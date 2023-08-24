August 23, 2023
SVM area roundup: Sterling girls swimming tops Morrison; Morrison volleyball falls to Stockton

By Dan Wussow
Sauk Valley sports roundup

The Sterling Water Warriors co-op won all 12 events in a 132-28 dual-meet victory over the Morrison Fillies co-op on Wednesday.

Madison Austin won the 200 individual medley in 2:22.47 and the 100 backstroke in 1:02.97. She teamed up with Sammie Knox, Chloe Clark and freshman Emma VanHorn to win the 400 freestyle relay in 4:09.56.

Payton Purdy, Knox, Clark and Hazel Pham swam a 2:05.83 to win the 200 medley relay.

Knox, a quadruple winner, also finished first in the 50 freestyle (28.05 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:21.34). Pham won the 100 butterfly in 1:08.17 and Purdy won the 100 freestyle in 1:01.72.

VanHorn won the 500 freestyle by nearly 32 seconds, swimming a 6:30.68.

Clark, VanHorn, Michelle Henderson-Bellows and Maggie Morris won the 200 freestyle relay in 2:05.70.

Kate Austin won the 200 freestyle in 2:17.26, and Presley Winters tallied a 174.40 to win the diving competition.

Stockton def. Morrison 22-25, 25-20, 25-18: The Blackhawks downed the Fillies in three sets of nonconference play.

Dan is a sports reporter for Sauk Valley News and Friday Night Drive.