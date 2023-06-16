Basketball: Telegraph girls, Gazette guys win in return of SVM All-Star Classic

Dixon’s Harvest Day splits defenders Lily Smith of Milledgeville and Diana Robbins of Morrison to score a basket Thursday, June 15, 2023 during the Sauk Valley Media All-Star Basketball Classic at Sauk Valley College. Day scored 16 points to lead the Telegraph team to a 46-38 win over the Gazette. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)