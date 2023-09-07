SVM area roundup: Dixon boys, girls golf top Stillman Valley; Polo volleyball wins third straight match

Volleyball
Milledgeville 2, Eastland 0: At Lanark, the Missiles defeated the Cougars 25-21, 26-24.
Leaders for Eastland were Olivia Klinefelter with 11 digs, seven kills and two aces, Trixie Carroll with 16 kills, Jenica Stoner with 23 assists and two blocks, and Morgan McCullough with 11 digs.
Milledgeville was led by Kendra Kingsby with 10 kills and four digs, Maliah Grenoble with 16 assists and five digs, Olivia Schurman with seven digs, and Natalie Pilgrim with four aces and three digs.
Polo 2, Stillman Valley 0: At Polo, the Lady Marcos defeated the Cardinals 25-21, 25-22 in a nonconference match.
Leaders for Polo were Bridget Call with 10 kills, Courtney Grobe with 16 digs, Madison Glawe with 12 digs and Ellie Wells with eight assists.
Girls golf
Dixon 191, Stillman Valley 230: At Timber Creek Golf Course, the Duchesses defeated the Cardinals in a Big Northern Conference dual meet.
Dixon’s Katie Drew was the medalist with an even-par 36. Reese Dambman shot a 44, Zoey Williams tallied a 55 and Tya Collins added a 56 for the Duchesses.
Oregon 212, North Boone (no score): At Silver Ridge Golf Course, the Hawks defeated the short-handed Vikings in a Big Northern Conference dual meet.
Oregon’s Sarah Eckardt was the medalist with a 46 and Aniyah Sarver was the runner-up with a 52. Emma Schlichtmann carded a 56, and Mya Engelkes and Hailey Jane-Becker added a pair of 58s for the Hawks.
Amboy triangular: At Shady Oaks Country Club, West Carroll recorded a 235 score. Amboy and Polo competed with incomplete teams.
The Thunder’s Karissa Andrews was the medalist with a 53, while Corinne Krontz shot a 57, Caitlin Nolte tallied a 60 and Riley Runions added a 65.
Emma Dinges carded a 65 as the lone golfer for the Clippers.
The Lady Marcos’ Avery Favor and Alivia Schmidt were co-runners-up with 56s. Zoie Wyatt tallied a 72 for Polo.
Boys golf
Dixon 170, Stillman Valley 191: At Timber Creek Golf Course, the Dukes beat the Cardinals in a Big Northern Conference dual meet.
Dixon’s Alex Harrison and Stillman Valley’s Noah Klaren were co-medalists with 40s. Ben Oros shot a 42, Mason Weigle tallied a 43 and Steven Kitzman chipped in a 45 for the Dukes.
Newman 182, Erie-Prophetstown 195: At Prophet Hills Country Club, the Comets defeated the Panthers in a Three Rivers Conference crossover matchup.
Newman’s Logan Palmer was the medalist with a 42, while teammate Chase Decker and Erie-Prophetstown’s Caden VanHorn shot 44s.
Michael Morse and Liam Nicklaus chipped in 48s for the Comets.
Blake Geuns shot a 45, and Zachary Murphy and Sawyer Copeland added 53s for the Panthers.
Sterling 171, Eastland 193: At Park Hills Golf Course, the Golden Warriors defeated the Cougars in a nonconference dual meet.
Sterling’s Mason Hubbard was the medalist with a 38, while Troy Lawrence shot a 42, Cale Cushman fired a 45 and Nick Capp added a 46.
Eastland’s Braden Anderson was the runner-up with a 41. Colton Hendrick shot a 48, Cooper Dollinger tallied a 51 and Parker Krogman added a 53 for the Cougars.
Rock Falls 162, North Boone 208: At Deer Valley Golf Club, the Rockets defeated the Vikings in a Big Northern Conference dual meet.
Rock Falls’ Conner Porter was the medalist with a 38, while Riley Anderson carded a 40, Carter Dillon tallied a 41 and Colby Ward added a 43.
Amboy quadrangular: At Shady Oaks Country Club, Polo won the four-team event with a 227 score. Amboy finished second with 238, West Carroll was third with 247 and Aquin was fourth with an incomplete team.
Polo’s Jackson Willis was the medalist with a 47. The Marcos’ Aiden Messer shot a 51, Wyatt Brooks tallied a 63 and Caleb Sutton chipped in a 66.
Carson Barlow paced Amboy with a 49, while Mike Ackert fired a 61, Jackson Dickinson shot a 63 and Gage Mumm added a 65.
Thomas Krontz led West Carroll with a 53 and Brody Leitzen chipped in a 59. Max Knuth shot a 66 and Parker Whiting added a 69 for the Thunder.
Girls tennis
Dixon 4, Rockford Lutheran 1: The Duchesses swept their singles matches and went 2-for-3 in doubles matches for a Big Northern Conference win over the Crusaders.
At No. 1 singles, Grace Ferguson defeated Melissa Hillman 6-2, 6-3, and at No. 2 singles, Addison Arjes defeated Selah Shauer 6-0, 6-0.
Arielle Tefiku and Brooklyn Arjes were winners at No. 2 doubles, beating Violet Sjostrom and Charlotte Wilhelm 6-4, 6-2. At No. 3 doubles, Siena Kemmeran and Lily Herrera took down Ava Buczkiewicz and Emma Buczkiewicz 6-1, 6-1.