SVM area roundup for Saturday, Sept. 9: Sterling’s Dale Johnson wins 2A boys race at First to Finish Invite

Boys & girls cross country
First to Finish Invite: At Detweiller Park in Peoria, Sterling’s Dale Johnson won the Class 2A boys race in 14:28.10 – a margin of more than 15 seconds. Grayslake Central’s Trey Sato was the second-place finisher in the 200-runner field, clocking a 14:43.80.
Dixon’s Aaron Conderman paced his team with a 33rd-place finish in 15:41.20, while teammate Dean Geiger nabbed 38th in 15:44.80.
In the Class 2A girls race, Rock Falls’ Ariel Hernandez finished 22nd out of 200 runners with a time of 18:34.30. Emma Smith paced Dixon with a 54th-place finish in 19:16.20, while Rhylee Wade led Sterling with a 56th-place finish in 19:20.40.
In the Class 1A boys race, Erie-Prophetstown’s Charlie Link finished 21st in 15:44.30 and Lucas Dreisbach finished 49th in 16:31.90.
Boys golf
Boiler Invite: At Kewanee, Fulton won with a 331 score. St. Bede placed second with 344, Ridgewood was third with 345 and Bureau Valley was fourth with 347.
The Steamers’ Owen Van Zuiden shot an 81 for fifth, Jacob Voss totaled 82 for seventh, Zach Winkel tallied 82 for ninth, and Chase Dykstra added an 86 for 18th.
The Storm’s Wyatt Novotny shot a 79 for fourth and Logan Philhower carded an 85 for 15th.
Erie-Prophetstown’s Caden VanHorn landed 17th with an 85.
Elmwood’s Tanner Wake was the medalist with a 74.
Brad Fowler Invitational: At Aldeen Golf Club in Rockford, Sterling placed 10th with a 346 score.
Mason Hubbard shot a 79 to tie for 14th overall, while Bryce Hartman carded an 87 and Grant Hartman and Troy Lawrence added 90s for the Golden Warriors.
Dixon placed fifth as a team with a 316.
Riverdale was the team champion with a 307 and Byron was the runner-up with a 311.
Girls volleyball
Byron Varsity Power Classic: At Byron, Fulton posted a 3-1 record. The Steamers beat Scales Mound 25-17, 25-21, Stillman Valley 25-17, 25-14 and Byron 25-23, 23-25, 25-16. They lost to Genoa-Kingston 24-26, 28-26, 12-15.
Leaders for Fulton through four matches were Miraya Pessman with 33 kills, 40 assists and 27 digs, Brooklyn Brennan with 29 kills, 61 assists and 23 digs and Resse Germann with 71 digs.