SVM area roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 13: Sterling boys golf tops Rock Falls

Boys golf
Sterling 165, Rock Falls 184: At Emerald Hill Golf Course, the Golden Warriors topped the Rockets in a nonconference dual meet.
Sterling’s Mason Hubbard shot a 37 for medalist honors, while teammate Troy Lawrence tallied a 40 for the runner-up spot. Grant Hartman and Bryce Hartman added a pair of 44s for the Golden Warriors.
Carter Dillon carded a 43 to lead Rock Falls, while Riley Anderson shot a 44, Brody Van Weelden totaled a 48 and Colby Ward added a 49.
Byron 155, Dixon 168: At PrairieView Golf Club in Byron, the Tigers topped the Dukes in a Big Northern Conference dual meet.
Dixon’s Alex Harrison shot a 38 to tie for medalist honors. Mason Weigle shot a 41, Steven Kitzman carded a 44 and Ben Oros added a 45 for the Dukes.
Warren triangular: At Stagecoach Golf Course in Lena, Forreston won the three-team event with a 165. Warren finished second with 191 and West Carroll was third with 241.
The Cardinals’ Kaden Brown and Darin Greenfield shot 40s to tie for medalist honors. Kendall Erdmann tallied a 42 and Daylen Rahn added a 43 for Forreston.
West Carroll was led by Thomas Krontz with a 54, Cooper Smith and Jesse Davies with 61s and Parker Whiting with a 65.
Girls golf
Byron 183, Dixon 196: At PrairieView Golf Club, the Tigers defeated the Dukes in a BNC dual meet.
Dixon’s Katie Drew shot a 38 to tie for medalist honors. Reese Dambman shot a 51, Kiana Olalde totaled a 52 and Zoey Williams added a 55 for the Duchesses.
Three Rivers Conference Meet: At Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island, Erie-Prophetstown placed second with a 384, Newman placed sixth with 437 and Bureau Valley placed seventh with 484. Rockridge led the seven-team field with 330.
Isabella Johnston paced the Panthers with a 90, tying for fifth overall, while Lillian McWilliams shot a 96 to finish ninth and Hannah Huisman and Jaelin Hawkins added 99s.
Rockridge’s Hannah Graves shot a 72 for medalist honors.
Women’s golf
Ladies league tees it up in Sterling: The Emerald Hill Ladies Golf Association played its final round of the year on Wednesday with “Beat Your Average Score” as the play of the day.
After 18 holes, Sherry Wells placed first, Barb Harney placed second, Connie Wolber placed third and Mimi Boysen placed fourth. After nine holes, Meta Rastede was first and Jackie Foster was second.
Cheryl Allen was closest to the pin from off the green, Rastede had the longest drive (70 and over) and Wells had the longest drive (69 and under). Paula Harmon had the shortest drive.
Harney was the most improved after 18 holes with 45 strokes, Linda Giesen was the most improved after nine holes with 27 strokes, Sandi Ivey had low putts after 18 holes and Foster had low putts after nine holes. Mimi Boysen had the most birdies and Jane Minard had the most chip-ins.
Late women’s college volleyball result from Tuesday
Sauk Valley C.C. 3, Illinois Valley C.C. 2: The Skyhawks defeated the Eagles 25-23, 23-25, 26-28, 25-17, 15-3 in an Arrowhead Conference match.
Leaders for Sauk were Lacey Eissens with 27 kills and 21 digs, Maya Gartin with 22 kills and three blocks, Ava Wight with 34 digs and Tori Balma with 32 assists and three aces.