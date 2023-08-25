SVM area roundup: Newman, Dixon volleyball prevail

Volleyball
Newman def. Sterling, 25-23, 25-23: At Musgrove Fieldhouse, Newman won the crosstown rivalry matchup Thursday.
Leaders for the Comets were Kennedy Rowzee with 12 kills and 2.5 blocks, Jess Johns with nine kills, five blocks and eight digs, Addison Foster with 14 digs, and Molly Olson with 14 assists, two kills and three digs. Makenzie Duhon chipped in six assists and two digs, and Sam Ackman added three digs for Newman (2-0).
Dixon def. Rochelle 21-25, 25-23, 27-25: At Lancaster Gym, the Duchesses shook off a slow start to defeat the Hubs in three sets in a nonconference match at Lancaster Gym.
Leah Carlson led Dixon with nine digs, nine assists, eight aces, three kills and two blocks, while Madyson Tichler totaled nine kills, five digs and two blocks, and Presley Lappin chipped in six digs, nine assists and two aces. Emma Olson tallied 10 digs, Yui Santos had nine digs, and Makenzie Toms and Hallie Williamson added three blocks apiece for the Duchesses.
Dunlap def. Rock Falls 21-25, 26-24, 27-25: The Rockets fell to the Eagles in a nonconference matchup.
Leaders for Rock Falls were Claire Bickett with 16 kills and nine digs, Denali Stonitsch with 31 assists, six digs and four kills, and Carli Kobbeman with 15 digs and an ace. Nicolette Udell tallied seven kills and Kacie Witherow added six kills for the Rockets.
Fulton def. Galena 25-19, 26-24: The Steamers downed the Pirates in an NUIC crossover matchup.
Fulton was led by Miraya Pessman with eight kills, 12 assists and three digs, Brooklyn Brennan with five kills, 11 assists, six digs and four aces, Annaka Hackett with seven kills and two digs, and Reese Dykstra with five kills.
Durand def. Polo 25-23, 25-14: The Bulldogs swept the Lady Marcos in an NUIC crossover matchup.
Leaders for Polo were Bridget Call with seven kills and six digs, Camrynn Jones with four kills and six assists, Courtney Grobe with four kills, three digs and two aces, and Ellie Wells with nine assists. Madison Glawe chipped in four digs for the Lady Marcos.
Oregon def. Dakota 25-21, 25-15: The Hawks topped the Indians in straight sets in a nonconference matchup.
Leaders for Oregon were Kenna Wubbena with five kills, eight digs, two blocks and three aces, Lexi Ebert with 10 assists and six digs, and Madi Shaffer with seven digs and an ace.
Women’s college volleyball
Sauk Valley def. Waubonsee 25-16, 25-11, 25-23: The Skyhawks took down Waubonsee at home in straight sets, improving to 3-2 on the season.
SVCC was led by Lacey Eissens with 11 kills, Maya Gartin with nine kills and three kill blocks, Ava Wight with 18 digs and four aces, Cadence Stonitsch with 14 assists, and Kara Stoecker with six kills and four kill blocks. Sydney Hargrave chipped in nine assists for the Skyhawks.