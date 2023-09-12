SVM area roundup for Monday, Sept. 11: Polo volleyball takes down Oregon in three sets

Girls volleyball
Polo 2, Oregon 1: At Polo, the Marcos overcame a first-set loss to take down Oregon 18-25, 25-17, 25-10. Bridget Call (20 digs) and Courtney Grobe (seven digs, three aces) led the attack with five kills apiece.
Ellie Wells had five assists, seven digs and two aces, Camrynn Jones had three kills and nine assists, and Laynie Mandrell had two blocks.
Kenna Wubbena led Oregon with 11 kills and 12 digs, Madi Shaffer added 18 digs and two aces, and Lexi Ebert had 13 assists, six kills and three aces.
Rock Falls 2, Rock Island 0: At Rock Island, Nicolette Udell piled up 11 kills, while Claire Bickett added seven kills and seven digs in the 25-17, 25-16 nonconference win for the Rockets.
Denali Stonitsch directed the attack with 21 assists to go along with seven digs, Carli Kobbeman chipped in with 15 digs, and Taylor Reyna had four kills.
Boys golf
Fulton 153, Pecatonica 185: At Lynx Golf Course, Zach Winkel fired an even-par 35 to earn medalist honors and lead the Steamers to the win.
Jacob Voss and Brady Reed each shot 39, and Owen Van Zuiden’s 40 rounded out the scoring for Fulton.
Stockton 181, West Carroll 221: At Woodbine Bend, Thomas Krontz’s 46 led West Carroll in the dual loss. Wilson Bresler shot 56.
Forreston triangular: At Silver Ridge, Brogan Wilkingson shot 40 to lead Oregon (173) to victories over Forreston (190) and Polo (285). Wilkingson shared medalist honors with Forreston’s Kendall Erdmann.
Oregon’s Nole Campos followed closely with a 41, teammate Kylar Early shot 43, and Jackson Messenger’s 49 rounded out the scoring for Oregon.
Darin Greenfield (47), Kaden Ganz (51) and Heath Schubert (52) also scored for Forreston. Aiden Messer shot 53 to lead Polo.
Girls golf
Newman quadrangular: At Emerald Hills, Erie-Prophetstown won the four-team meet with a 225. Newman (231) finished second followed by St. Bede (258) and Bureau Valley (282). Newman’s Ellie Rude shot 50 to take medalist honors.
Girls tennis
Dixon 5, Rochelle 0: At Dixon, the Duchesses made quick work of Rochelle with Grace Ferguson (No. 1) and Addison Arjes (No. 2) earning the wins in singles play.
Leah Stees and Arielle Tefiku (No. 1), Brooklyn Arjes and Rachel Lance (No. 2) and Siena Kemmeren and Lily Herrera (No. 3) picked up wins in doubles competition.