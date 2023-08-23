Sauk Valley Media volleyball preview: Five to watch in 2023

Here are five volleyball players to watch in the Sauk Valley area for the 2023 season.
Kennedy Rowzee, Newman, sr., MB
As one of three First-Team All-Three Rivers East picks for the Comets last season – and one of two by unanimous choice – Rowzee is a force to be reckoned with. Playing for the Class 1A State fourth-place team in 2022, she amassed 257 kills (sixth in the area), 71 blocks (fourth), 25 digs and three aces. Rowzee is committed to Purdue University Northwest.
Jess Johns, Newman, sr., OH
As a First-Team All-Three Rivers East pick and SVM Volleyball Player of the Year in 2022, Johns was an integral part of Newman’s 29-9-1 season and first state finals run. Working alongside Rowzee, she formed one of the most formidable front rows in the state. Last season, Johns totaled 335 kills (third), 261 digs (ninth), 41 blocks (12th), 25 aces and 17 assists.
Denali Stonitsch, Rock Falls, sr., S
As an IVCA Class 2A All-State honorable mention and First-Team All-Big Northern pick in 2022, Stonitsch helped the Rockets to a 35-4 record, their third straight regional title and a sectional championship appearance. Last season, she broke the single-season school record for assists with an area-leading 709. She also had 211 digs (19th), 55 aces (sixth), 35 kills and 10 blocks.
Claire Bickett, Rock Falls, sr., OH
Bickett, a 2022 IVCA Class 2A All-State Second-Team pick and First-Team All-Big Northern pick, does a little bit of everything for the BNC powerhouse, providing offensive firepower, defensive tenacity and leadership. Last season, Bickett accumulated 305 kills (fourth), 253 digs (10th), 21 assists, 18 blocks and 31 aces. With Stonitsch setting the table again, she should have another big season.
Jaiden Schneiderman, Forreston, jr., OH
Schneiderman was a sophomore sensation in 2022, compiling 422 kills (led area), 88 digs, 40 aces (tied for 16th) and 15 blocks as the NUIC South MVP and an IVCA Class 1A All-State honorable mention. She’s only 298 kills away from 1,000 for her career. Her Cardinals went 12-0 in conference play last season.