SVM area roundup: Newman volleyball tops UT; Eastland volleyball defeats Oregon

The Newman volleyball team defeated United Township 25-18, 25-12 in its season opener at Newman on Tuesday evening.
Leaders for the Comets were Kennedy Rowzee with six kills and four blocks, Jess Johns with five kills, five aces and 11 digs, and Molly Olson with three aces, four digs and seven assists.
Makenzie Duhon had six assists and two digs, Addison Foster chipped in three digs, and Sophia Ely added two kills and two digs for Newman.
Volleyball
Eastland def. Oregon 25-20, 25-15: The Cougars pulled out a competitive first set, then cruised past the Hawks in the second for a nonconference win.
Eastland was led by Trixie Carroll with 12 kills and four aces, Olivia Klinefelter with seven kills, six digs and four aces, and Jenica Stoner with 24 assists and two blocks. Morgan McCullough added six digs and Vanessa Allen chipped in two blocks for the Cougars.
Leaders for Oregon were Kenna Wubbena with five kills and four digs, Lexi Ebert with eight assists and three digs, and Madi Shaffer with five digs.
Pecatonica def. Polo 25-18, 19-25, 25-23: The Lady Marcos pushed the Indians to three sets but couldn’t keep up in the NUIC crossover matchup.
Leaders for Polo were Bridget Call with 12 kills, 15 digs and three assists, Camrynn Jones with five kills, 11 assists and four digs, Madison Glawe with 25 digs, and Courtney Grobe with 10 digs and three kills. Ellie Wells tallied 11 assists and three digs, and Sydnei Rahn chipped in four kills for the Lady Marcos.
River Ridge def. Milledgeville 24-26, 25-21, 25-21: The Wildcats bounced back from a first-set loss to beat the Missiles in an NUIC crossover matchup.
Leaders for Milledgeville were Hannah Foster with eight kills, six digs and three aces, Kendra Kingsby with six kills and seven digs, Maliah Grenoble with 15 assists and seven digs, Olivia Schurman with eight digs and three kills, and Macey Schryver with four blocks. Kendra Hutchison added six digs for the Missiles.
Boys golf
Rock Falls 165, Winnebago 179: The Rockets defeated the Indians in a BNC matchup at Lynx Golf Course at Westlake Village in Winnebago.
Rock Falls’ Conner Porter was the medalist with a 38, and teammate Carter Dillon was the runner-up with a 40. Riley Anderson tallied a 42, and Brody Van Weelden and Jayce Eriks each chipped in 45s for the Rockets.
Fulton 170, Dakota 191: The Steamers downed the Indians at Park Hills Golf Course to improve to 6-0 on the season.
Fulton’s Jacob Voss and Owen Van Zuiden were the co-medalists with 41s. Zach Winkel tallied a 43, Dawson Price totaled 45, Brady Read carded a 46 and Chase Dykstra added a 48 for the Steamers.
East Dubuque 183, West Carroll 211: The Thunder fell to the Warriors in an NUIC West matchup at Sandburr Run in Thomson.
West Carroll’s Thomas Krontz finished in a three-way tie for the runner-up spot, tying East Dubuque’s Drew Christ and Ethan Schulting’s 46s.
The Warriors’ Casey Kettering was the medalist with a 43.
The Thunder’s Wilson Bressler shot a 54, Parker Whiting fired a 55 and Cooper Smith carded a 56. West Carroll teammates Noah Johnson (59) and Max Knuth (68) also competed.