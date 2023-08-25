2023 Sauk Valley Media girls cross country team preview capsules

Here are some of the top distance runners to keep an eye on in 2023 as girls cross country season gets underway in the Sauk Valley area.
Dixon
Coach: Simon Thorpe (4th year)
Key losses: Kait Knipple, Avery Burmeister, Emily Conderman, Hannah Steinmeyer
Key returners: Emma Smith, sr.; Kamryn Rogers, so.; Keeley Mick, jr.; Kate Boss, so.; Olivia Arduini, so.; Daniela Lovett, so.; Smily Smith, sr.; Teyla Wendt, sr.; Ava Williams, jr.
Key newcomers: Kyara Chavez, fr.; Ireland Oneal, fr.; Isabella Cecchetti, fr.
Worth noting: To say the Duchesses are loaded this year would be a true understatement. Emma Smith, Rogers and Mick return from a top-15 finish at Class 2A state last year. Don’t forget Boss, as she too ran in Peoria. Plenty return, and a nice crop of new runners should make 2023 memorable for Dixon, the defending Big Northern Conference champion.
Oregon
Coach: Gabe Poser (3rd year)
Key losses: Katelyn Bowers, Valerie Nyderek, Sofia Green-Albi, Ellen Hodson, Natalie Tremble
Key returners: Ella Dannhorn, jr.; Abbi Ludwig, so.
Key newcomers: Lorelai Dannhorn, fr.
Worth noting: Graduation clipped the Hawks, as eight moved on. Last season, the Hawks qualified for sectionals for the first time in three years, Poser said, and to get back there, the younger Dannhorn will need to lead the way. A return trip to state for her and Ludwig joining her would make for a fun season at Oregon.
Eastland
Coach: Kim Haverland
Key losses: Delaney Williams, Mallory Misiewicz
Key returners: Leslie Mayne, so.; Lilly Mullen, sr.
Worth noting: Mullen and Mayne are the key performers to lead the Cougars this fall.
Morrison
Coach: Chad Brackemeyer
Key returners: Gracelyn Streets-Wood, sr.; Emma Christen, so.
Worth noting: Streets-Wood will lead the way and Christen also will help set the pace for the Fillies this fall.
Rock Falls
Coach: Mark Truesdell
Key returners: Ariel Hernandez, jr.; Hana Ford, sr.; Kat Scott, so.
Key newcomer: Abby Cochran, fr.
Worth noting: Spirits are high for this edition of the Rockets, who finished ninth in Class 1A last season. Rock Falls won its regional and took runner-up at sectionals. Hernandez, Scott and Ford are returning state qualifiers. With some of the new additions, Rock Falls could be right back in the mix for a trophy in Peoria this fall.
Newman Central Catholic
Coach: Patrick Warkins
Key losses: Claire Crisham, Monica Healy, Gianna Widolff
Key returners: Gianna Sagel, sr.; Sophia McCoy, sr.; Ella Ford, sr.
Worth noting: The roster is small for the Comets with only three girls returning. McCoy and Sagel both qualified for sectionals last year.
Erie
Coach: Elizabeth Green
Key returners: Jillian Norman, sr.,; Chloe Slock, jr.; Clara Ashdown, sr.; Brooke Lalley, sr.
Worth noting: There is much excitement surrounding the Panthers this fall. A host of runners that made it to sectionals return, including Norman and Slock. Ashdown also returns to a group that should push hard for a team trip to state.
Sterling
Coach: Megan Grady
Key loss: Kylie Nicklaus
Key returners: Rhylee Wade, sr.; Delia Block, so.; Connie Ibarra, jr.; Laney Zuithoff, so.
Key newcomer: Jaz’Mya Castaneda, fr.
Worth noting: Progress continues to be made in the Golden Warriors’ program. Wade and Block are among the ones leading the way. Block was the first Sterling girls qualifier for state since 2006 last fall and she hopes to bring her teammates with her this time. A strong track season last spring should benefit this team in 2023.
Amboy
Coach: Michael Robinson
Key returners: Natalie Pratt, jr.; Addison Pertell, jr.; Anna Carlson, jr.; Sam Nauman, jr.
Key newcomer: Bella Yanos, fr.
Worth noting: Continuous improvement is what Robinson is seeking from his Clippers this fall. A good group of juniors led by Pratt and Carlson should help lead the way to success. Yanos is a promising newcomer.
Polo-Forreston co-op
Coach: Tony Hardin
Key loss: Kamryn Stockton
Key returners: Courtney Grobe, sr.; Ramsie Grenoble, jr.
Key newcomers: Karlea Frey, sr.; Reagan Grenoble, jr.; Autum Prichard, sr.
Worth noting: With three returning runners and a couple of new ones, the goal for this season is to be in contention in the NUIC and regionals by the end of the season. Grobe is a returning leader.
5 to Watch
Emma Smith, sr., Dixon: Smith finished 87th at last year’s Class 2A state meet and is the team’s top returning state finisher. The Duchesses finished 15th as a team.
Ariel Hernandez, jr., Rock Falls: Hernandez leads a deep and talented Rockets team.
Ella Dannhorn, jr., Oregon: A returning state qualifier for the Hawks and one who should help lead the young roster to success.
Delia Block, so., Sterling: What can she do for an encore? The program’s first state qualifier in 16 years is looking to repeat that feat in 2023.
Jillian Norman, sr., Erie: One of the top seniors in the area looks to lead a deep and talented Panthers roster downstate.