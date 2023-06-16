Basketball: Telegraph girls, Gazette guys win in return of SVM All-Star Classic

DIXON – The Sauk Valley Media All-Star Basketball Classic returned after a three-year hiatus Thursday night, and a pair of competitive games were enjoyed by big crowds at Sauk Valley Community College.
In the girls game, the Telegraph team used a balanced effort and a second-half run to pull out a 46-38 victory. MVP Harvest Day of Dixon – who also won the 3-point contest at halftime – led all scorers with 16 points, and added five rebounds, two steals and an assist. She scored eight of the Telegraph’s 10 first-quarter points, then had three fourth-quarter baskets on drives to the hoop to maintain the lead.
The Gazette rallied from an 8-4 deficit midway through the first quarter to take a 19-14 halftime lead, thanks to back-to-back baskets by Rock Falls’ Brooke Howard on coast-to-coast layups off steals, then back-to-back jumpers by Eastland’s Paige Joiner, the second one a 3-pointer.
But Dixon’s Hannah Steinmeyer started the second half with a steal for the Telegraph, and her layup and then two free throws on the next trip down the court cut the deficit to 19-18 before Oregon’s Hadley Lutz drove to the hoop for the lead, then knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing to make it 23-21.
Lutz then found Dixon’s Ella Govig on the fast break for a three-point play, and Day drove down the lane for a bucket and a four-point lead.
Howard had a three-point play to cut the Gazette deficit to 28-27, but back-to-back putback baskets by Polo’s Lindee Poper stretched the lead to five; the Telegraph led 32-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Lutz scored off a Poper assist to open the fourth, then Day scored a layup off a backcourt steal and Dixon’s Abby Knipple hit a putback for a 38-31 lead. Joiner nailed her second 3 of the game, but another Day drive and then her dish to Govig made it 42-35 to put the finishing touches on the Telegraph win.
Lutz had nine points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block, and Govig also had nine points to go with two steals and two blocks. Poper finished with six points, seven rebounds and four blocks for the Telegraph, and Steinmeyer added four points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Joiner led the Gazette with 11 points, and also grabbed three rebounds and three steals. Howard had seven points and two steals, Sterling’s Olivia Turner had six points and three boards, and Eastland’s Quinc Haverland added six points, five rebounds and a block. Eastland’s Sarah Kempel chipped in two points, six rebounds and four assists.
In the boys game, the Gazette defeated the Telegraph 74-66. The Gazette jumped out to a 28-16 lead through the first quarter, then the Telegraph cut it to 42-37 by halftime.
A 10-0 run early in the third quarter gave the Telegraph a brief 47-44 lead, but the Gazette answered with a 12-4 run close the period and take a 56-51 lead into the fourth.
Clutch 3-point shooting and hustle plays stretched the Gazette lead back to double digits in the fourth quarter and secured the victory.
The game ended on a highlight-reel 360 dunk by Faith Christian’s Levi Schuler, bringing the crowd to its feet. Schuler also made a pair of stellar dunks to win the slam dunk contest at halftime, while AFC’s Jordan Harris won the 3-point contest on a second tiebreaker shoot-off against Fulton’s Payton Curley.
Sterling’s Kyle Billings hit three 3s and scored 16 points to lead the Gazette and earn MVP honors, while Rock Falls’ Chevy Bates finished with 11 points and six rebounds, and Bureau Valley’s Cooper Balensiefen added seven first-half points and dished several assists.
Schuler led all scorers with 20 points, and Dixon’s Wyatt Wetzell hit a pair of 3s and added 11 points. Polo’s Carson Jones chipped in nine points for the Telegraph.