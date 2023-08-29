SVM area roundup: Oregon boys soccer shuts out Rockford Christian

Boys soccer
Oregon 3, Rockford Christian 0: Leo Cardenas, Keaton Salsbury and Steven Guardado scored one goal each as the Hawks shut out the Royal Lions on Monday at Oregon Park West.
Gavin Morrow, Owen Wynn and Guardado had one assist each. Deryk Withen recorded five saves.
The win improved Oregon to 4-2-1 on the season.
Volleyball
Eastland def. Dakota 25-14, 22-25, 25-17: The Cougars took down the Indians in three sets in an NUIC crossover matchup, improving to 2-0 on the season.
Leaders for Eastland were Trixie Carroll with 18 kills; Olivia Klinefelter with nine kills, nine digs and three aces; Morgan McCullough with 12 digs; and Jenica Stoner with 30 assists. Vanessa Allen chipped in three blocks; and Hanna Graham added two blocks for the Cougars.
Durand def. Milledgeville 25-20, 25-19: The Wildcats beat the Missiles in straight sets in an NUIC crossover matchup.
Milledgeville was led by Hannah Foster with six kills and seven digs, Kendra Kingsby with six kills, four digs and two aces, and Maliah Grenoble with 12 assists and four digs. Kendra Hutchison added five digs for the Missiles.
Boys golf
Rockford Christian 164, Rock Falls 177: The Royal Lions topped the Rockets in a Big Northern Conference dual meet at Deer Valley Golf Club.
Runner-up Carter Dillon led Rock Falls with a 40, Conner Porter shot a 44, Colby Ward fired a 46, and Jayce Eriks and Riley Anderson chipped in a pair of 47s. Brody Van Weelden added a 59 for the Rockets.
Fulton 152, Warren 216, West Carroll 235: The Steamers easily outpaced the Warriors and Thunder in an NUIC triangular at Fulton Country Club.
Medalist Zach Winkel led Fulton with a 36, runner-up Dawson Price shot a 37, Jacob Voss fired a 39, and Brady Read chipped in a 40 in the 64-stroke win. Owen Van Zuiden shot a 42, and Chase Dykstra added a 44 for the Steamers.
West Carroll was led by Wilson Bressler with a 50 and Thomas Krontz with a 52. Parker Whiting tallied a 66, Max Knuth carded a 67, Noah Johnson recorded a 69, and Cooper Smith added a 70.
Late result from Saturday
Freeport Girls Tennis Invite: The Dixon Duchesses went 3-0 for a first-place finish at the four-team tennis meet on Saturday, improving to 3-0 on the season. They beat Freeport 6-0, Rockford Christian 6-0 and Belvidere North 5-1.
At No. 1 singles, Grace Ferguson beat Rockford Christian’s Chase Helm 10-0, Freeport’s Audra Lueke 10-1 and Belvidere North’s Lizzie Abbot 10-5.
At No. 2 singles, Arielle Tefiku took down Freeport’s Yessica Romero Juarez 10-0, Siena Kemmeren defeated Rockford Christian’s Aurora Yeung 10-1, and Addison Arjes topped Belvidere North’s Leilani Mora 10-7.
At No. 1 doubles, Addison Arjes and Tefiku took down Rockford Christian’s Cameron Groenwald and Hannah Flickering 10-2, then Addison Arjes and Siena Kemmeren beat Freeport’s Arazara Lassandra and Caitlyn Simpson 10-0, and Siena Kemmeren and Tefiku topped Belvidere North’s Natalie Hix and Eva Sanchez 10-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Brooklyn Arjes and Rachel Lance prevailed 10-2 over Rockford Christian, Freeport and Belvidere North.
At No. 3 doubles, Leah Stees and Lily Herrera prevailed 10-0 against Rockford Christian, 10-1 against Freeport and 10-6 against Belvidere North.
At No. 4 doubles, Alexis Kemmeren and Ash Zarate took down Rockford Christian 10-3, and Alexis Kemmeren and Allison Abell topped Freeport 10-2.