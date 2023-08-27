SVM area roundup: Oregon’s Sarver, team place 3rd at its girls golf tourney

Girls golf
Oregon finishes third at its eight-team tournament: At Sunset Golf Course in Mt. Morris, Aurora Rosary was the team champion with a 409, Plainfield Central was the runner-up with a 426, and Oregon was the third-place finisher with a 445. Polo and Newman also competed, but didn’t have enough players to register a team score.
The Hawks’ Aniyah Sarver shot a 101 to finish third overall, and teammate Sarah Eckardt fired a 105 for ninth.
The Comets’ Ellie Rude carded a 106 to finish 10th.
Rosary’s Liv Brennan was the individual champion with a 95, and teammate Viv Ruby was the runner-up with a 98.
Boys golf
Geneseo Invitational: At the 12-team golf invite at TPC Deere Run, Sterling recorded a 360 team score to finish 11th.
Moline was the team champ with a 298.
Sterling’s Mason Hubbard shot a 76 to tie for ninth overall. The Golden Warriors’ Cale Cushman fired a 90, Bryce Hartman carded a 95, Nick Capp and Troy Lawrence chipped in 99s, and Grant Hartman added a 117.
Moline freshman Isaac Rumler and Bettendorf senior Evan Graham shot 68s to top the leaderboard.
Boys soccer
Oregon Hawk Classic: At the 10-team soccer tournament in Oregon, Sterling took fourth (2-1-2) and host Oregon finished fifth (3-1-1).
The Golden Warriors beat Princeton 2-0 and Orion 4-0 in Friday’s games. On Saturday, they tied Woodstock 0-0, then lost 2-0 to Richmond-Burton followed by a 1-0 loss to Woodstock in the third-place game.
The Hawks beat Riverdale 4-1 and Schaumburg Christian 2-0 on Friday. On Saturday, they lost 7-0 to Mendota, then tied Princeton 4-4 before beating Princeton 5-0 in the fifth-place game.
Girls tennis
Newman takes third at its eight-team invite: The Comets won six matches to finish third at their home invite, while Rockford Lutheran won nine for first and Mendota won nine for second.
At No. 1 singles, Maria Ardis defeated St. Bede’s Olivia Orteza 6-1, 6-4.
At No. 2 singles, Emmy Burger took down Galesburg’s Kaiya Mudd 6-0, 6-2, and St. Bede’s Bailey Engels 6-2, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, Julia Rhodes and Emily Beattie topped St. Bede’s Ella Englehaupt and Georgina Guo 7-5, 6-1, and Princeton’s Katie Kammerer and Kambri Fisher 6-2, 7-6 (6).
At No. 2 doubles, Maddy Taylor-Steffans and Laurel Chavera beat Princeton’s Katelynn Hartmann and Erah Goodale 6-4, 2-6, 10-6.
Sterling splits home triangular against United Township and Geneseo: The Golden Warriors split their singles matches and swept the doubles matches for a 4-1 win over the Panthers.
At No. 1 singles, Ellie Aitken defeated Summer Shoesmith 6-3, 6-1, and at No. 1 doubles, Layla Tablante and Fareeda Alkhalaf took down Adelia Davila and Carolina Rosas, 6-3, 6-1.
In the No. 2 doubles match, Sadie Hendrix and Avery Moran topped Carina Johnson and Ellie Rannow 6-0, 6-4, while at No. 3 singles, Alex Calderon and Caylee Lyons beat Yawa Abotsi and Carly Amoussou 6-0, 6-0.
Aitken was the lone Sterling winner in a 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs. She defeated Addi Snodgrass 6-2, 6-2.
Late result from Friday
Riverdale’s Wayne Brinkmeier Invitational: The Fulton boys golf team placed third with a 319, Erie-Prophetstown took 10th with a 374 and West Carroll finished 13th with a 499 at the 13-team invite at Byron Hills Golf Course.
Freshman Owen Van Zuiden shot a 75 (tied for 10th) and teammate Jacob Voss fired a 77 (tied for 13th) to lead Fulton. The Steamers’ Zach Winkel carded an 83, Brady Read tallied an 84, Dawson Price totaled an 87 and Chase Dykstra added a 95.
Riverdale was the team champion with a school-record 282 and Byron finished second with a 306.
The Rams’ Mason Smyser was the individual champion with a 68, while teammates Braden Janicki and Aidan Dorathy finished in a five-way tie for second (71).