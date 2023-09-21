Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week: Oregon’s Gavin Morrow

Junior striker Gavin Morrow has been a consistent source of offensive firepower for the Oregon boys soccer team this season. The team captain and three-year varsity starter scored three goals in a 4-0 win over Rockford Lutheran on Aug. 30. He had two other hat tricks this season, as well. Morrow is also the starting kicker for Oregon football in his first year with the team.
Morrow was voted the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week by readers for the week of Aug. 28 to Sept. 3 and answered a few questions to help us get to know him a little bit.
What’s been the biggest key to your success on the soccer field this season?
Morrow: This year, we lost a large portion of our team and had new players, so the biggest part is building chemistry on and off the field.
What’s your favorite memory of Oregon soccer?
Morrow: Last year’s regional semifinal game against Winnebago that went into a shootout.
What’s your favorite rivalry game, and why?
Morrow: Winnebago has always been close and competitive for an in-conference rivalry. An out-of-conference rivalry I would say is Hinckley-Big Rock. Every time we play them it’s always very competitive.
What’s your favorite thing about soccer?
Morrow: When I see everything we practiced and built up happen in a game, and winning.
What’s your favorite TV show?
Morrow: Even though it’s only on once a week, I like to watch NFL Redzone.
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Morrow: I think being able to fly would make traveling a lot easier.
What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a match?
Morrow: I don’t have any go-to songs. I try to not listen to songs that fire me up too much. I try to stay more calm than most people.
What songs are your go-to to relax?
Morrow: I like to listen to Zach Bryan’s live album.
What is your favorite class, and why?
Morrow: I like math. It’s always been something I was good at, and it comes pretty naturally to me.
What is your favorite college or professional team?
Morrow: Michigan State for college.
You get to have dinner and talk soccer with three players, past or present. They can be professional players, college players or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?
Morrow: Lionel Messi, because I think he’s the best player of all time. Christian Pulisic, because he was a standout player for the United States in the most recent world cup. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, he’s one of the better goalies of all time. I would talk to them about their careers and what it took them to get to where they are now. I would also ask what the environment of a world cup game is like since they’ve all played in it.