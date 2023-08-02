Prep sports: Dixon takes home inaugural trophy after strong year

In the race for the first-ever Big Northern Conference All-Sports Trophy, Dixon High School came out victorious.
And now that they’ve brought the trophy to DHS, the Dukes and Duchesses don’t want to let it go.
Dixon scored 101 points over the course of the school year to win the inaugural award, with Byron (85.5) and Winnebago (84.5) coming in second and third in a tight runner-up race.
“It’s absolutely great for the kids, and all the credit goes to the athletes and coaches,” Dixon athletic director Roger Fegan said. “At our end-of-year assembly, we told the kids that we had won it, and even though we didn’t have the trophy in hand yet, the kids were excited and the place was going crazy.”
Rockford Christian finished fourth (77.5 points), while Stillman Valley was fifth (72). Rock Falls placed sixth (71 points), and Oregon was seventh (69.5). Rockford Lutheran (62), Genoa-Kingston (58) and North Boone (45) closed out the standings.
The all-sports traveling trophy had been talked about for several years, but never really gained any traction. But at a meeting in the middle of the 2022-23 school year it was brought up again, and this time the league ADs were on board.
“We actually put it together mid-year; the fall sports season was already done. [Byron AD] Jim Kann brought up the idea at the ADs meeting between the fall and winter seasons, and we all liked the concept, and it evolved from there,” Fegan said. “We had a big conversation about keeping track of points throughout the year, and kind of backtracked and tallied the points from the fall, and we’ll do it every year now.”
Fegan just finished his first year as Dixon’s AD, taking over for Jared Shaner, who was hired as the new DHS principal. Shaner, who also is Dixon’s football coach, was happy to see the award come to fruition and was glad to see it come to Dixon in its first year.
“The great part is it really rewards all the sports. It doesn’t matter if it’s football on Friday nights or any of the other sports throughout the whole school year,” Shaner said. “You get points based on where you placed in each sport, and we were fortunate last year, we had a good, solid year across the board. I think just about all of our teams helped score points toward that, so that’s fun.
“Now the goal is to keep it. You never want that to be a traveling trophy; you want it to be a Dixon trophy.”
Fegan chuckled when asked if he now felt the pressure to bring the trophy home to DHS every year since he won it in his first year at the school.
“That’s the plan, to win it every year now,” Fegan said. “Obviously, with me being brand new, the competitive and successful culture here was already established by Coach Shaner as AD and football coach, and all the coaches and staff. My thought was just to not screw it up, and just help facilitate and support the programs any way I can. The kids and coaches did a great job, and we came out on the right side of it this time. Now we want to keep it going and be near the top every single year.”
Each sport earns points for the school based on where they finish in the final conference standings. It was a tight race all year, but three BNC titles in the spring season helped push Dixon over the top.
The Dukes won titles in baseball and track & field, and the Duchesses took the top spot in soccer. That added to titles in wrestling in the winter and girls cross country in the fall.
“Our coaches that I’ve talked to see it as validation that we’re doing the right things,” Fegan said. “I’m brand new and still developing relationships with the coaches here, but I’ve seen this year that they’re very process-driven, and all about investing in the kids. The accolades are nice, and it’s great to have that recognition for our sports programs as a whole, but even if we didn’t win it, it doesn’t change the commitment to what we’re trying to do here and the way the coaches and athletes approach it and strive for success.”
Now with the trophy at the school, Fegan is eager to show it off to the athletes, coaches and fans before the start of the next school year later this month.
I’m excited to roll it out in our kickoff assembly, and we plan to have the trophy on site at Meet the Dukes so the community can see it,” Fegan said. “We’re going to try to have it set up like they do with the World Series trophy or Stanley Cup when they take it on a tour, just have it so people can see it and take pictures with it and enjoy it. It’s just something cool for the athletes, coaches and community to share in.”