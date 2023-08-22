SVM area roundup: Dixon boys, girls golf beat North Boone; Milledgeville volleyball tops Morrison

Boys golf
The Dixon boys golf team defeated North Boone 163-212 in a home Big Northern Conference dual meet Monday at Timber Creek Golf Course.
The Dukes’ Alex Harrison was the medalist with a 37, while Steven Kitzman shot a 41, Mason Weigle fired a 42 and Ben Oros added a 43 to the lopsided win. Brody Nicklaus and Max Kitzman added 48s for Dixon.
Princeton 174, Newman 174, Ridgewood 176: The Tigers edged the Comets in a triangular at Princeton.
Second-place Newman was led by runner-up Logan Palmer’s 40, while Chase Decker and Garet Wolfe chipped in 42s, and Liam Nicklaus added a 50. Hiram Zigler (52) and Michael Morse (58) also competed for the Comets.
Ridgewood’s Gracie Russell was the medalist with a 39.
Geneseo 147, Rock Falls 174: The Rockets fell to the Maple Leafs in a nonconference matchup at Country View Golf Course in Geneseo.
Carter Dillon and Brody Van Weelden paced Rock Falls with 42s, Conner Porter shot a 43 and Riley Anderson added a 47. Also competing for the Rockets were Colby Ward (48) and Jayce Eriks (52).
Geneseo’s Bryson VanHoutte was the medalist with a 33, while teammate Brayden Moore was the runner-up with a 36.
Fulton 150, Amboy-LaMoille 219, Lena-Winslow/Pearl City 219: The Steamers took down a pair of NUIC co-ops in a home triangular at Fulton Country Club, improving to 5-0 on the season.
Fulton’s Jacob Voss was the medalist with a 35, and teammate Owen Van Zuiden was the runner-up with a 37. Brady Reed and Chase Dykstra chipped in 39s, Zach Winkel shot a 41 and Dawson Price added a 45 for the Steamers.
Carson Barlow led Amboy-LaMoille with 46, Logan O’Brien fired a 54, Mike Ackert shot a 57, and Gage Mumm and Atticus Horner added 62s. Jason Dickinson chipped in a 69 for the Clippers.
Mark Rolfing Cup: Sterling recorded a 363 team score for a 10th-place finish at the 12-team tournament at Kishwaukee Country Club.
The Golden Warriors’ Mason Hubbard shot an 80 to tie for 11th overall, while teammate Bryce Hartman fired an 87. Nick Capp tallied a 97, Troy Lawrence carded a 99, and Cale Cushman and Grant Hartman added 100s for Sterling.
St. Charles North’s Clay Heilman and Geneva’s Ryan O’Rourke were co-medalists with 73s. Geneva’s Timmy Adkins was the runner-up with a 74.
Geneva was the team champion with a 303.
Rockford Lutheran 143, Oregon 166: The Hawks fell to the Crusaders in a Big Northern Conference clash at Ingersoll Golf Course in Rockford.
Kylar Early and Dom Terlikowski paced Oregon with 39s, Nole Campos tallied a 42 and Brogan Wilkinson added a 46. Jackson Messenger (49) and Brady Davis (52) also competed for the Hawks.
Lutheran’s Jake Guse was the medalist with a 33, and teammate Gabe Harezlak was the runner-up with a 35.
Bureau Valley 165, Erie-Prophetstown 191, Kewanee 223: The Storm triumphed against the Panthers and Boilermakers in a Three Rivers Athletic Conference triangular.
Medalist Wyatt Novotny led Bureau Valley with a 37, while runner-up Drake Michlig fired a 42, and Atticus Middleton and Landon Birdsley tallied 43s. Colin Stabler (44) and Logan Philhower (47) also competed for the Storm.
Caden VanHorn and Blake Geuns led Erie-Prophetstown with a 44 and 46, Dane Ryan tallied a 48, Colin Ashdown shot a 53 and Zach Murphy added a 72.
Girls golf
Sterling 213, Bureau Valley 253: The Golden Warriors downed the Storm in a nonconference matchup at Hidden Lake Golf Club.
Emily Schwingle and Brinley Francis led Sterling with a 47 and 48, while Deyanie Alfaro and Rileigh Wren added 59s. Carmen Camacho and Dasia Lewis chipped in 65s for the Golden Warriors.
Rashida Martin and Kirstyn Balensiefen paced Bureau Valley with 59s, Abby Wall shot a 67, Michaela Noder and Katrina Wahl tallied 68s, and Gracie Phillips added a 78.
Dixon 204, North Boone (no score): The Duchesses defeated the Vikings in a home BNC dual meet at Timber Creek.
Katie Drew led Dixon with a 42, Reese Dambman fired a 53, Tya Collins chipped in a 54, and Zoey Williams added a 55. Kiana Olalde (62) and Saida Bajrami (71) also competed for the Duchesses.
North Boone’s top two golfers carded a 63 and a 64, and one of their four was disqualified.
Rockford Lutheran 218, Oregon 222: The Crusaders edged the Hawks in a Big Northern Conference dual meet at Ingersoll Golf Course in Rockford.
Runner-up Sarah Eckardt led Oregon with a 49, while Aniyah Sarver fired a 54, Emma Schlictchmann shot a 57 and Mya Engelkes added a 62. Hailey-Jane Becker (66) and Toni Withers (69) also competed for the Hawks.
Lutheran’s Madison Bushnell was the medalist with a 48.
Erie-Prophetstown 205, Kewanee 245: The Panthers topped the Boilermakers in a nonconference matchup.
Izzy Johnston paced Erie-Prophetstown with a 46, Michelle Naftzger and Lillian McWilliams chipped in 52s, and Hannah Huisman added a 55. Jaelin Hawkins and Gabi Abell tallied 60s for the Panthers.
Girls Volleyball
Milledgeville 2, Morrison 0: The Missiles downed the Fillies 25-13, 25-23 in their season opener at home.
Kendra Kingsby led Milledgeville with 14 kills and six digs, while Macey Shryver chipped in four blocks and three kills, and Kendra Hutchison tallied seven digs. Hannah Foster racked up four kills and four digs, and Maliah Grenoble added 12 assists and two digs for the Missiles.
Boys soccer
Earlville 7, Oregon 2: Gavin Morrow scored two goals, assisted by Leo Cardenas and Rivers Schafer, as the Hawks fell to the Red Raiders in a nonconference matchup.