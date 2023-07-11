Bureau Valley, Princeton to play in Stark County 7 on 7

Ryan Pearson is having a homecoming and taking his Princeton Tigers football team with him.

The Tigers will play in Wednesday’s Stark County 7 on 7 in Wyoming starting at 6 p.m. Pearson is a 1998 graduate of Stark County, and was a senior lineman on the Rebels’ 1A State runner-up team in 1997.

Pearson said it will be fun to go home.

“I have a lot of great memories of playoff games on the field, and I had a great experience with a runner-up finish in 97. Certainly great times for me, but I’m a Tiger to my core these days,” he said.

Princeton will be joined by Annawan/Wethersfield and Bureau Valley, each playing four games.

The Tigers will line up against Fulton at 6 p.m., with games vs. Elmwood-Brimfield (6:40 p.m.), Stark County (7:20 p.m.) and Annawan/Wethersfield (8 p.m.) to follow.

The Storm will kick off with the Rebels at 6 p.m., and take on United at 6:40 p.m., Annawan/Wethersfield at 7:20 p.m. and ROWVA-Williamsfield at 8 p.m.

Bureau Valley junior quarterback Bryce Helms (Mike Vaughn)

General rules include:

• Each possession starts at the 40-yard line. A first down may be earned at the 30-yard line and the 15-yard line. The offense has three downs to get the initial first down at the 30. There are four downs after the initial set of downs. The defense has a chance to get a “three and out” on the initial set of downs.

• A turnover on downs or a turnover will place the ball back at the 40 on a change of possession.

• It will be touch rules. Only one hand needs to be placed on the ball carrier above the waist and/or below the head. Penalties will result in an automatic first down. Coaches will work together calling penalties.

• Quarterbacks will get four seconds to throw the football.

• No pass rush allowed.

• No using hands for blocking downfield (this is a non-contact event).

Next up for Tigers

Princeton will have a joint practice/scrimmage on Thursday, July 14 with Class 4A Washington High School from 10 a.m. to noon at Little Siberia.

The Tigers will host their 7 on 7/Lineman Challenge on Saturday, July 14, beginning at 9 a.m.

Williams commits to Air Force

Princeton senior lineman Bennett Williams has committed to play for the Air Force Academy. He follows fellow Tiger lineman/classmate Payne Miller (Western Illinois) to the Division I route.

Bennett Williams

Williams also received offers from D-I schools Army, Illinois State and Lindenwood, and D-II Minnesota State.

Williams is the second Princeton player to commit to Air Force in two years. Former Tiger Ronde Worrels (’21) committed to the Falcons before opting to go to Northern Illinois a year later.

PHS junior lineman Cade Odell has received his first offer from Dordt University, an NAIA school in Sioux Center, Iowa.