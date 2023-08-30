SVM area roundup for Tuesday, Aug. 29: Newman, Rock Falls volleyball earn wins

Volleyball
Newman 2, Kewanee 1: At Kewanee, the Comets were able to hold off Kewanee in three sets for a 25-18, 22-25, 25-23 win.
Jess Johns led Newman with 15 kills, 19 digs and three aces. Kennedy Rowzee added 13 kills and 3.5 blocks, Molly Olson paced the attack with 31 assists, and Addison Foster had 19 digs to along with five aces.
Rock Falls 2, Illinois Valley Central 0: At Chillicothe, Nicolette Udell provided 10 kills to help the Rockets earn a 25-21, 25-22 win on the road Tuesday.
Taylor Reyna added seven kills, three digs and three blocks. Claire Bickett had seven kills and four digs, Denali Stonitsch dished 22 assists, and Carli Kobbeman paced the defense with 18 digs.
Lena-Winslow 2, Eastland 1: At Lena, Olivia Klinefelter posted 12 kills and Trixie Carroll added 10 more, but the Cougars (2-1) suffered the loss 25-19, 24-26, 25-15.
Klinefelter added a pair of aces, while Carroll had eight digs and two blocks. Jenica Stoner directed the offense with 26 assists.
Stockton 2, Polo 0: At Stockton, the Blackhawks picked up the home win, 25-23, 26-24.
Gabbi VenHuizen and Ireland Mensendike each supplied five kills. Kate Winters and Emily Broshous had nine digs apiece, and Kacy Wright had 16 assists.
Bridget Call supplied Polo with five kills, four aces and 12 digs. Camryn Jones had eight assists, and Ellie Wells had 12 digs.
Fulton 3, Northeast (Iowa) 0: At Goose Lake Iowa, Miraya Pessman compiled eight kills, 12 assists, four aces, nine digs and a block in a nonconference win for the Steamers.
Ava Brown added seven kills and two blocks, Annika Hackett and Brooklyn Brennan (12 assists) each had six kills, and Resse Germann had 11 digs.
Pecatonica 2, Winnebago 0: At Pecatonica, the Indians earned a home win in straight sets, 25-19, 25-23.
Rochelle 2, Oregon 1: At Oregon, the Hawks dropped the Big Northern Conference match, 25-22, 23-25, 25-13.
Kenna Wubbena topped Oregon with 13 kills, 10 digs and two aces. Skylar Bishop added five kills and two blocks, and Madi Shaffer had nine digs and two aces.
Boys golf
Geneseo 159, Sterling 161: At Emerald Hill in Sterling, the Golden Warriors narrowly fell to Geneseo in a Western Big Six dual.
Mason Hubbard’s 37 was one shot behind Geneseo’s Bryson VanHoutte for medalist honors. Bryce Hartman shot a 39, Troy Lawrence carded a 42, and Nick Capp turned in a 43.
Dixon 153, Genoa-Kingston 158: At Swan Hills in Belvidere, Alex Harrison carded an even-par 35 to lead the Dukes to a Big Northern Conference win.
Mason Weigle followed with a 37, Steven Kitzman recorded a 40, and Ben Oros shot 42.
Riverdale triangular: At Port Byron, host Riverdale won the three-team event with 151 overall score. Mendota took second at 172 and Erie-Prophetstown shot 190.
Grady Jones and Owen Aughenbaugh each shot 42 to lead Mendota. Dane Doyle was close behind with a 43, and Cale Strouss carded a 45.
Blake Geun’s 42 led Erie-Prophetstown, and Caden VanHorn shot 43.
Amboy triangular: At Sunset Golf Course in Mt. Morris, Kaden Brown, Kendall Erdmann and Kaden Ganz each shot 43 to lead Forreston (175) to a win over Stockton (177) and Amboy (232).
Heath Schubert’s 46 rounded out the scoring for Forreston. Arrison Bauer’s 42 led Stockton, and Jared Devorak was close behind with a 43. Carson Barlow shot 48 to lead Amboy.
Oregon 182, Stillman Valley 196: At Silver Ridge in Oregon, the Hawks picked up the BNC dual win with four closely grouped scores.
Jackson Messenger led Oregon with a 44 followed by Dom Terlikowski (45), Nole Campos (46) and Kylar Early (47).
Girls golf
Galesburg 212, Sterling 232: At Emerald Hill in Sterling, Carmen Camacho’s 54 led Sterling during a Western Big Six dual loss.
Dixon 193, Genoa-Kingston 210: At Swan Hills in Belvidere, Katie Drew fired a 39 to earn the dual meet’s medalist honor and lead the Duchesses to a BNC win.
Reese Dambman added a 46, Zoey Williams shot 49, and Kiana Olalde rounded out the scoring with a 59.
Geneseo triangular: Lillian McWilliams shot a 45 to earn the meet’s medalist honor and help Erie-Prophetstown to a second-place finish (203) behind host Geneseo (194). Rock Island (208) finished third.
Oregon 201, Stillman Valley 227: At Silver Ridge in Oregon, Aniyah Sarver’s 42 earned medalist honors and led the Hawks to the BNC dual win. Sarah Eckardt added a 47.
Girls tennis
Rock Island 5, Sterling 4: At Rock Island, the Golden Warriors won three times in singles and added another victory in doubles competition, but Sterling came up one victory short of taking down the dual match.
Layla Tablante won her singles match at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-4. Teagan Morris added a 7-5, 6-3 win at No. 4 singles, and Caylee Lyons won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 6 singles. Tablante also teamed up with Ellie Aitken to pick up an 8-4 win at No. 1 doubles.
Dixon 5, Belvidere 0: At Dixon, the host Duchesses made quick work of Belvidere for the nonconference win.
Grace Ferguson (No. 1) and Addison Arjes (No. 2) earned the wins in singles play. Arielle Tefiku and Siena Kemmeran (No. 1), Rachel Lance and Brooklyn Arjes (No. 2) and Leah Stees and Lily Herrera (No. 3) teamed up for wins in doubles play.
Newman 4, Alleman 1: At Sterling, Maria Ardis and Emmy Burger got Newman started with wins in singles play.
Laurel Chavera and Maddy Taylor-Steffans teamed up to win at No. 2 doubles, and Kaitlyn Conderman and Grace Tobia won at No. 3 doubles.
Girls swimming
DeKalb-Sycamore co-op 92, Sterling 42: At Sterling, the Golden Warriors fell in dual-meet action.
Madison Austin won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:01.59 and the 100 backstroke in 1:03.14. Sammie Knox won the 500 freestyle (5:59.65).
Madison Auston, Kate Austin, Payton Purdy and Hazel Pham teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:52.04.
Women’s volleyball
Sauk Valley 3, Black Hawk 0: At Dixon, the Skyhawks improved to 4-2 on the season with the home win.
Maya Gartin paced the attack with nine kills and added four blocks. Lacey Eissens provided six kills, and Kara Stoecker had five kills and five blocks.
Ava Wight added 12 digs and four aces, Emma Foster had 10 digs, Cadence Stonitsch had 15 assists and 11 digs, and Sydney Hargrave had nine assists and eight digs.