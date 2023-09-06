Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week: Polo’s Bridget Call

Bridget Call has been making her presence felt in her first season as a starter for the Polo varsity volleyball team. The junior outside hitter tallied 12 kills, 15 digs and three assists against Pecatonica on Aug. 22, and had seven kills and six digs against Durand on Aug. 24. The Lady Marcos have won two straight matches and are hoping to carry that momentum forward the rest of the season.
Call has been voted the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week by readers, and answered a few questions to help us get to know her a little bit.
What’s been the biggest key to your success on the volleyball court this season?
Call: If I had to pick two, it would be trust and confidence. I say trust because you need to trust your teammates on and off the court, because you definitely cannot play volleyball without trusting your teammates. And with Polo volleyball having our new coach, Katie Krogman, as a whole, we have to put our trust in her, so we can have a successful season and get better.
What’s your favorite memory of Polo volleyball?
Call: My favorite memory of Polo volleyball is probably when, last season, we had Cotton Eye Joe play at practice, and we stopped practicing for a few minutes and danced.
What’s your favorite rivalry match and why?
Call: Milledgeville. 100%. It’s just one very competitive competition and it always brings both communities together for an all-around great time.
What’s your favorite thing about volleyball?
Call: My favorite thing about volleyball is the adrenaline rush that you get after winning a game, or just getting a good kill.
What’s your favorite TV show?
Call: My favorite show is “Shameless.”
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Call: I would love to be able to fly, so you can just go from point A to point B much quicker.
What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a match?
Call: Songs to get me fired up: “All of the Lights” by Kanye West and “Look at Me Now” by Chris Brown.
What songs are your go-to to relax?
Call: My go-to to relax: “sdp interlude” by Travis Scott and “Language” by Paperboy Fabe.
What is your favorite class, and why?
Call: My favorite class is Bio 2 because one of my best friends is in that class with me.
What is your favorite college or professional team?
Call: Hard question, it’s between University of Iowa and University of Texas.
You get to have dinner and talk volleyball with three players, past or present. They can be professional players, Olympians, or former area standouts. Who are you picking, and why?
Call: If I got a chance to talk volleyball with any three players, it would be Jeanette Linker, Harper Murray (Nebraska) and Nataly Moravec (University of Iowa).