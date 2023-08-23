2023 Sauk Valley Media girls volleyball team preview capsules

Big Northern Conference
Dixon
Coach: Bunyan Cocar (11th season)
Last season’s record: 23-12, 5-4 BNC (tied for fifth)
Top returners: Olivia Cox, sr., OPP; Maddy Tichler, jr., OH; Morgan Hargrave, so., S/H
Key newcomers: Leah Carlson, so., S/H; Izzy Queckboerner, so., MB; Presley Lappin, so., S
Worth noting: The Duchesses are coming off their best season of the Cocar era and first regional championship since 2014. ... They’ll be counting on a handful of sophomores after graduating five senior starters. ... Cox is the lone returning starter this year. ... Hargrave will miss the start of the season after breaking her thumb while playing basketball this summer. ... Cocar will look for senior leadership from Cox and Charlie Cole. ... He hopes to see Tichler, who he describes as a “rising star,” develop into an all-around player this season, and feels Hargrave can make a big impact if she comes back healthy. “ ‘No one can achieve success alone.’ We will need to work together to accomplish our goals this year, more than most,” Cocar said. “We have a deep team, but not a very experienced team. I’m excited to see them learn to work together to have a winning season.”
Oregon
Coach: Farrell Cain (fourth season)
Last season’s record: 24-12, 7-2 BNC (third)
Top returners: Kenna Wubbena, sr., OH; Lexi Ebert, sr., S;
Key newcomers: Skylar Bishop, so., MH; Grace Tremble, jr., OH; Anna Stender, jr., S
Worth noting: Cain enters her fourth season as head coach and 12th overall coaching for the Hawks. ... Wubbena, Ebert, and Stender are team captains this season. ... The Hawks lose eight seniors from last season, including Second-Team All-Big Northern outside hitter Ava Wight, but return four starters. ... They placed first at the Thornwood Tournament in 2022. ... Cain expects big things from Bishop, and likes what she has in Tremble and Stender. “Skylar Bishop, she blocks tons of balls and is going to be a force for us. Grace Tremble, a junior outside hitter, will hold the other outside position when Kenna is in the back row. And, a junior setter and captain, Anna Stender. She’ll run a 6-2 with Lexi. Her and Grace have the same setter-hitter connection that Kenna and Lexi have.” ... Cain anticipates some growing pains early in the season as the new players adjust to their roles and establish team chemistry, but likes the versatility of this group. ... “I think lots of people are expecting this to be a rebuilding year for us, but we have quite a lot of talent that came up, and I think once the girls jell together, we will be a solid team,” Cain said. “I’m excited to do what I love for another season and watch as the girls grow and succeed.”
Rock Falls
Coach: Sheila Pillars (26th season)
Last season’s record: 35-4, 9-1 BNC (second)
Top returners: Claire Bickett, sr., OH; Denali Stonitsch, sr., S; Carli Kobbeman, sr., L; Nicolette Udell, sr., OH
Key newcomers: Ari Reyna, so., MH; Elizabeth Lombardo, jr., DS; Kacie Witherow, jr., S
Worth noting: The Rockets return three Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association All-State selections from 2022: second-team picks Bickett and Kobbeman, and honorable-mention pick Stonitsch. Stonitsch (709 assists) and Kobbeman (378 digs) broke single-season school records last season. ... The Rockets return an experienced team, with seven players who have started or played extensively. ... Senior defensive specialist Sophia Moeller is committed to Division II Ursuline College in Ohio. ... The Rockets will look for new middles to step up after graduating both of last year’s. ... “Our team expects nothing but their best left on the floor. We have a core of eight seniors coming back after a 35-4 season last year, and I look to have them lead the way again!” Pillars said. “If they come out with confidence, our team could have a repeat season like the past few years. I have a hardworking and fun group, and I am excited to see what they bring to the table.”
Northwest Upstate Illini Conference
Amboy
Coach: Nicole Jones (first season)
Last season’s record: 8-24, 1-11 NUIC (tied for 18th)
Top returners: Elly Jones, sr., OH; Tyrah Vaessen, jr., S; Addison Shaw, sr., L; Madison O’Malley, sr., RS; Lexi Ketchum, sr., OH
Key newcomers: Maeve Larson, sr., MH; Kiera Karlson, so., MH
Worth noting: The Clippers are seeking their first regional championship since 1980, when it was called ‘Districts’. ... Numbers are up program-wide this season, with 29 girls out for volleyball. ... Elly Jones and Vaessen are team captains. ... The Clippers are experienced this season, with a number of players that played up at the varsity level as underclassmen. ... “This group of seniors has had to play varsity games the last two seasons due to low numbers. Now they are at the varsity level with years of experience,” Coach Jones said. “This is their season; they have put in the time and work.”
Ashton-Franklin Center
Coach: Maurice Millan (second season)
Last season’s record: 4-26-1, 1-11 NUIC (19th)
Top returners: Brianna Gonnerman, sr., S; Taylor Jahn, sr., OH
Key newcomers: Mallory Coffman, jr., MH; Audree Dorn, jr., S/OH; Kaelynn Larson, jr., MH
Worth noting: “I expect the girls to have fun and demonstrate that they are capable of doing amazing things,” Millan said.
Eastland
Coach: Kelsey Thurman (seventh season)
Last season’s record: 18-18, 6-6 NUIC (tied for 11th)
Top returners: Trixie Carroll, so., OH; Jenica Stoner, sr., S; Olivia Klinefelter, jr., OH
Key newcomers: Morgan McCullough, so., L; Vanessa Allen, so., MH; Hanna Graham, jr., MH
Worth noting: Carroll totaled 347 kills (second in the area), 86 digs, eight blocks and eight aces as a freshman First-Team All-NUIC South pick last season. ... Stoner, a starting 5-1 setter, surpassed the 1,000 career assists mark last season (1,395) and will push for 2,000 this season. Thurman expects Stoner to lead the team “with experience, knowledge of the game, and a competitive attitude.” ... Klinefelter is back healthy after breaking her foot in warmups in the first game of 2022 and missing most of last season. ... “We will be young and fresh at the varsity level but athletic and competitive. I look forward to surprising people,” Thurman said.
Forreston
Coach: Shannon Williams (ninth season)
Last season’s record: 26-10-1, 12-0 NUIC (tied for first)
Top returners: Jaiden Schneiderman, jr., OH; Jenna Greenfield, sr., OH; Keeli Larson, Sr., MH
Key newcomer: Cadence Albi, sr., DS
Worth noting: The Cardinals went undefeated in conference play with a senior-heavy roster last year. ... With four returning starters, they expect to contend for the title once again. ... Schneiderman, last year’s NUIC South MVP, is within striking distance of 1,000 career kills, needing 298 to reach that mark. She led the area with 422 kills last year. ... “I feel a lot of people think we are going to be down this year because we graduated 10 seniors from last year,” Williams said. “Even though we lost 10 seniors, I’m excited to see if this group can step up and still be one of the top teams in our area.”
Fulton
Coach: Stacy Germann (29th season)
Last season’s record: 28-8-1, 10-2 NUIC (fourth)
Top returners: Brooklyn Brennan, sr., S/OH; Annaka Hackett, sr., MH; Reese Dykstra, sr., RS; Ava Bowen, sr., MH; Resse Germann, jr., L; Miraya Pessman, jr., S/OH; Kali Brewer, jr., DS; Paige Lower, sr., RS
Key newcomers: Olivia Knott, jr., RS/OH/MH; Kalynn Westphal, jr., DS; Samantha Simpson, jr., DS; Chloe Edwards, jr., DS; Addyson Hartman-Kussmaul, jr., RS/DS; Kylie Smither, jr., MH/RS; Parker Sanderson, jr., RS/DS; Haley Smither, so., RS/MH/OH
Worth noting: The Steamers return all but one starter from 2022. ... “The biggest strength is the comfort level and time these girls have played together. They have played together in season and club since junior high, which allows them to run smooth,” Coach Germann said. “The Steamers will be an offensive threat this season. We have some great hitters in all positions, and they are making great connections with our setters. Defense is a strength as well. Our blocking and digging is much stronger than last season. Team camaraderie is evident; this is a group of fun kids!”
Milledgeville
Coach: Kurt Folk (seventh season)
Last season’s record: 18-14-1, 6-6 NUIC (tied for 11th)
Top returners: Maliah Grenoble, sr., S; Olivia Schurman, sr., OPP; Hannah Foster, jr., OH; Kendra Kingsby, so., OH
Key newcomers: Kendra Hutchison, jr., MH; Macey Schryver, so., MH; Natalie Pilgrim, so., DS
Worth noting: Coach Folk likes the team’s athletic ability, hitting and coachability. ... The Missiles hope to finish near the top of the conference. ... “We hope and expect to get better as the year goes on and continue to compete in every set that we play. I am most excited to see this team grow as they gain experience at the varsity level,” Folk said. “Vocal leaders will be our returning seniors Maliah Grenoble and Olivia Schurman. They bring lots of energy and fun to the team. They contribute to lots of team building activities off the court as well.”
Polo
Coach: Katie Krogman (first season)
Last season’s record: 13-18-4, 6-6 NUIC South (tied for third)
Top returners: Sydnei Rahn, sr., MH; Madison Glawe, sr., L; Courtney Grobe, sr., OH; Ellie Wells, sr., S
Key newcomers: Bridget Call, jr., OH; Cameron Jones, so., S; Leah Tobin, so., MH; Ali Danekas, sr., RS
Worth noting: The Lady Marcos went 22-11-2 just two seasons ago, and are looking to get back to their winning ways. ... Krogman will look to captains Rahn, Glawe and Cameron Jones for leadership, as well as the rest of the seniors. ... In her first few months with the team, she’s been impressed by the “collaborativeness, competitiveness and leadership” her girls have shown. ... The main objectives this season are to finish with a winning record, and contend for conference and regional championships. ... “I am most excited to start building a program at Polo. By having the high expectations that I do, it is the start of a new culture,” Krogman said. “These girls have taken that and ran with it, so it is going to be an exciting first season for me.”
West Carroll
Coach: Chelsey Ferguson (second season)
Last season’s record: 22-10-1, 10-3 NUIC (fifth)
Top returners: Emily Dahlman, sr., MH; Shelby Williams, sr., OH; Atlantis, Kerkove, sr., S
Key newcomers: Kyaria Kerkove, jr., L; Aubrey Wurster, jr., RS; Dom Lego, jr., OH; Bella Smith, jr., DS; Danica Eizenga, so., MB
Worth noting: The Thunder lose five starters from a season ago, including First-Team All-NUIC West outside hitter Lacey Eissens. Emily Dahlman is the only returning starter. ... Williams and Kerkove saw playing time last year, and will be counted on to lead the team along with Dahlman. ... “I’m most excited to watch this team grow – grow as players and grow as people. They’re a great group of girls that have a ton of potential, and I’m excited to see what we can do with it,” Ferguson said. “I have high hopes for this season, and a successful season would be finishing in the top half of our conference and going into postseason at our peak.”
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Bureau Valley
Coach: Saige Barnett
Last season’s record: 15-20, 7-5 TRAC East (sixth)
Top returners: Kate Salisbury, sr., S; Emma Stabler, sr., OH
Key newcomers: Kinley Canady, jr., MB/OH; Taylor Neuhalfen, jr., OPP/OH
Worth noting: Barnett, a 2019 Bureau Valley High School graduate, takes over for Caitlyn DeMay, her former head coach. ... Salisbury dished 445 assists as a Three Rivers East All-Conference setter last season, and Stabler, a fellow Three Rivers East pick, totaled 116 kills, 126 points and 23 aces in 2022. ... Callie Michlig (DS), Katelyn Stoller (DS) and Mattie Michlig are also part of the senior class. ... The Storm will look for depth and solid contributions from juniors Bella Birkey (MB), Landry Hitzler (DS), Lesleigh Maynard (DS), Carly Reglin (S), Madison Smith (MB/OH) and Emma Stull (MB).
Erie-Prophetstown
Coach: Heather Bruns (sixth season)
Last season’s record: 18-15-3, 6-6 TRAC West (fourth)
Top returners: Kennedy Buck, sr., S; Lauren Abbott, so., MH/OH; Claire Reymer, sr., MH; Jamie Neumiller, jr., L/OH
Key newcomers: Peyton Umstead, jr., DS/L; Kallie Wisely, jr., MB/Pin
Worth noting: Buck reached 1,000 career assists last year. ... “This team has worked hard for many years to be where they are,” Bruns said. “We have a solid group of 16 girls that compete every day in practice and are pushing one another to the next level! We are excited to get on the court and compete against others. The depth of the bench will work to our benefit this year.”
Morrison
Coach: Chelsea Eads (second season)
Last season’s record: 4-26, 1-11 TRAC West (13th)
Top returner: Jordan Eads, sr., S
Key newcomers: Elle Milnes, fr., MH; Sophia Milnes, so., OH; Kaylee Pruis, jr., OH
Worth noting: Coach Eads will look to 2022 all-conference honorable mention pick Jordan Eads, junior setter Bella Duncan, and senior right-side hitter Madison Banks to lead a young team this year. ... She believes the front row is looking “really strong” this season. ... “The Morrison Fillies are still in the process of rebuilding and will do that by continuing to trust the process,” Coach Eads said. “This year, you will see a range in age with the lineup including freshmen to seniors. We have added a lot of talent to the roster and are excited to see where the leadership of the seniors will take us.”
Newman
Coach: Debbi Kelly (25th season)
Last season’s record: 29-9-1, 12-0 TRAC East (first)
Top returners: Jess Johns, sr., OH; Kennedy Rowzee, sr., MH; Addison Foster, sr., L
Key newcomers: Ellie Rude, sr., RS; Makenzie Duhon, jr., S/OH
Worth noting: The Comets placed fourth at Class 1A state and first in the TRAC East last year. It was their first state finals berth in program history. ... They return two All-TRAC East selections in Johns and Rowzee; Rowzee was a unanimous choice and Johns was a first-team pick, as well as the SVM Volleyball Player of the Year. ... Rude returns after missing last season with an injury, and Duhon will try to keep the momentum going after earning a spot on varsity late last season and contributing to the postseason run. ... The Comets lose setter/opposite hitter Katie Grennan, a unanimous All-TRAC East selection in 2022, but return everyone else ... With all but one player returning, the Comets are experienced and highly talented. ... Kelly expects to be strong in the front and back row. ... “We are excited to return all but one of our players from last season. We have lofty goals, but are focusing on one game at a time,” Kelly said.
Western Big 6
Sterling
Coach: Dale Dykeman (13th season)
Last season’s record: 12-21-2, 5-9 WB6 (sixth)
Top returners: Delali Amankwa, jr., S/OPP; Carley Sullivan, jr., OH/OPP; Kirra Gibson, sr., MB; Maggie Rowzee, sr., S/OPP; Macy Anderson, jr., DS; Olivia Melcher, sr., OH; Sienna Stingley, sr., OPP
Key newcomers: Elexa Varden, sr., OH/OPP; Marley Sechrest, jr., MB; Peyton Ottens, jr., OH
Worth noting: The three-year starter Amankwa was a Second-Team All-Western Big 6 selection in 2022, tallying 546 assists (6th in area), 153 digs, 21 kills, 18 aces and 10 blocks. ... The Golden Warriors lose star Grace Egan, who moves on to Ohio State. ... Sullivan, Gibson, Rowzee, Anderson, Melcher and Stingley join Amankwa as returning starters. ... Dykeman has a 315-85-4 coaching record at Sterling. ... “Our team strengths are our experience and time on the court together. Also, the defense has played well through the summer. Our offense will be fast and very diverse when we get into midseason form,” Dykeman said. “A concern will be consistency of play at the beginning of the season. We expect to compete in the WB6 but know it will be a grind every night for conference games.”