconsistent and communication was a struggle early on.
“We lacked communication sometimes, and when our communication starts to go down, we just start playing down,” Rock Falls senior libero Carli Kobbeman said. “But we kept fighting all the way through. Halfway through the first set, it started to turn around for us. We started talking, celebrating points, getting excited.”
The Rockets never led in the first set, as Rockford Christian (17-4-1, 5-1) jumped out to leads of 10-5, 13-8 and 14-10.
Rock Falls fought back, as Denali Stonitsch dumped a kill on the second touch, then served an ace to make it 14-13. Nicolette Udell and Claire Bickett traded kills with Elle Jones and Sydney Stanfield, then an ace by Anspaugh and another kill by Jones made it 20-15.
A second dump kill by Stonitsch was followed by a block from Udell, and the Rockets were back within 21-20. But kills by Anspaugh and Stanfield made it 23-20, and the Royal Lions held on.
Still, the strong finish to the opener gave the Rockets some confidence heading into the second set.
“I feel like the first set, we definitely came back after getting down,” Stonitsch said. “The energy wasn’t there at first, and then it was, and we played better. The second set was just back and forth until the very end.”
The score was tied as far in as 8-8 before Rock Falls took a lead. Stonitsch served an ace, then Udell had back-to-back kills to make it 12-8. A kill by Taylor Reyna and an ace from Elizabeth Lombardo made it 15-10, then Bickett slammed a kill for a 16-11 lead.
“Really, the communication was better, and everybody was hustling and getting into it,” Kobbeman said. “We were all excited from the momentum of being able to dig ourselves out of the hole [in the first set], and we really didn’t want to let that happen again, so we started strong [in the second set].”
But the Royal Lions seized the momentum soon after. A kill by Stanfield and back-to-back Rock Falls errors tied the score at 18, then an Anspaugh kill gave Rockford Christian its first lead since 4-3.
“There was a lot of urgency to play our game and not let anyone else affect that. We knew that we needed to take this set, and we stayed calm and knew we were going to do it,” Anspaugh said. “When everyone’s on, it just feels like we’re unstoppable. Everyone can contribute something to our team, and when all parts of the machine are running, we play great.”
Anspaugh ripped consecutive kills for a 22-20 lead, and a Jones spike and an Anspaugh ace pushed the Royal Lions to match point. Setter Julia Irvin’s tip went out of bounds off Bickett’s block a few points later to give the Royal Lions the victory.
Anspaugh finished with 10 kills, five points and three aces, and Stanfield also had 10 kills. Jones added six kills for Rockford Christian and Irvin dished 25 assists.
Bickett led the Rockets with nine kills and 12 digs, Udell added eight kills and a block, and Stonitsch dished 19 assists, dumped two kills and served five points and two aces to go with six digs. Reyna chipped in two kills and a block, Sophia Moeller had six digs and Kobbeman led the back row defense with 14 digs.
“It’s a learning experience,” Stonitsch said. “Lately we’ve just taken every game to heart, really, and I feel like this definitely will be a turning point for us, especially going into the postseason, so we can play our best game.”