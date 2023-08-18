August 17, 2023
SVM golf roundup: Rock Falls boys edge Stillman Valley, Forreston boys down Newman

By Dan Wussow
Sauk Valley sports roundup

The Rock Falls boys golf team edged Stillman Valley 186-189 in a road Big Northern Conference matchup at PrairieView Golf Club on Thursday.

The Rockets’ Carter Dillon was the runner-up with a 43, Conner Porter and Colby Ward shot 46s, and Brody Van Weelden added a 51 to the three-stroke win. Riley Anderson (53) and Jayce Eriks (56) also competed for Rock Falls.

Stillman Valley’s Noah Klaren was the medalist with a 42.

Boys golf

Forreston 178, Newman 190: The Cardinals downed the Comets in a nonconference matchup at Emerald Hills.

Forreston’s Kaden Brown was the medalist with a 40, Kendall Erdmann and Heath Schubert fired 45s, and Darin Greenfield chipped in a 48 for the 12-stroke win. Kaden Ganz tallied a 53 and Hayden Stralow carded a 56 for the Cardinals.

Runners-up Logan Palmer and Chase Decker paced Newman with 42s, while Liam Nicklaus and Garet Wolfe added 53s. Hiram Zigler recorded a 56 and Andrew Downs added a 71 for the Comets.

Fulton 153, Galena 183, Dakota 190: The Steamers topped the Pirates and Indians in an NUIC triangular at Galena Golf Club.

Fulton’s Jacob Voss was the medalist with a 35 and Owen Van Zuiden was the runner-up with a 38. Zach Winkel and Brady Read added 40s to the winning effort. Dawson Price (42) and Chase Dykstra (50) also competed for the Steamers.

Girls golf

Newman 237, Forreston (incomplete team): The Comets defeated the Cardinals at Emerald Hills.

Ellie Rude led the way for Newman with a 55, Sophia Ely shot a 56 and Reagan Hammes tallied a 62. Madison Duhon carded a 64 and Lauryn Francque added a 74 for the Comets.

Aspen McGlynn (57) and Hannah Harvey (61) competed for Forreston.

