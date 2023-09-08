SVM area roundup for Thursday, Sept. 7: Newman volleyball tops Hall, Polo volleyball wins 4th straight

Volleyball
Newman 2, Hall 0: At Sterling, the Comets defeated the Red Devils 25-14, 25-21 in a Three Rivers East matchup.
Leaders for Newman were Jess Johns with 12 kills and five digs, Kennedy Rowzee with 11 kills, Molly Olson with 26 assists and eight digs, and Addison Foster with eight digs. Ellie Rude served three aces for the Comets.
Polo 2, Forreston 0: At Polo, the Lady Marcos defeated the Cardinals 25-10, 25-21 in an NUIC South matchup.
Polo was led by Bridget Call with 10 kills and 11 digs, Camrynn Jones with 11 digs, 11 assists and three kills, Madison Glawe with nine digs and Courtney Grobe with six kills. Ellie Wells added seven assists for the Lady Marcos.
Eastland 2, Amboy 0: At Amboy, the Cougars defeated the Clippers 25-20, 25-13.
Leaders for Eastland were Trixie Carroll with 10 kills, Jenica Stoner with 24 assists and six kills, and Olivia Klinefelter with four kills, seven digs, three aces and two blocks. Morgan McCullough added eight digs for the Cougars.
Sherrard 2, Erie-Prophetstown 0: At Sherrard, the Panthers lost to the Tigers 23-25, 21-25.
Leaders for Erie-Prophetstown were Kennedy Buck with nine digs, six kills and 15 assists, Reagan Sibley with seven digs and Kallie Wisely with five kills.
Boys golf
Dixon 161, Oregon 189: At Timber Creek Golf Course, the Dukes topped the Hawks in a Big Northern Conference dual meet.
Dixon’s Steven Kitzman was the medalist with a 37, while Alex Harrison and Ben Oros shot 40s as co-runners-up, and Mason Weigle and Max Kitzman added 44s.
Kylar Early paced Oregon with a 42, Nole Campos shot a 43, Dom Terlikowski carded a 51 and Jackson Messenger tallied a 53.
Rockford Lutheran 156, Rock Falls 168: At Deer Valley Golf Club, the Crusaders edged the Rockets in a Big Northern Conference dual meet.
Rock Falls’ Carter Dillon shot a 38 for the runner-up finish. The Rockets’ Conner Porter carded a 40, Riley Anderson fired a 42 and Brody VanWeelden added a 48.
Forreston 175, East Dubuque 185: At Lacoma Golf Course, the Cardinals edged the Warriors in an NUIC crossover matchup.
Forreston’s Kaden Brown and Kendall Erdmann were co-medalists with 41s. Darin Greenfield shot a 45 and Daylen Rahn added a 48 to the 10-stroke victory.
NUIC triangular: At Silver Ridge Golf Course, Eastland won the three-team event with a 196 score. West Carroll finished second with 236 and Polo was third with 238.
Eastland’s Braden Anderson was the medalist with a 43, and teammate Colton Hendrick was the runner-up with a 49. Harper Kiem shot a 51 and Cooper Dollinger added a 53 for the Cougars.
Polo’s Jackson Willis shot a 51, while Aiden Messer fired a 55 and Caleb Sutton and Wyatt Brooks added 66s.
Thomas Krontz led West Carroll with a 56, Wilson Bressler and Noah Johnson tallied 59s, and Max Knuth added a 62.
Girls golf
Dixon 192, Oregon 207: At Timber Creek Golf Course, the Duchesses defeated the Hawks in a Big Northern Conference dual meet.
Dixon’s Katie Drew was the medalist with an even-par 36. Reese Dambman shot a 45, Zoey Williams tallied a 50 and Saida Bajrami added a 61 for the Duchesses.
Oregon’s Sarah Eckardt was the runner-up with a 44. Aniyah Sarver fired a 47, Emma Schlichtmann totaled a 57 and Hailey-Jane Becker chipped in a 59 for the Hawks.
NUIC triangular: At Silver Ridge Golf Course, Eastland won the three-team event with a 232 score. West Carroll finished second with 254 and Polo competed with an incomplete team.
Eastland’s Belle Lego was the medalist with a 51, while Ava Parkinson shot a 58, Jaden Brower chipped in a 61 and Kaya Van Meter added a 62.
West Carroll’s Karissa Andrews was the runner-up with a 52. Corinne Krontz fired a 53, Caitlin Nolte carded a 69 and Riley Runions added an 80 for the Thunder.
Polo’s Alivia Schmidt shot a 57, while Avery Faivor tallied a 61 and Zoie Wyatt chipped in a 71.
Boys soccer
Winnebago 4, Oregon 3: At Winnebago, Gavin Morrow recorded a hat trick, but the Hawks came up short against the Indians.
Keaton Salsbury assisted two of the goals and Jackson Caposey assisted one for Oregon.
Girls tennis
LaSalle-Peru triangular: At La Salle, Dixon went 2-0 in the three-team event. The Duchesses beat LaSalle-Peru and Washington 3-2.
At No. 1 singles, Grace Ferguson defeated L-P’s Grace Pecchio 6-0, 6-1, and at No. 2 singles, Addison Arjes took down L-P’s Eva Cervantes 6-1, 6-0. Brooklyn Arjes and Rachel Lance were winners at No. 2 doubles, defeating L-P’s Cali Mickley and Kylee Halm 4-6, 6-2, 10-2.
At No. 2 singles, Addison Arjes defeated Washington’s Annabelle Hiel 6-2, 6-3. Arielle Tefiku and Leah Stees beat Washington’s Anica Roozenboom and Kylie Holub 7-6 (5), 7-5 at No. 1 doubles, and Siena Kemmeren and Lily Herrera took down Washington’s Sophia Geisz and Kaitlyn Bach 6-0, 7-6 (3) at No. 3 doubles.
Geneseo 8, Sterling 1: At Sterling, Ellie Aitken defeated Paige Swain 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for the Golden Warriors’ only win.
Women’s college tennis
Sauk Valley C.C. 5, College of Lake County 4: The Skyhawks won half of their singles matches and two of their three doubles matches to beat CLC. Chloe Coil won at No. 1 singles, Riley Dunn won at No. 5 singles and Lindsey Johnson won at No. 6 singles. Madison Hubbs and Joy Zigler were winners at No. 2 doubles, and Dunn and Johnson also won at No. 3 doubles.
Late women’s college volleyball result from Wednesday
Carl Sandburg 3, Sauk Valley C.C. 1: At Galesburg, the Skyhawks lost to the Chargers 24-26, 19-25, 25-18, 23-25 in an Arrowhead Conference match.
Leaders for Sauk were Ava Wight with 37 digs and three aces, Maya Gartin with 20 kills and four kill blocks, Lacey Eissens with 14 kills and 20 digs, and Cadence Stonitsch with 24 assists and 14 digs.