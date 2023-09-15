SVM area roundup for Thursday, Sept. 14: Dixon volleyball earns 3-set win over Stillman Valley

Volleyball
Dixon 2, Stillman Valley 1: At Dixon, the Duchesses defeated the Cardinals 19-25, 26-24, 25-22.
Leaders for Dixon were Leah Carlson with eight kills, 10 digs, 10 assists, three aces and two blocks, Morgan Hargrave with 16 digs and six kills, Yui Santos with 20 digs, and Madyson Tichler with nine digs and five blocks. Presley Lappin added 15 assists and six digs for the Duchesses.
Newman 2, Princeton 0: At Princeton, the Comets defeated the Tigers 25-22, 25-20.
Newman was led by Jess Johns with 10 kills and seven digs, Kennedy Rowzee with eight kills and three blocks, and Molly Olson with 18 assists and four digs. Addison Foster and Sam Ackman chipped in five digs apiece.
Genoa-Kingston 2, Rock Falls 0: At Genoa, the Cogs defeated the Rockets 25-21, 25-13.
Leaders for Rock Falls were Denali Stonitsch with 12 assists and nine digs, Nicolette Udell with nine kills, Claire Bickett with eight kills and Carli Kobbeman with six digs.
Rockford Christian 2, Oregon 0: At Oregon, the Royal Lions defeated the Hawks 25-20, 25-13.
Oregon was led by Kenna Wubbena with seven kills and six digs, and Lexi Ebert and Madi Shaffer with seven digs apiece. Ebert also dished 10 assists.
Erie-Prophetstown 2, Riverdale 1: At Erie, the Panthers defeated the Rams 23-25, 25-16, 25-19.
Leaders for Erie-Prophetstown were Kennedy Buck with 11 digs, 25 assists and four blocks, Peyton Umstead with 17 digs, Jamie Neumiller with 12 digs and three aces, and Lauren Abbott with eight kills and four blocks.
Forreston 2, Ashton-Franklin Center 0: At Forreston, the Cardinals topped the Raiders 25-21, 25-12.
Leaders for Forreston were Jaiden Schneiderman with 16 kills and two aces, Ennen Ferris with 17 assists and three aces, and Letrese Buisker with three blocks.
Ashton-Franklin Center was led by Audree Dorn with 10 digs, Mallory Coffman with four aces and Taylor Jahn with five kills.
Rockridge 2, Morrison 0: At Rockridge, the Rockets defeated the Fillies 25-17, 25-22.
Leaders for Rockridge were Chloe Strachan with seven digs and five kills, and Tori Ulfig with six kills.
Boys golf
Dixon 160, Winnebago 199: At Timber Creek, the Dukes defeated the Indians in a Big Northern Conference dual meet.
Dixon’s Alex Harrison shot a 1-under-par 35 for medalist honors, while teammate Steven Kitzman carded a 39 for the runner-up spot. Mason Weigle tallied a 42, and Ben Oros and Jayce Kastner chipped in 44s for the Dukes.
Newman 178, Kewanee 233: At Emerald Hill, the Comets topped the Boilermakers in a Three Rivers East dual meet.
Newman’s Chase Decker was the medalist with a 40, while Logan Palmer shot a 42, Michael Morse fired a 46 and Garet Wolfe added a 50.
Rockford Christian 167, Oregon 190: At Silver Ridge Golf Course, the Royal Lions defeated the Hawks in a Big Northern Conference dual meet.
Kylar Early and Nole Campos shot 46s to lead Oregon, while Jackson Messenger and Dom Terlikowski chipped in 49s.
Rockford Christian’s Luke Frazier was the medalist with a 37, and teammate Brady Kneller was the runner-up with a 42.
Eastland triangular: At Lake Carroll Golf Course, Fulton won the three-team event with a 162 score. Eastland finished second with 184 and Galena was third with 195.
Owen Van Zuiden shot a 39 to lead the Steamers, while Brady Read carded a 40, Zach Winkel tallied a 41, and Dawson Price and Jacob Voss added 42s.
The Cougars’ Braden Anderson was the medalist with a 38. Camron Huber shot a 46, Colton Henrick tallied a 47 and Harper Keim chipped in a 53 for Eastland.
Fulton is now 15-0 overall and 12-0 in conference play this season.
Rockridge triangular: At Highland Springs Golf Course, Erie-Prophetstown placed third with a 190 score. Host Rockridge won the three-team event with 176 and Princeton was second with 179.
The Panthers’ Blake Geuns shot a 44 to tie for fifth overall. Caden VanHorn tallied a 48, and Dane Ryan and Colin Ashdown chipped in 49s for E-P.
Girls golf
Dixon 198, Winnebago 286: At Timber Creek, the Duchesses downed the Indians in a BNC dual meet.
Dixon’s Katie Drew shot a 38 for medalist honors, while teammate Reese Dambman tallied a 47 for the runner-up spot. Zoey Williams totaled a 53 and Tya Collins added a 60 for the Duchesses.
Oregon 227, Rockford Christian 238: At Silver Ridge Golf Course, the Hawks prevailed over the Royal Lions in a BNC dual meet.
Rockford Christian’s Meghan Lynch shot a 52 for medalist honors.
Oregon’s Sarah Eckardt and Aniyah Sarver were co-runners-up with 54s. Toni Withers tallied a 56 and Emma Schlichtmann added a 63 for the Hawks.
Girls tennis
Sycamore 7, Sterling 2: At Sterling, the Golden Warriors won at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles in a nonconference loss to the Spartans.
Sterling’s Ellie Aitken was a double winner. She defeated Jeanny Ni 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, then teamed up with Fareeda Alkhalaf to beat Jetta Weaver and Madyson Block 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 at No. 1 doubles.
Wednesday’s late result
Girls tennis
Rochelle 5, Sterling 4: At Sterling, the Golden Warriors lost a nonconference dual meet against the Hubs.
Sterling’s Ellie Aitken was a double winner. She defeated Elin Zheng 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, then teamed up with Fareeda Alkhalaf to beat Zheng and Kara Martinez 6-4, 7-6 (4) at No. 1 doubles.
At No. 5 singles, Caylee Lyons beat Kitty Williams 7-5, 6-3, and at No. 6 singles, Avery Moran topped Annaleigh McKinney 6-1, 6-4.