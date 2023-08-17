SVM golf roundup: Rock Falls boys top E-P; Sterling girls, boys beat Stillman Valley

The Rock Falls boys golf team topped Erie-Prophetstown 179-233 at Prophet Hills Country Club in Prophetstown on Wednesday.
Medalist Conner Porter led the Rockets with a 42, while runner-up Carter Dillon shot a 45, and Brody Van Weelden and Colby Ward fired 46s. Jayce Eriks and Riley Anderson added 50s for Rock Falls.
Caden VanHorn paced the Panthers with a 50, Zach Murphy tallied a 57, Colin Ashdown chipped in a 62 and Dane Ryan added a 64.
Boys golf
Sterling 177, Stillman Valley 199: The Golden Warriors topped the Cardinals in a home nonconference matchup at Emerald Hills.
Sterling’s Mason Hubbard was the medalist with a 42, while runner-up Bryce Hartman shot a 44, Nick Capp fired a 45 and Troy Lawrence added a 46. Grant Hartman (52) and Cale Cushman (53) also competed for the Golden Warriors.
Noah Klaren carded a 46 to pace Stillman Valley.
West Carroll 240, Aquin Catholic 337: The Thunder took down the short-handed Bulldogs in a nonconference matchup at Park Hills Golf Course in Freeport.
Aquin’s Anthony Garcia was the medalist with a 45, and teammate Colton Veruchi was the runner-up with a 46.
Wilson Bressler led West Carroll with a 52, while Thomas Krontz shot a 58, Max Knuth carded a 61 and Cooper Smith added a 69. Parker Whiting (72) and Noah Johnson (79) also competed for the Thunder.
Girls golf
Sterling 227, Stillman Valley 252: The Golden Warriors took down the Cardinals in a nonconference matchup at Emerald Hills.
Carmen Camacho led Sterling with a 56, and Brinley Francis, Deyanie Alfaro and Emily Schwingle shot 57s. Rileigh Wren (62) and Dasia Lewis (75) also competed for the Golden Warriors.
Stillman Valley’s Amelia Dunseth was the medalist with a 42.
Sterling edged Sycamore 241-242 on Tuesday, led by Camacho’s 54. Francis shot a 61, Schwingle fired a 62 and Alfaro added a 64 to the winning effort.